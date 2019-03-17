Actor John Cusack holds court in Santa Rosa following 'High Fidelity' showing

John Cusack is never too far off from the characters he plays.

“It’s funny because it’s true,” he said during a live question-and-answer session after being asked about similarities between him and his past roles. “Actors feel like we don’t really have an identity.”

Adoring fans took turns questioning Cusack on Friday night at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center, following a showing of his 2000 romantic comedy “High Fidelity.”

The first questioner called the movie his New Testament. The second was so nervous, she started with, “I’m going to throw up.”

For the crowd, mostly middle-aged and well-dressed, this was not their first time seeing “High Fidelity.” They cheered loudly and laughed hysterically throughout.

Cusack was relaxed in the conversation format, comfortable teasing fans. He didn’t always give fans exactly the answers they sought, like when he said his favorite role is “any that don’t suck.”

He approached an array of topics, like his passion for free speech, exercised through his leadership at the Freedom of the Press Foundation since 2012.

Ed and Dan, as he called them, were whistleblowers Edward Snowden and Daniel Ellsberg.

They are leakers of American documents to the press and friends of Cusack’s, to the level that he knew they loved beef stroganoff and cranberry juice, respectively.

Cusack didn’t shy away from politics, denouncing President Donald Trump, as he has many times publicly.

“People have to decide what they’re going to do. He’s a fascist,” Cusack said, to cheers.

Beyond politics, Cusack was asked about his entire filmography.

Cusack said he’s least identified with his roles from the last five years. The fans asking questions one-upped each other with statements of affection.

“On a bad day put on a John Cusack movie,” one fan said.

Another let out a long, drawn out, “I love you,” before saying anything else.

Fans, taking a cue from Cusack, weren’t afraid to get explicit. Women joked about their ovaries exploding, mentioned their “hall passes” and invited him to their houses. They all had their own favorite movies, spanning his films.

Cusack, asked about life as a teenage star, said, “I was just happy I wasn’t in high school. I couldn’t believe it.”

He talked about his hometown, Chicago, his sister, Joan, who is in the film, and his love for music, which he shares with his character in “High Fidelity.”

In “High Fidelity,” Cusack plays Rob, a cold-hearted, lovesick record store owner who recounts his top five breakups while working through the most recent one.

Notably, Jack Black got his start in the film.

Cusack told the crowd he knew Jack Black from Black’s band, Tenacious D, and saw him as a perfect fit for the obnoxious, over-the-top character audiences have seen Black play many times.

“I’m either behind the curve or ahead of it,” Cusack said.