Things to do this week in and around Sonoma County, March 8-17

DIANNE REBER HART
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 5, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

This week has some great highlights in events, including a discussion with actor John Cusack after screening of his iconic movie, "High Fidelity." But there also are plenty of ways to support the community, such as local comedy shows and the Green Dog Rescue Project's fundraiser. It's all in Things To Do this week.

Friday, March 8

Mark Synnott: Climbing history and heroes, "The Impossible Climb." 7 p.m. , Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707- 578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

"All The Great Books (Abridged)": A 98-minute literary roller-coaster ride with Sonoma’s Reed Martin and cast. Opens 8 p.m., Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Through March 17. Tickets are $12-$18. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu.

Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands: Grammy-winning acoustic folk singer-songwriter; Americana and bluegrass music. 7 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $28-$32. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo: Five-time Grammy-winning South African world music group. 7:30 p.m. Napa Valley Opera House, Napa. Tickets are $37.50-$57.50. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

The Marshall Tucker Band: Southern rock, country, jazz and blues band. 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $35-$50. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Saturday, March 9

The Blues Night: Lineup of local blues musicians. 7:30 p.m., Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Sonoma County Bluegrass & Folk Festival: Performers including Duo Quartet and Nu Blu, workshops, jam sessions. 1-9 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $35-$40. For more information, call 707-479-5529 or visit socofoso.com.

Santa Rosa Junior College Orchestra & Symphonic Band: "Sounds of America." 7:30 p.m. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, call 707-527-4249 or visit music.santarosa.edu.

TWRP with Planet Booty: Toronto-based 1980s-inspired synth rock/electro funk group. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $14. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Richard Shaw: Gallery talk, tour and ceramic workshop. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Sold out. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Brian Fies: Santa Rosa cartoonist, "A Fire Story" book release. 6 p.m., Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Free, donations for 2017 fire relief. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Sunday, March 10

"Word-Play – Poet Meets Pianist": Concert for Healdsburg Jazz, Dana Gioia and Helen Sung, includes wine and appetizers. 4-6 p.m., Voigt Family Ranch, Geyserville. Tickets are $250. For more information, visit healdsburgjazzfestival.org.

Anime-Comic Con: Pop culture, comics, anime and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., cosplay contest 2:30 p.m., Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

"Viola Frey – Center Stage": 100-plus works by the late artist. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., di Rosa Center, Napa. Tickets are $15-$18. Through Dec. 29. For more information, call 707-226-5991 or visit dirosaart.org.

Monday, March 11

Indie Lens Pop-up: Mister Fred Rogers documentary, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” 1 and 7 p.m., Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Tuesday, March 12

Lezione di Cucina: Italian cooking demonstration and sit-down lunch and wine pairing with chef Catherine Venturini. Noon, Ramekins, Sonoma. $200. For more information, call 707-939-7862, or visit svma.org.

Wednesday, March 13

Linda Loveland Reid: Art history lecture, “Who Wants a $12 Million Stuffed Shark?” 1:30-3:30 p.m. , Sebastopol Center for the Arts. $25. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Thursday, March 14

Greg Brown: Folk singer-songwriter and guitarist. 7:30 p.m., Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. $35-$40. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

“Surprise Party”: Bigotry and racism in small-town America, 1943. Raven on the Road, opens 8 p.m., Hudson Street Wineries, Healdsburg. $10-$25. Through March 23. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Friday, March 15

North Bay Sinfonietta: Chamber orchestra conducted by Cynthia Weichel, featuring soloist Chris Krive. 7:30 p.m., Church of the Incarnation, Santa Rosa. $10. For more information, visit music.santarosa.edu/north-bay-sinfonietta-info.

Santa Rosa Junior College Concert Choir and Chamber Singers: "Flood the Gold Earth." 7:30 p.m., Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. $5-$10. For more information, call 707-527-4249 or visit music.santarosa.edu.

Pigs & Pinot: Dining and educational events with chef Charlie Palmer showcasing top pinot noirs. Various times, March 15-16, Hotel Healdsburg. Sold out. For more information, visit pigsandpinot.com.

John Cusack and "High Fidelity": Screening of the hit comedy, conversation with the actor. 7:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. $39-$69, $149 VIP. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Tuck & Patti: Vocal/guitar jazz duo. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. March 15-16, Blue Note Napa. $35-$55. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

"The Revolutionists": Suspense, humor and modern feminism. Opens 7:30 p.m., 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. $18-$28. Through April 7. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Saturday, March 16

St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland: Traditional Celtic dance and music. 7 p.m., Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. $35-$50. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit spreckelsonline.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: "American Dreams," Conductor Emeritus Jeffrey Kahane. 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. $24-$87. Through March 18. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Eileen Ivers with JigJam: Grammy-winning fiddler and her Irish band blending bluegrass and Americana mixes. 8 p.m., Raven Theater, Healdsburg. $40-$60. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Black Brothers Band: Irish music, including Dublin street songs and historical ballads. 8 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. $24-$28. For more information, 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Ed Coletti: Poetry reading, live music with Justin Coletti and Steve Shain. 4:30-6:30 p.m., SoCo Coffee Co., Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit socolitupdate.com.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show": Cult classic, 1975 parody of sci-fi and horror films. 11:30 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Dginn: Five-piece dance band, original songs and covers, flamenco to funk. 7:30 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Nordahl Grieg Leikarring: Norwegian folk dance group, plus dinner. 5 p.m., Freya Lodge Sons of Norway, Santa Rosa. $10-$27. For more information, call 800-838-3006 or visit freyalodge.org.

Sunday, March 17

Drink for the Dogs: Green Dog Rescue Project fundraiser, games, auctions and prizes. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Healdsburg Bar & Grill. Various costs. For more information, 707-433-4377 or visit greendogproject.org.

Open Mic Comedy Night: New and rising stand-up comics share their talents. 8 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine