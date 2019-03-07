Santa Rosa trumpet student to play Carnegie Hall

Trumpet player Peter Altamura of Santa Rosa will perform March 13 at Carnegie Hall during the New York Wind Band Festival.

Altamura, who attended Rincon Valley Middle School and Rincon Valley Christian School in Santa Rosa, is now a student at University of the Pacific in Stockton, where he is pursuing a degree in music composition.

As a member of the university’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble, he will play works by Bach, Boysen, Daugherty, Rossini, and Ticheli.

“This has been my dream ever since I was young,” Altamura said in a statement released by University of the Pacific.

He will play in honor of Eric Hammer, a longtime professor and band director who died in January.

“I hope to honor the memory of Dr. Hammer by playing the best and hardest I have ever played,” Altamura said.

After graduation in 2021, Altamura plans to get a master’s degree in composition and become a touring musician and composer.