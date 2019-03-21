Sebastapol Documentary Film Festival offers cinematic world tour

Think of it as an around-the world cinematic tour of real-life people, wildlife and places, shot with a macro lens. Showing on screens at Rialto Cinemas and the Sebastopol Center for the Arts next week, the Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival showcases 67 films from 18 countries examining subjects ranging from Russian trolls to African forest elephants.

The opening night film is “Harvest Season,” about North Bay vineyard workers and what happens to them after the 2017 fires hit, said festival producer Cynthi Stefenoni (Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 7 p.m., Thursday, March 28).

Opening-night tickets to the festival, now in its 12th year, include admission to a post-film party catered by local restaurants, breweries and wineries.

A discussion with renowned investigative reporter Lowell Bergman follows the screening of “Factory of Lies” about Russian troll farms (SCA, 2:15 p.m., Saturday, March 30).

The festival celebrates women’s stories this year with “The Heat” about female chefs, “Waterfolk” about Syrian women who fish for their families, and “Derby Crazy Love” about athletes who find community rollerskating and body slamming.

Holly Near is slated to appear at the screening of “Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives,” at SCA, 4:15 p.m., Friday, March 29. Near will be speaking and taking audience questions, but not performing.

Cat lovers may want to catch “The Cat Rescuers,” while “The Woman Who Loves Giraffes” traces the journey of Dr. Anne Innis Dagg, who’s been called the Jane Goodall of giraffes. “Elephant Path” follows the last wild herd of forest elephants in the Central African Republic.

The Sebastopol festival is known for its film-education programs — this year there are panels on editing, audio and composing film scores.

And the popular Peer Pitch, where filmmakers share ideas for prospective projects and get feedback, has been expanded to two sessions.

Stefenoni said having the Sebastopol festival on the same days as the Sonoma event was unavoidable this year but that she hopes the festivals will occur on different dates next year.

For SDFF screening times and special events, see: sebastopolfilmfestival.org.