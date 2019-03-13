Huffman and Loughlin charges shatter actresses' clean images

LOS ANGELES — As an Emmy winner and Oscar nominee, Felicity Huffman has been known as one of Hollywood's more versatile actresses, as well as one-half of one of its more famous acting couples with husband William H. Macy.

While Lori Loughlin's resume might not be as accomplished, her face may be even better known: she gained fame for her role as the wholesome "Aunt Becky" in the 1990s sitcom "Full House," and for the past few years has become the queen of the Hallmark channel with her holiday movies and the series "When Calls the Heart."

On Wednesday, both actresses had their reputations shattered as they were charged with fraud and conspiracy Tuesday along with dozens of others in a scheme that according to federal prosecutors saw wealthy parents pay bribes to get their children into some of the nation's top colleges.

Huffman, 56, was released Tuesday posting a $250,000 bond. Loughlin, 54, has not yet been arrested but her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was released after posting a $1 million bond. Giannulli, whose Mossimo clothing had long been a Target brand until recently, left without answering reporters' questions.

Huffman briefly appeared in the lobby of the courthouse to exit Tuesday evening, but went into an elevator with courthouse security officers after seeing a mass of cameras posted at the front door. Officers later told journalists she was no longer in the building.

Authorities have not said why Macy, who has starred for the last several years in the Showtime series "Shameless" and was an Oscar nominee for the 1996 movie "Fargo," has not been charged. He sat in the courtroom where Huffman had her first appearance and appeared to read legal documents during the proceedings. Huffman, who wore glasses and her hair in a ponytail, looked over at her husband repeatedly during the hearing.

Her attorney cited her community ties and asked that the actress be released on her own recognizance. "She's simply not the kind of person who is going to become an international fugitive," her attorney, Evan A. Jeaness said in court.

Court documents allege that the couple agreed to the plan, and Huffman paid $15,000, disguised as a charitable donation, toward the scam.

Macy recently described the college application process for their daughter Sofia, 18 to Parade magazine (the couple also has another teenage daughter, Georgia).

"I'm the outlier in this thing. We're right now in the thick of college application time, which is so stressful. I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off," he said. "But it's just my opinion, and we'll see what she wants to do, what Felicity thinks and how the chips fall."

Playwright David Mamet wrote a letter supporting Macy and Huffman, longtime friends, in an open letter posted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"The unqualified may be accepted for many reasons, among them, as Legacies, and on account of large donations made by their parents," Mamet wrote. "I do not see the difference between getting a kid into school by bribing the Building Committee, and by bribing someone else. But, apparently, the second is against the Law. So be it."

Huffman and Giannulli are required to appear for arraignment in a Boston courthouse on March. 29.

Loughlin married Giannulli, her second husband, in 1997. Court document allege the couple paid $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither is a rower.