Words and pictures combined lend power to Brian Fies’ graphic novel ‘A Fire Story’

Words can be powerful, and a picture is supposedly worth a thousand of them, but for Santa Rosa writer and cartoonist Brian Fies, who sought a way to deal with the loss of his home in the 2017 Tubbs fire, it was the combination of the two that proved most potent.

“I’m a real evangelist on that topic. There’s something about combining words and pictures that transcends both parts,” Fies said. “Comics are like that. When it’s working, the story feels like a direct tap from the artist’s brain to the readers’ hearts. The format is well-suited for personal stories.”

In the days after the fire, Fies found expression in his graphic novel, “A Fire Story,” originally 18 pages long, which first appeared in 2017 online and later was published in The Press Democrat. Fies will appear March 9 at the Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa at a book signing for the expanded full-color, 160-page version, priced at $24.95 and published by Abrams ComicsArt.

“It started out when I realized my house was gone and it grew from there. At first, nobody really knew where the fire was. You’d drive around and realize that thousands of people were affected,” Fies said.

“Now the full graphic novel covers more time and also more subjects. I interviewed other people who lost their homes and got their stories as well. You don’t have to look very far around here for fire stories.”

The final book is still very much the author’s personal story but with some extra depth and texture.

“I sampled those other people’s stories and added them to my own perspective and memories. I was looking for a more complete piece of graphic journalism,” said Fies, 58, a former newspaper reporter.

“A Fire Story” is Fies’ third graphic novel. The first, “Mom’s Cancer,” came out in 2009, followed by “Whatever Happened to the World of Tomorrow” in 2012.

“The first book, about my own mom’s cancer, had some success,” Fies said.

But “A Fire Story” is by far his biggest hit, even though the full graphic novel is just coming out now. Last July, Fies was awarded the Inkpot Award at Comic-Con International 2018 in San Diego. In June, an animated version of “A Fire Story” produced by KQED, won a Northern California Area regional Emmy.

Fies and his wife Karen immediately took up the long, complex and often harrowing task of rebuilding their house and expect to move back home soon.

“We’re grateful for what we have now,” Fies said. “We only had 15 minutes to pack, but we didn’t lose our lives. We didn’t lose our pets.”

However, the loss of one’s belongings and mementos is a serious matter, Fies said.

“Your stuff isn’t just things. It’s the center of your family history. It’s the things you want your descendants to have. People couldn’t save papers, or family photos of babies and weddings. Losing all that is a big blow.”

The reactions to “A Fire Story” online and its media coverage, have taken on two different tones, Fies explained.

“First, people who went through the fire themselves, say I got it right. Second, people from other towns and states and parts of the world say, ‘You made realize what it was like to be there.’”

