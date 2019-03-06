College production crams ‘All the Great Books’ into one evening

When the always impetuous, internationally infamous Reduced Shakespeare Company presents one of its productions, cramming the Bard’s complete works or the Bible into one frantic and relatively short live performance, the cast is usually just a trio, either the troupe’s reckless leaders or their emissaries.

But when the Santa Rosa Junior College opens its production Friday of the Reduced Shakespeare Company’s “All the Great Books (Abridged)” — which fits the writings of Charles Dickens, Henry David Thoreau, Confucius and many more into less than 100 minutes — the show will be more heavily populated, if still no more lengthy than usual.

“I am directing it and adapting it for a cast of 12,” said Reed Martin of Sonoma, the brevity-fixated company’s co-artistic director and co-author of “All the Great Books (Abridged),” with Austin Tichenor.

After all, it is college theater, and one needs to give the students a chance to perform, Martin reasons. “It’s not feasible to do it as a threesome,” he said.

But the show as written is a perfect fit for a student production. The setting is a remedial high school literature class, where those who have struggle with the material have one last chance to pass the course before graduation.

“We’re doing the show in Newman Auditorium on campus, which is the perfect setting because it’s a real classroom,” Martin said. And yet, the lecture hall, often used as a theater, is big enough to hold a sizeable audience.

In the original show, the crash course is taught by a drama teacher, a student teacher and a physical education teacher and coach, but in this production the cast is filled out with other characters, including a couple of custodians.

Just because the play’s about literature, don’t get the idea that it’s lofty and academic.

“It is a very physical show. We think of it as new Vaudeville,” Martin said. “It’s both intellectual high-brow and physical low-brow. There’s a little Dickens, a little Don Quixote in the original Spanish and a combination of ‘The Iliad’ and ‘The Odyssey.’ We call it ‘The Idiotity.’”

So, will the show offend those who revere great literature? Not at all, based on Martin’s previous audience responses to “All the Great Books (Abridged).”

“People who love the material really love this show,” said Martin, 59. “I’m enjoying it myself. It’s fun to do a close read of the script after writing it 17 years ago.”

