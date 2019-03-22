Eco-thriller ‘Woman at War’ is quirky and fun

Not to get all alliterative about it, but “Woman at War” is something wonderful. Made with a finely honed sense of the ridiculous as well as unexpected emotion, this modern Icelandic saga is completely serious about its wall-to-wall wackiness, which of course is the only way to go.

Director and co-writer Benedikt Erlingsson has chosen to start his film, which he puckishly describes as a “mainstream blockbuster story for everyone,” with a scene that could have come from a whole other kind of movie.

To a military drumroll, a metal arrow is put into a bow and aim carefully taken. We hold our breath, wondering if we’re watching a trained assassin, or maybe a celebrated big game hunter, but the target aimed at is something very different.

A woman named Halla tower, causing widespread power outages. She wants to sabotage a nearby aluminum plant and dissuade multinational corporations from coming in, damaging the environment and opening the door to global warming.

It turns out Halla (Halldora Geirharosdottir) is a dedicated eco-warrior — what we have witnessed is her fifth such attack — so successful that news reports talk darkly of “organized sabotage by a foreign terrorist network.” In reality, it’s just her.

Though these issues are serious, there is something slyly ridiculous about the way the whole business is treated by Erlingsson and his co-writer, Olafur Egill Egilsson. For example, getting away clean from her latest attack requires Halla to solicit the help of Sveinbjorn (Johann Sigurdarson), a grumpy, overweight farmer in bib overalls who might just be her unacknowledged second cousin.

In her non-terrorist life, Halla is a peace-loving choirmaster who has large pictures of Gandhi and Nelson Mandela on her living room walls and smiles at everyone she meets. She also has a yoga-teaching twin, Asa, both impeccably played by Geirharosdottir, who has the skill to make the film’s exactly calibrated character delineation effective.

Then, with the government closing in on her, a surprise phone call reveals that an application Halla made years earlier to adopt a child has unexpectedly been acted on, and a woeful-looking 4-year-old girl, complete with a backstory that would draw tears from a stone, is ready for her to pick up in war-torn Ukraine.

With a masterful melding of the serious, comic and ridiculous, “Woman at War” is joyful to experience though difficult to sum up, but its kind of delicious absurdist fun is always in too short supply.