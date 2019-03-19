Things to do this week in and around Sonoma County, March 22-31

Spring is here, and that means plenty of festivals and performances. From an array of film festivals to the artisan cheese festival, or even venturing north to the the Ukiah Uke Fest, it's a lively season of fun on the North Coast.

Friday, March 22



Alexander String Quartet: Chamber concert, "Old Friends."’ 7:30 p.m., Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $18.75-$29.75. For more information, visit communityed.santarosa.edu/chamber-concerts.



"Wilder Bentley the Younger – A Retrospective": Works by the multi-talented late artist. Opens 11 a.m.-4 p.m. , Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. Through April 7. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.



Dervish: Traditional Irish music fronted by Ireland’s Cathy Jordan. 8 p.m. Community Church of Sebastopol. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.



Defecrator: Black/death metal band, plus black metal bands Miasmic and Oneiric Eclipse. 7:30 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. or more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, March 23



Heartwood Crossing: Sonoma County Americana band. 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15-$18. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.



California Artisan Cheese Festival: Cheese tastings, tours, seminars and more. Various times at Santa Rosa-area venues Saturday and Sunday. Tasting and marketplace noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25-$150. For more information, visit artisancheesefestival.com.



Hitchcock Film Festival: "The Birds," noon and 7 p.m., "Psycho," 3:30 p.m., Bodega Bay Grange Hall. Tickets are $12, $20 for both, $6 kids. Benefits local schools. For more information, visit visitbodegabay.com/hitchcock-film-festival.



Santa Rosa Symphony Youth Ensembles: "Music Around Town" performances. 2-5 p.m., various Railroad Square venues, Santa Rosa. Maps provided. Free. For more information, visit visitsantarosa.com.



ReVerberation Festival: Original work addressing personal experience through music, writing, workshops and performances. 5 p.m., Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit firecircletheater.org.

"Stroll Down Penny Lane": A live concert with original films and animation celebrates the life and music of Paul McCartney — from the Beatles to Wings and beyond — at 8 p.m. at the JaM Cellars Ballroom in Napa. Tickets are $35-$65. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit jamcellarsballroom.com.



Sunday, March 24



Magic show: Magique Bazaar with Majinga the Magician. 2 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets are $20-25. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.



Spring Equinox Celebration: Hikes, potluck, kids’ activities. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 120-acre Rancho Mark West, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, go here.



Jonathan Dimmock: Organ concert with the acclaimed performer. 3 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$35. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.



Stephen Marley Acoustic: Grammy-winning Jamaican-American musician and producer. 7 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $39-$44, $125 meet-and-greet. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.



Soul Café: Kevin Russell & Friends. 5-6:30 p.m., Forestville Methodist Church. Free, dinner option $5-$10. For more information, call 707-887-2020 r visit forestvilleumc.org.



Monday, March 25



"Miss Representation": Documentary about media’s portrayal of women. Women’s History Month film series. 6-7:30 p.m., Rincon Valley Library. Free. For more information, call 707-537-0162 or visit sonomalibrary.org.



"Magic Tree House – Showtime with Shakespeare": Hip-hop musical inspired by the children’s chapter books. 6:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $16-$21. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.



Tuesday, March 26



Open Mic Night with Ceni: Performers of all ages share their talents. 7:30 p.m., HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.



Wednesday, March 27



Sonoma International Film Festival: More than 90 films, plus food, wine and special events. Various times and fees, Wednesday through March 31, Sonoma Plaza-area venues. For more information, visit sonomafilmfest.org.



"Across the Great Divide": 50th anniversary of The Band, starring Dustbowl Revival and Hot Club of Cowtown. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $29-$49. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.



Thursday, March 28



"The King & Marilyn": Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe tribute concert. Opens 7:30 p.m., 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. $49. Through March 31. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.



Arlo Guthrie: "Alice’s Restaurant" 50th anniversary tour, with folksinger Sarah Lee Guthrie. 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39-$55. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.



Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival: Feature films, shorts, special events. Various times, Thursday through March 31, Sebastopol Center for the Arts and Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. $15/film. For more information, visit sebastopolfilmfestival.org.



"Happy Hour": Monica Bill Barnes & Co., 6 and 8:30 p.m., The Loft, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$45. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.



Friday, March 29



"A Perfect Ganesh": Middle-aged friends search for meaning in India. Opens 8 p.m., Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $28-$30. Through April 14. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org.



"Heathen Valley": Haunting southern epic set in remote 1860’s Appalachian Mountains. Opens 8 p.m., Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets are $15-$30. Through April 14. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.



"Barbecue Apocalypse": The world crumbles as couples gather for a midsummer barbecue. Opens 8 p.m., Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $16-$26. Through April 20. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit spreckelsonline.com.



Santa Rosa Junior College Jazz Band: "Jazz Night," Pete Estabrook, director. 7:30 p.m., Newman Auditorium, SRJC, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, call 707-527-4249 or visit music.santarosa.edu.



Kip Moore: "Room to Spare" acoustic tour. 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39-$56, VIP $89-$159. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.



Andrea Granahan: Book launch, "Loving David," a man’s epic love and courage facing death. 7 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.



Saturday, March 30



Art of Dessert: Fine dining, premium bar, auctions and one-of-a-kind desserts. 5:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $250, benefits LBC. For more information, call 707-800-7505 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.