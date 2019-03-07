New Disney Star Wars theme park lands set opening dates

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 7, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

ANAHEIM — The Millennium Falcon is blasting off from Disneyland on May 31 with the opening of the California theme park's massive Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge expansion.

Disney Parks announced Thursday that Galaxy's Edge will open for visitors to Florida's Disney World Resort on Aug. 29.

Galaxy's Edge is a new 14-acre land at the Disney theme parks, featuring rides and experiences that thrust visitors into the world of the recent "Star Wars" trilogy and the fight between the Resistance and the evil First Order. The marquee attraction is a massive replica of the Millennium Falcon where guests can roam the ship's halls and engage in a dogfight with TIE Fighters.

Guests will also be able to build their own personal droids, light sabers and feast on "Star Wars"-appropriate food and drink .

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine