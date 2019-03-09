'Shotguns and Stagecoaches' reveals how Black Bart conducted heists in Sonoma, Mendocino counties

He was the most prolific stagecoach robber in American history, a gentleman bandit who never shot anyone, didn’t rob the passengers and even said “please” when he ordered the driver to hand over the “treasure box.”

Charles E. Boles, better known as Black Bart, held up more stagecoaches than anyone else — 29 — including robberies he committed in Sonoma and Mendocino counties in the late 1870s and early 1880s.

He was known as the “Poet Highwayman,” stemming from doggerel he left at a couple of his crime scenes, including near Fort Ross, where, in the summer of 1877, he robbed the stagecoach traveling from Point Arena to Duncans Mills.

The verse he left behind scribbled on a Wells Fargo waybill taunted authorities and became part of Western lore:

“I’ve labored long and hard for bread

For honor and for riches

But on my corns too long you’ve tred

You fine haired Sons of Bitches.”

It was signed “Black Bart, the Po8,” (as in poet)

It would be six years and a couple of dozen more robberies before lawmen finally caught up with Black Bart, the result of a telltale laundry mark left on a dirty, white silk handkerchief at the scene of his last holdup in Calaveras County.

Detectives were able to trace it to one of more than 90 laundries in San Francisco at the time and link it to Boles, an elegantly dressed man in his early 50s, with bright blue eyes and a large gray mustache who posed as a mine owner.

Because he didn’t drink, gamble or consort with prostitutes, Boles’ true calling was never suspected, according to John Boessenecker, author of “Shotguns and Stagecoaches, the Brave Men who rode for Wells Fargo in the Wild West.”

Boles, his double life as Black Bart and his capture, take up a chapter in the latest book by Boessenecker, a New York Times best-selling author, Bay Area lawyer and former police officer who is considered a leading authority on crime and law enforcement in the Old West.

Boles’ exploits and his arrest by former Alameda County sheriff and private investigator Harry Morse are among the intriguing characters profiled in the book. It portrays the valiant shotgun riders and detectives who protected Wells Fargo shipments of gold, silver and currency, as well as a rogues’ roster of highwaymen and robbers who held up the stagecoaches and trains.

Before Black Bart committed eight separate stagecoach robberies along the isolated roads of Sonoma and Mendocino counties, there was a gang of stagecoach bandits that worked the main road from Healdsburg to Ukiah in 1871.

They were known as the Houx Gang and consisted of John Houx, “Big Foot” Andrews, Lodi Brown and Rattle Jack.

Rattle Jack and a stagecoach passenger were killed in an exchange of gunfire during their fourth holdup near Asti, south of Cloverdale, and several other passengers were wounded. The gang committed six robberies by the time they were caught with the help of a Wells Fargo agent who went undercover.

That agent, Steve Venard, had already made headlines across the country from a shootout he had five years before with a criminal gang that was running amok, near Nevada City, holding up stagecoaches and travelers. He singlehandedly shot dead three of the bandits with his Henry rifle in a running gun battle along the south fork of the Yuba River.