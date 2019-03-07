Netflix to adapt classic novel ’100 Years of Solitude’ as series

Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s masterpiece novel “One Hundred Years of Solitude” is coming to the screen for the first time as a Netflix series, the streaming giant announced Wednesday.

Like the film “Roma,” which just won three Academy Awards but missed out on best picture, the “One Hundred Years of Solitude” adaptation will be in Spanish with subtitles. That was among the key requirements that stood in the way of adapting the 1967 magic-realist work sooner, Garcia Marquez’s son Rodrigo Garcia said in a statement.

Netflix didn’t say what it paid for the rights to the novel, a multigenerational saga that follows the Buendia family through the major turns in Colombian history. Garcia and his brother Gonzalo Garcia Barcha will be executive producers on the series, whose cast and crew have yet to be determined. The series will be shot mainly in Colombia.

“In the current golden age of series, with the level of talented writing and directing, the cinematic quality of content, and the acceptance by worldwide audiences of programs in foreign languages, the time could not be better to bring an adaptation to the extraordinary global viewership that Netflix provides,” Garcia said.

Garcia Marquez, who died in 2014 at 87, won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1982.