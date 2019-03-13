Things to do this week in and around Sonoma County, March 15-24

St. Patrick's Day is almost here, and there are a couple different ways to celebrate in Sonoma County. Big dining festivals are coming up, too, including Pigs & Pinot and the California Artisan Cheese Festival. There's plenty more to explore, all in Things To Do this week.

Friday, March 15

Santa Rosa Junior College Concert Choir and Chamber Singers: “Flood the Gold Earth.” 7:30 p.m. , Jackson Theater, Sonoma CountrSinger/songwritery Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, call 707-527-4249 or visit music.santarosa.edu.

Pigs & Pinot: Dining and educational events with chef Charlie Palmer showcasing top pinot noirs. Various times, Friday and Saturday, Hotel Healdsburg. Sold out. For more information For more information, visit pigsandpinot.com.

John Cusack and "High Fidelity": Screening of the hit comedy, conversation with the actor. 7:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39-$69, $149 VIP. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Tuck & Patti: Vocal/guitar jazz duo. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $35-$55. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

"The Revolutionists": Suspense, humor and modern feminism. Opens 7:30 p.m., 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18-$28. Through April 7. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Saturday, March 16

St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland: Traditional Celtic dance and music. 7 p.m., Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$50. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit spreckelsonline.com.

Santa Rosa Symphony: "American Dreams," Conductor Emeritus Jeffrey Kahane. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $24-$87. Through Monday. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Eileen Ivers with JigJam: Grammy- winning fiddler and her Irish band blending bluegrass and Americana mixes. 8 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets are $40-$60. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Black Brothers Band: Irish music, including Dublin street songs and historical ballads. 8 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $24-$28. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Dginn: Five-piece dance band, original songs and covers, flamenco to funk. 7:30 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Nordahl Grieg Leikarring: Norwegian folk dance group, plus dinner. 5 p.m. Freya Lodge Sons of Norway, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10-$27. For more information, call 800-838-3006 or visit freyalodge.org.

L.A. Edwards: Americana/rock musician. 8 p.m., Twin Oaks Roadhouse, Penngrove. Tickets are $8. For more information, call 707-795-5118 or visit twinoaksroadhouse.com.

Taste of Yountville: Food, wine and music festival featuring 100-plus chefs, restaurants and wineries. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., downtown Yountville. Tickets are $195. For more information, visit yountvillelive.com.

Fort Bragg Whale Festival: Whale watching and wine, chowder and craft beer tasting. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, new Coastal Trail and Masonic Hall, Fort Bragg. Tickets are $5-$40. For more information, call 707-961-6300 or visit mendowhale.com.

Sunday, March 17

Drink for the Dogs: Green Dog Rescue Project fundraiser, games, auctions and prizes. 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Healdsburg Bar & Grill. Various costs. For more information, call 707-433-4377 or visit greendogproject.org.

"Peace, Love and Woodstock": Tribute to Snoopy’s loyal feathered friend. Opening day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$12. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.