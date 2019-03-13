Things to do this week in and around Sonoma County, March 15-24

St. Patrick's Day is almost here, and there are a couple different ways to celebrate in Sonoma County. Big dining festivals are coming up, too, including Pigs & Pinot and the California Artisan Cheese Festival. There's plenty more to explore, all in Things To Do this week.

Friday, March 15

Santa Rosa Junior College Concert Choir and Chamber Singers: “Flood the Gold Earth.” 7:30 p.m. , Jackson Theater, Sonoma CountrSinger/songwritery Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, call 707-527-4249 or visit music.santarosa.edu.

Pigs & Pinot: Dining and educational events with chef Charlie Palmer showcasing top pinot noirs. Various times, Friday and Saturday, Hotel Healdsburg. Sold out. For more information For more information, visit pigsandpinot.com.

John Cusack and "High Fidelity": Screening of the hit comedy, conversation with the actor. 7:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39-$69, $149 VIP. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Tuck & Patti: Vocal/guitar jazz duo. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $35-$55. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

"The Revolutionists": Suspense, humor and modern feminism. Opens 7:30 p.m., 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18-$28. Through April 7. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Saturday, March 16

St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland: Traditional Celtic dance and music. 7 p.m., Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$50. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit spreckelsonline.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: "American Dreams," Conductor Emeritus Jeffrey Kahane. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $24-$87. Through Monday. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Eileen Ivers with JigJam: Grammy- winning fiddler and her Irish band blending bluegrass and Americana mixes. 8 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets are $40-$60. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Black Brothers Band: Irish music, including Dublin street songs and historical ballads. 8 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $24-$28. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Dginn: Five-piece dance band, original songs and covers, flamenco to funk. 7:30 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Nordahl Grieg Leikarring: Norwegian folk dance group, plus dinner. 5 p.m. Freya Lodge Sons of Norway, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10-$27. For more information, call 800-838-3006 or visit freyalodge.org.

L.A. Edwards: Americana/rock musician. 8 p.m., Twin Oaks Roadhouse, Penngrove. Tickets are $8. For more information, call 707-795-5118 or visit twinoaksroadhouse.com.

Taste of Yountville: Food, wine and music festival featuring 100-plus chefs, restaurants and wineries. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., downtown Yountville. Tickets are $195. For more information, visit yountvillelive.com.

Fort Bragg Whale Festival: Whale watching and wine, chowder and craft beer tasting. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, new Coastal Trail and Masonic Hall, Fort Bragg. Tickets are $5-$40. For more information, call 707-961-6300 or visit mendowhale.com.

Sunday, March 17

Drink for the Dogs: Green Dog Rescue Project fundraiser, games, auctions and prizes. 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Healdsburg Bar & Grill. Various costs. For more information, call 707-433-4377 or visit greendogproject.org.

"Peace, Love and Woodstock": Tribute to Snoopy’s loyal feathered friend. Opening day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

St. Paddy’s Day on the Square: Live music, Irish dancers, food, beer, Irish whiskey, kids’ activities. 1-6 p.m., Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit onthesquaresr.com.

Monday, March 18

"Luz": Flamenco featuring Savannah Fuentes, guitarist Pedro Cortes and singer/percussionist/dancer Jose Moreno. 7:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Arts Center. Tickets are $8-$22, VIP $35. Click here for more information.

Spring break classes: Art, clay, cooking, science, animation and more. Various times, Monday through March 22, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $32-$64. For more information, call 707-284-1272 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, March 19

Mike Doughty: Soul Coughing singer/songwriter plays "Ruby Vroom" remix. 8 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Novato. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, call 415-892-6200 or visit hopmonk.com/novato.

"The Testament": Israeli Film Festival drama uncovering an identity-challenging family secret. 1 and 7 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $11-$14. For more information, visit jccsoco.org/israeli-ff-2019.

Wednesday, March 20

Tracee Ellis Ross: ‘black-ish’ actress and social advocate for equity, Press Democrat’s Sonoma County Women in Conversation series. 4:30 p.m. mixer, 6:30 p.m. presentation, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $58. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Thursday, March 21

The Sam Chase & The Untraditional: Rock and folk group. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $16-$18. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Portrait Party: Sketch artists invited to bring supplies and create portraits together. 5-8 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Cahoots: Americana Night, including original songs, country blues and rockabilly. 7:30 p.m., Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Laura Dreyer & The Manhattan/Rio Connection: Original Brazilian jazz. 7 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $15-$35. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Friday, March 22

Alexander String Quartet: Chamber concert, "Old Friends." 7:30 p.m., Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $18.75-$29.75. For more information, visit communityed.santarosa.edu/chamber-concerts.

Matt Nathanson: Singer/songwriter, blend of folk and rock music. 8 p.m., Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $34-$54. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

"Wilder Bentley the Younger – A Retrospective": Works by the multi-talented late artist. Opens 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. Through April 7. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Dervish: Traditional Irish music fronted by Ireland’s Cathy Jordan. 8 p.m., Sanctuary Room at the Community Church, Sebastopol. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Defecrator: Black/death metal band, plus black metal bands Miasmic and Oneiric Eclipse. 7:30 p.m., Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, March 23

Heartwood Crossing: Sonoma County Americana band. 7 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15-$18. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

California Artisan Cheese Festival: Cheese tastings, tours, seminars and more. Various times at Santa Rosa- area venues March 23-24. Tasting and marketplace noon-4 p.m. March 24, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25-$150. For more information, visit artisancheesefestival.com.

Hitchcock Film Festival: "The Birds," noon and 7 p.m., "Psycho," 3:30 p.m., March 23, Bodega Bay Grange Hall. Tickets are $12, $20 for both, $6 kids. Benefits local schools. For more information, visit visitbodegabayca.com/hitchcock-film-festival.

Steve Poltz: Folk singer-songwriter and guest Daniel Rodriguez of Elephant Revival. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18-$20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Ensembles: "Music Around Town" performances. 2-5 p.m., various Railroad Square venues, Santa Rosa. Maps provided. Free. For more information, visit visitsantarosa.com.

ReVerberation Festival: Original work addressing personal experience through music, writing, workshops and performances. 5 p.m., Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit firecircletheater.org.

Sunday, March 24

Magic show: Magique Bazaar with Majinga the Magician. 2 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets are $20-25. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Spring Equinox Celebration: Hikes, potluck, kids’ activities. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 120-acre Rancho Mark West, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, go here.

Jonathan Dimmock: Organ concert with the acclaimed performer. 3 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$35. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

