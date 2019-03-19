Wendy Williams reveals she is living in a 'sober house'

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 19, 2019, 9:59AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

NEW YORK — Wendy Williams says she's living in a "sober house" because of addiction struggles.

The 54-year-old talk show host tearfully revealed the information Tuesday to the audience at "The Wendy Williams Show." She says the only other people who knew about where she was living up until her announcement Tuesday were her husband and son.

Williams says she works out after her show and then is driven by her "24-hour sober coach" to a home where she lives "with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family."

She says she has been addicted to cocaine in the past and never sought treatment.

Williams returned to her talk show earlier this month for the first time since December, saying she was off because of continued thyroid issues associated with Graves' disease.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine