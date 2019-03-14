Here’s your guide to comedy shows in Sonoma County

Upcoming Shows

Friday, March 15: Epic Comedy Night presents “March Mayhem,” with host Jon Lehre and headliner Chris Storm, plus Eerie Diamond and Sedric Drake. 8 p.m. Epicenter, 3215 Coffey Lane, Rohnert Park. $20 online; $25 in advance. 707-367-2370, eventbrite.com, comicstud321@gmail.com

Saturday, March 16: “Craft & Comedy Night 6,” the latest in a monthly series, with Franco Tevini, Eerie Diamond, Casey Williams, Robert Vogel and Juan Carlos. 9 p.m. Juncture Taproom, 4357 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa. Tickets are available only at the venue. $15 presale; $25 at the door if available. 707-293-9702.

Friday, March 29: Comedy Show with host Brian Thomas and headliner Chelsea Bearce, plus Juan Carlos, Mikey Walz and Paul Conyers. 8 p.m. D’Arzenzio Winery, 1301 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa. $15. 707-546-2466, eventbrite.com

Saturday, March 30: “Scott Capurro Can’t Stop.” 8 p.m. Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley Drive, Rohnert Park. $20 in advance; $25 at the door. 707-665-9472, sallytomatoes.com

Sunday, March 31: Will Durst presents “Durst Case Scenario: And They’re Off.” 4 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Court, Occidental. $19 in advance; $24 at the door. 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org

Friday, April 5: Laugh Cellar Powered by Crushers of Comedy presents “Laugh Your Bingo Off: Standup Comedy & Bingo Unite!” with Kevin Whittinghill. 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort Hotel, 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. $20 in advance online. crushersofcomedy.com

Friday, April 5: Jimmie “JJ” Walker. 8 p.m. Railroad Station and Grill, 236 Cloverdale Blvd. S., Cloverdale. Sold out. 707-894-4779, railroadstationbarandgrill.com

Friday, April 5: Bob Zany and Friends Comedy Night. 8:30 p.m. Reel Fish Shop & Grill, 401 Grove St., Sonoma. $20. 707-343-0044, thereelfishshop.com

Saturday, April 6: Bob Zany. Railroad Station and Grill, 236 Cloverdale Blvd. S., Cloverdale. $15. 707-894-4779, railroadstationbarandgrill.com

Saturday, April 6 : Jimmie “JJ” Walker. 8 p.m. Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley Drive, Rohnert Park. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. 707-665-9472, sallytomatoes.com Dynomite.Eventbrite.com. 707-894-4719, railroadstationbarandgrill.com.

Saturday, April 13: The Jewish Community Center of Santa Rosa presents “It Only Hurts When I DON’T Laugh: A Evening of Jewish Humor,” with Cathy Ladman, Lisa Geduldig, Joseph Nguyen, Rabbi Sydney Mintz and Judi Leff. 7:30 p.m. Glaser Center. 537 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. $25-$100. jccsoco.org

Show Series

Every Friday: “Belly Laughs Comedy Show.” 8 p.m. Belly Left Coast, 523 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. Free. 707-526-5787, bellyleftcoastkitchen.com

Every second Saturday: “Jokes on Tap,” hosted by Martin Marrufo. 8-10 p.m. Rincon Valley Tap Room, 4927 Sonoma Highway, Santa Rosa. No cover charge. 707-595-5516, rvtaproom.com

First and fourth Saturdays: “Laugh Cellar Powered by Crushers of Comedy.” 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort Hotel, 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. $20 in advance online. crushersofcomedy.com

First Sunday of every month: “Smit Show Comedy Night,” produced by Cody Smith. 8 p.m. Fogbelt Brewing Company, 1305 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa. $5. 707-978-3400, fogbeltbrewing.com

First and last Sundays of the month: Magic 8 Comedy Mic Night. 8 p.m. Whiskey Tip, 1910 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. Free. 707-843-5535, whiskeytipsr.com

First and third Tuesday of every month: “The Laughing Tomato Comedy Showcase,” hosted by Tony Sparks, “The Godfather of Bay Area Comedy.” 7 p.m. Sally Tomatoes, 11 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park. Free with two-item minimum. 707-665-9472, sallytomatoes.com

Second Tuesday of every month: Kingpins of Comedy, Comedy Night. 8:30-10 p.m. The lounge at Double Decker Lanes, 300 Golf Course, Rohnert Park. Free. 707-585-0226, doubledeckerlanes.com

Last Thursday of every month: “Back-Alley Antics.” 7 p.m. Murphy’s Irish Pub, 464 First St. E., Sonoma. Free.

Open Mic

Every Monday: “Positivity Mondays.” Signups at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Spancky’s Bar, 8201 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati. Free. 707-664-0169, spanckysbar.com

Every Tuesday: “Brew Open Mic,” hosted by Steph Cheavalier. Signups 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Brew Coffee and Beer House, 555 Healdsburg Ave., Santa Rosa. Free. brewcoffeeandbeer.com

Every third Sunday: “Comedy Open Mic.” Signups at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol. Free. 707-829-7300, hopmonk.com/sebastopol