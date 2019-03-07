'Sex Education' composer, indie star Ezra Furman coming to Santa Rosa

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 7, 2019

Rising indie music star Ezra Furman, noted for creating the music score for the new Netflix series “Sex Education” starring Gillian Anderson, will perform Thursday, March 14, at the Arlene Francis Center in Santa Rosa, presented by local promoter Jake Ward.

The music starts at 7:30 p.m. with three local bands: Hose Rips (formerly Secret Cat), Gender Trash and SupperBloom.

Furman, who has appeared twice before at the Arlene Francis Center, fronted the Harpoons indie band from 2006 and 2011, before releasing his solo debut album in 2012 with money raised on Kickstarter.

His third album, “Perpetual Motion People” in 2015, won him rave reviews and comparisons with the Velvet Underground and Jonathan Richman.

Tickets cost $12 in advance at The Last Record Store in Santa Rosa or online via Eventbrite, or $15 at the door. For information, contact Jake Ward at 707-494-6855 or jakewardpresents@gmail.com.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@danarts.

