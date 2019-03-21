Nightbeats: Low Cut Connie rocks into Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre

BIG FAN ENERGY: Low Cut Connie is the type of a rock n’ roll band that can turn listeners into fans upon first listen. The band has won over former president Barack Obama, Elton John and Bruce Springsteen.

Led by singer and pianist Adam Weiner, Low Cut Connie’s songs take music lovers on a time loop where snippets of artists like Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard shine through while maintaining a modern edge. With soulful tunes and a live show that rivals the punk energy found at CBGB in the ’80s, the Philadelphia sweethearts have been turning heads with wild performances long before “Boozophilia” made Obama’s 2015 summer Spotify playlist.

Anyone curious about why the band’s music is worthy of star-studded endorsement can attend Low Cut Connie’s upcoming concert at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma on April 5, to find the answer.

Known for high-octane dance moves that include Weiner scaling his trusty 1950s upright piano, “Shondra,” Low Cut Connie stands out among the list of brooding indie bands found on summer festival posters. (Not that the band hasn’t played its fair share.)

After almost a decade of making music and growing a fanbase, the band’s ascension has been profound. Bruce Springsteen invited Weiner to hang out backstage during one of Springsteen’s Broadway shows. And the ultimate Piano showman, Elton John, interviewed Weiner during his “Rocket Hour” radio show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 station. Sir Elton was so impressed with Low Cut Connie’s track record of delivering electric performances, he said he hoped to share a stage with the band someday.

Really, the reason behind all this praise from music legends is simple. Low Cut Connie’s bread and butter is making stages ooze with the excitement found during late night adventures with friends. Early songs such as “Rio” from the band’s first album “Get Out The Lotion” recount an epic bender that would give the duo from the film “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” a run for their money. Yet newer songs such as “Revolution Rock n Roll” maintain the same spark one would only find hidden deep within a vintage jukebox.

To put it simply: Low Cut Connie just knows how to have fun.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, Mystic Theatre, 23 Petaluma Blvd., Petaluma. $14- $50. Mystictheatre.com_______

FORGING NEW PATHS: Hearing a song performed with a lone stand-up bass will likely never sound quite as beautiful as when it’s intertwined with Scott Mulvahill’s voice. Although the instrument is generally used as an accompaniment to guitar or other string instruments, there is a simple and delicate aura to Mulvahill’s “Begin Againers” that allows the song to shine in a one-of-a-kind way.

Picking up the bass guitar as a teen and continuing to play well after attending college at North Texas State University. Mulvahill’s passion for the instrument only grew over the years and led to a five-year touring stint with Ricky Skaggs and his Grammy-winning band, Kentucky Thunder. It was during that time, playing “20/20 Vision” alongside Skaggs, that Mulvahill discovered just how powerful his signature instrument could be and turned it up later on while creating his own music.

Even upbeat full-band numbers like “Gold Plated Lie” have a remarkable way of forging new paths for the stand-up bass that make Mulvahill’s live shows a must-see.

Details: 6:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa. $15- $35. Bluenotenapa.com

Help us keep the beat. Write Estefany at nightbeats@pressdemocrat.com.