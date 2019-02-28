Felines frolic in Cat Video Fest, coming to Sonoma County

Sure, Rami Malek won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” but could he mesmerize an audience of millions simply by batting around a ball of yarn and playing with the curtains?

It’s doubtful. But any cat can do it, and people will watch the videos online over and over.

Take Henri Le Chat Noir, for example. Now there’s a star. After Seattle filmmaker William Braden rescued the black and white long-haired “tuxedo cat” from an animal shelter, Henry — as friends call him — went on to star in 11 short films by Braden before Henry, now 13, retired with the film “Oh, revoir” last year.

Braden, however, has continued his feline-based film career as producer of the touring Cat Video Fest, coming March 9 to the Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol and March 10 to the Summerfield Cinemas in Santa Rosa.

“Henry is still with us, retired and happy,” Braden said by phone from Seattle. “He gave me transition to a good job. The first Henri video I made was while I was in school at the Seattle Film Institute. I had an assignment to do a professional level current news film, but I procrastinated and ran out of time.”

At the last moment, Braden found inspiration when he observed his sister speaking French to Henry. With that, the existential character of angst-ridden Henri was born, staring at the camera while captions offered comments like “I’m surrounded by morons.”

The first film — simply titled “Henri” and completed in 2007 — served its immediate purpose. “My professor didn’t notice that I hadn’t done the assignment,” Braden said.

The filmmaker took the leap to producer after winning the prized Golden Kitty award for “Henri 2, Paw de Deux” in 2012 at the first-ever Cat Video Festival, held on the lawn of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. The trophy was a cat-shaped piggy bank glued onto one of those cheap toy trophies that people buy for kids.

“It wasn’t until 2012 that I made a Facebook page for the character,” Braden said. “The video went viral, and got a million hits in four days. That led to a book deal and more videos.”

Over the entire run of 11 Henri videos, the series drew a total of 30 million hits. But while Henri was rolling in catnip, the Cat Video Festival gradually began to lose momentum and the Walker Art Institute stepped out of its producer role in 2015.

“I took over the festival in 2016,” said Braden, 39. “I spent the first few years building it back up, but we’re expanding it this year. We’re taking it to 150 U.S. cities this year, from big to small. We’re also going to Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

While cat videos may be the subject of mirth for many, Braden takes his role as producer seriously, opening up the festival to all comers and scrutinizing every filmed cat antic that comes his way.

“I look at every single submission, and I get 20,000 a year. As you can imagine, many of them are not that great. Some just show a cat on the couch looking at the camera. I am searching for surprises — things that people haven’t seen before.”