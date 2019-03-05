Things to do this week in and around Sonoma County, March 8-17

This week has some great highlights in events, including a discussion with actor John Cusack after screening of his iconic movie, "High Fidelity." But there also are plenty of ways to support the community, such as local comedy shows and the Green Dog Rescue Project's fundraiser. It's all in Things To Do this week.

Friday, March 8

Mark Synnott: Climbing history and heroes, "The Impossible Climb." 7 p.m. , Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707- 578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

"All The Great Books (Abridged)": A 98-minute literary roller-coaster ride with Sonoma’s Reed Martin and cast. Opens 8 p.m., Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Through March 17. Tickets are $12-$18. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu.

Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands: Grammy-winning acoustic folk singer-songwriter; Americana and bluegrass music. 7 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $28-$32. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo: Five-time Grammy-winning South African world music group. 7:30 p.m. Napa Valley Opera House, Napa. Tickets are $37.50-$57.50. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

The Marshall Tucker Band: Southern rock, country, jazz and blues band. 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $35-$50. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Saturday, March 9

The Blues Night: Lineup of local blues musicians. 7:30 p.m., Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Sonoma County Bluegrass & Folk Festival: Performers including Duo Quartet and Nu Blu, workshops, jam sessions. 1-9 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $35-$40. For more information, call 707-479-5529 or visit socofoso.com.

Santa Rosa Junior College Orchestra & Symphonic Band: "Sounds of America." 7:30 p.m. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, call 707-527-4249 or visit music.santarosa.edu.

TWRP with Planet Booty: Toronto-based 1980s-inspired synth rock/electro funk group. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $14. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Richard Shaw: Gallery talk, tour and ceramic workshop. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Sold out. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Brian Fies: Santa Rosa cartoonist, "A Fire Story" book release. 6 p.m., Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Free, donations for 2017 fire relief. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Sunday, March 10

"Word-Play – Poet Meets Pianist": Concert for Healdsburg Jazz, Dana Gioia and Helen Sung, includes wine and appetizers. 4-6 p.m., Voigt Family Ranch, Geyserville. Tickets are $250. For more information, visit healdsburgjazzfestival.org.

Anime-Comic Con: Pop culture, comics, anime and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., cosplay contest 2:30 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

"Viola Frey – Center Stage": 100-plus works by the late artist. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., di Rosa Center, Napa. Tickets are $15-$18. Through Dec. 29. For more information, call 707-226-5991 or visit dirosaart.org.

Monday, March 11

Indie Lens Pop-up: Mister Fred Rogers documentary, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” 1 and 7 p.m., Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.