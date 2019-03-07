Nightbeats: Jonathan Wilson brings a taste of Laurel Canyon to Terrapin Crossroads

JONATHAN WILSON COMES TO TERRAPIN: Finding a soundtrack for desert-induced hallucinations likely means digging through Jonathan Wilson’s song catalog, because his music takes listeners on a journey through an out-of-body experience.

Blending psychedelic rock and folk music on his latest album, “Rare Birds,” Wilson showcases North Carolina roots mixed with the lively sounds found in his current home of Laurel Canyon, a famous hangout choice for music legends including Joni Mitchell, Frank Zappa and Jim Morrison.

Luckily, Sonoma County residents won’t have to travel that far to see the indie-rock star. This March, Wilson hits the stage at Terrapin Crossroads in San Rafael during his current tour in support of “Rare Birds.”

Despite his humble beginnings, growing up in a musical household with a father who was a bandleader for 35 years, the songwriter has worked with some of the biggest names in music.

His list of collaborations include David Crosby, Elvis Costello and Erykah Badu. He also has produced songs for the likes of Conor Oberst and Father John Misty.

At this point, both his work as a performer and a producer have earned him credit for facilitating the revival of the Laurel Canyon music scene and continuing the work that past legends started the early ’70s.

Wilson’s musical Rolodex could go on for paragraphs, but most importantly, his ear for production allows him to craft one-of-a-kind music. Along with a powerful voice, clever songwriting skills and a renowned stage presence, his work as a multi-instrumentalist shines through with each song. Guitar, drums, bass, horn, piano — he plays it all.

Wilson’s musical range speaks for itself. His energetic songs are full of hazy notes and infused with lively twangs. “Desert Raven,” one of Wilson’s best-known songs, brings forth raw emotion, colorful guitar riffs and seamless transitions despite the song’s nearly eight-minute length. Newer songs such as “Trafalgar Square,” have a more classic rock ‘n’ roll vibe, and are reminiscent of songs like Deep Purple’s “Smoke On The Water” while holding a dreamy and raspy vibe.

Though the tour also includes a San Francisco stop the following night, Terrapin Crossroads might mean seeing a collaboration between Wilson and Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh the venue’s owner. After all, the pair did work on an unreleased album with The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson and drum legend Steve DiStanislao. Terrapin’s slogan is “Come on down … You never know who might pop by,” so anything is possible.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, Terrapin Crossroads, 100 Yacht Club Drive, San Rafael. $25-$30. Terrapincrossroads.net

_____

FINE DINING BY DAY, SPEAKEASY BY NIGHT: Looking for a fun night out in downtown Napa?

Look no further than Ca’ Momi Osteria, where locals can feast on delicious Italian food by day and get down to live music by night.

Fridays and Saturdays transform the restaurant into an after-hours hangout which kicks off at 10 p.m. and generally bleeds into the early hours of the morning, giving the restaurant a fun speakeasy vibe.

With a specialty cocktail and late-night bite menu, “Osteria Live!” is a fun way to meet up with friends after work and enjoy a close-knit show without a cover charge.

Cloudship is among this month’s must-catch acts. The two-piece electronic band fuses soul, blues and rock n’ roll with more power than you’d think possible for just two people. A quick listen to “Golden Gates,” off the pair’s 2017 album “A Series of Fortunate Events,” will likely help swing those who are on the fence about attending.

Details: 10 p.m. Saturday, March 9, Ca’ Momi Osteria, 1141 1st St., Napa. Free. camomiosteria.com

