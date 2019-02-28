Felines frolic in Cat Video Fest, coming to Sonoma County

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 28, 2019

Cat Video Fest

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10

Where: Summerfield Cinemas, 551 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa

Admission: $9-$11

Information: santarosacinemas.com

Sure, Rami Malek won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” but could he mesmerize an audience of millions simply by batting around a ball of yarn and playing with the curtains?

It’s doubtful. But any cat can do it, and people will watch the videos online over and over.

Take Henri Le Chat Noir, for example. Now there’s a star. After Seattle filmmaker William Braden rescued the black and white long-haired “tuxedo cat” from an animal shelter, Henry — as friends call him — went on to star in 11 short films by Braden before Henry, now 13, retired with the film “Oh, revoir” last year.

Braden, however, has continued his feline-based film career as producer of the touring Cat Video Fest, coming March 9 to the Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol and March 10 to the Summerfield Cinemas in Santa Rosa.

“Henry is still with us, retired and happy,” Braden said by phone from Seattle. “He gave me transition to a good job. The first Henri video I made was while I was in school at the Seattle Film Institute. I had an assignment to do a professional level current news film, but I procrastinated and ran out of time.”

At the last moment, Braden found inspiration when he observed his sister speaking French to Henry. With that, the existential character of angst-ridden Henri was born, staring at the camera while captions offered comments like “I’m surrounded by morons.”

The first film — simply titled “Henri” and completed in 2007 — served its immediate purpose. “My professor didn’t notice that I hadn’t done the assignment,” Braden said.

The filmmaker took the leap to producer after winning the prized Golden Kitty award for “Henri 2, Paw de Deux” in 2012 at the first-ever Cat Video Festival, held on the lawn of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. The trophy was a cat-shaped piggy bank glued onto one of those cheap toy trophies that people buy for kids.

“It wasn’t until 2012 that I made a Facebook page for the character,” Braden said. “The video went viral, and got a million hits in four days. That led to a book deal and more videos.”

Over the entire run of 11 Henri videos, the series drew a total of 30 million hits. But while Henri was rolling in catnip, the Cat Video Festival gradually began to lose momentum and the Walker Art Institute stepped out of its producer role in 2015.

“I took over the festival in 2016,” said Braden, 39. “I spent the first few years building it back up, but we’re expanding it this year. We’re taking it to 150 U.S. cities this year, from big to small. We’re also going to Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

While cat videos may be the subject of mirth for many, Braden takes his role as producer seriously, opening up the festival to all comers and scrutinizing every filmed cat antic that comes his way.

“I look at every single submission, and I get 20,000 a year. As you can imagine, many of them are not that great. Some just show a cat on the couch looking at the camera. I am searching for surprises — things that people haven’t seen before.”

The competition is wide open, and you may see cats in hats and sunglasses, while one clip from last year shows a cat battling a car windshield wiper, but Braden does have standards.

“You have to be sensitive and make sure you’re not offending one,” Braden said. “We never show cats in danger, or being hurt.”

One video, which Braden remembers vividly, showed tightly edited images of cats hacking up hairballs, all set to techno music, so that it appeared the felines were dancing. But hairballs can be a serious health issue, and when the video was posted online, several people complained.

Far from exploiting cats, the video festival benefits an animal advocacy nonprofit in every community it visits. In Sonoma County, where officials cite an overpopulation of feral cats, beneficiaries will be Forgotten Felines, which promotes spaying and neutering cats, and Santa Rosa’s SNAP Cats sanctuary.

Braden has developed his own theories to explain the phenomenal success of his videos, and cat videos in general. “For one thing, there are a lot of people who have cats as pets. It’s very common. When everybody has a phone with a camera, you’re going to get a lot of videos,” he said.

“At the festivals, there’s something about watching cat videos together. There is nothing like sitting in the theater as part of an audience. It’s a fun community. People need something joyous and uplifting.”

Given the state of current affairs in the world, cat video fanciers welcome the escape from the dreary everyday world, Braden said.

“In the last two years, I have gotten so many people who come up me after the festival and said, ‘I really needed that, just to turn off my brain and forget all the news and politics.’”

As for the age-old debate about the virtues of dogs vs. cats, Braden comes down squarely on the feline side of the equation.

“I like dogs, but you have to walk dogs. There’s a lot of work involved,” he said.

On that note, Braden also perceives some inequality in how the two species are treated.

“There are no cat parks. There’s no Take Your Cat to Work Day,” he added severely.

It brings to mind a magazine cartoon depicting “The First and Last Take Your Cat to Work Day,” with the felines sleeping on the office workers’ computer keyboards, bringing work to a halt.

The one essential trait for success in Braden’s field — an offbeat sense of humor — is one that he acknowledges only in a very subtle way.

So one should infer a bit of self-mocking irony when Braden solemnly declares of his career, “This is all totally by design. When I was growing up I was just waiting for the technology to develop so I could become a cat video mogul.”

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.

