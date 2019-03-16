Sebastopol’s SpaceTime Agency ‘escape room’ gives fun, tangible adventure

In an old white office building on High Street in Sebastopol, a record player tucked in the corner of the entryway lazily plays as you walk in the door. You step into a small foyer and are greeted by two men in jumpsuits, where you learn about the mysterious disappearance of a scientist.

You step behind a door, and an adventure in time travel awaits.

The SpaceTime Travel Agency, opened Jan. 25 by Sebastopol natives and brothers Galen and Aidan Forrest, is a new local escape room, designed from scratch.

For the inexperienced, an escape room is an in-person quest within a room or multiple rooms following clues and solving puzzles to ultimately “escape” the room within a certain time limit. A Japanese gaming company opened the first escape room in 2007, and the phenomenon gradually seeped into the U.S. around 2012.

“Adults rarely get the chance to play,” said Galen. “We work to tie in fantasy with truth so it blurs the lines.”

For the Forrests, who played their first escape room in London on a family vacation in 2016, it was the opportunity to blend their unique skill sets — Galen graduated with a degree in film studies from U.C. Santa Cruz in 2012, and Aidan graduated with a degree in robotic engineering from the same institution in 2017 — which became irresistible.

Galen noted that escape rooms were “low-tech” at the beginning, but have quickly emerged as an opportunity for technology and creativity to marry well.

“What drew us to it was if you have good ideas and you’re willing to be creative, it’s a pretty low upfront cost, although that’s quickly changed,” said Galen.

An escape room database maintained by gaming bloggers Lisa and David Spira estimated there were only 22 escape rooms in the U.S. in 2014, according to an article published in USA Today. The database calculated the number had increased exponentially to nearly 2,000 escape room facilities in the U.S. by 2017.

“The production value has increased to where many rooms are tech based or use tech to make the puzzle more dynamic,” said Galen.

A robot is involved in their escape room and seeing how the robot worked at an outside event is what first drew Sebastopol resident and graphic designer Sonya Warry to the experience.

She tested out the room with her boyfriend, Peter Koch, and two of their friends — noting the engaging type of experience it lended added to the appeal.

“Having interactive experiences brings us back into our senses and how to activate different parts of our brain with virtual activities,” said Warry. “Having to touch things, to feel a texture, the vibe of the room when people are getting stressed out and then you can all center back together — it’s a way to connect to your peers in a stronger way.”

Koch agreed.

“There’s more feeling and atmosphere to an escape room,” he said. “It’s not just trying to figure out the puzzle — there’s more that goes into making the environment.”

Why an escape room instead of a virtual reality experience?