Now 30, 'The Little Mermaid' paved the way for Elsa and Anna

NEW YORK — It's not uncommon for people to just look at Jodi Benson and burst into tears.

Sometimes they hyperventilate or scream. But mostly they break down and start sobbing. Benson will hold them, heaving in her arms, and pat their back gently.

Benson isn't a household name but for many she's an intimate part of their childhood. She supplied the singing and speaking voice of Ariel, the heroine of the 1989 animated Disney hit "The Little Mermaid," which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Benson says she will sometimes watch as the stunned movie's fans virtually go back in time in front of her. "It triggers a memory for them," she says.

"They remember who they were with when they saw the movie the first time. Maybe that sibling is no longer with them, that grandparent is no longer with them. It reminds them of a relationship that had been broken with a parent. So they have all sorts of emotions that go on."

"The Little Mermaid " has changed a lot of lives, not least of which is Benson's, who has continued to perform Ariel virtually every weekend in concerts as well as on film in the "Wreck-It Ralph" franchise.

"The Little Mermaid" also had a big role in making Disney into an animation juggernaut and reviving the art form. Many believe we'd never have Anna and Elsa from "Frozen" without first having Ariel.

"Disney was starting to get into a groove that would continue, but I feel like a lot of that started with 'A Little Mermaid,'" says Ron Clements, who co-wrote and co-directed the film.

Benson was a rising Broadway star when Ariel came into her orbit. She had been in a short-lived musical "Smile" when Howard Ashman, the musical's lyricist and story writer, invited the out-of-work cast to audition for his next project, an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's "The Little Mermaid."

Producers wanted the singing and speaking voice to be supplied by the same actress. So Benson, a lyric soprano, sang the signature "Part of Your World" on a reel-to-reel tape and was handed a few of pages of dialogue.

"I ran into the ladies' room," she recalls "and waited for everybody to get out of the stalls and started talking to the mirror, sort of trying to come up with what would she sound like at 16."

Benson, it turned out, was a master mimic. She had spent countless hours in her room as a child with her guitar, singing along to records by Barbra Streisand, Carole King, James Taylor as well as Marvin Hamlisch's "A Chorus Line."

"I would start to just sing like them. But it wasn't like I was trying to be them. It's just that's what I heard. And so that's just what you do. You just sound like what you been listening to," she says.

A year or so after auditioning for Ariel, she got the call that she'd won the role. "I completely forgot that I had auditioned," she says. Back then, voiceover work wasn't very glamorous and big celebrities wouldn't consider it.

"It wasn't a good job. Doing voiceovers was what you would do when your career was on the back half, when it was tanking," says Benson. She thought Ariel would be just another notch on her resume. It was not.

"Things just changed overnight," she says.