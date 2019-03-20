Coroner says ‘Young and Restless’ star Kristoff St. John died of heart disease

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 19, 2019, 6:37PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — “The Young and the Restless” star Kristoff St. John died of heart disease, with excessive drinking at the time of his death a contributing factor, according to a coroner’s report released Tuesday.

Investigators listed “hypertrophic heart disease” as the cause of the 52-year-old’s death on Feb. 4 at his home in Los Angeles. “Hypertrophic” means the heart muscle has become abnormally thick, making blood-pumping difficult.

Heavy alcohol use along with a congenital artery problem contributed to St. John’s death, the report said.

Three days earlier, St. John had been released from a mental health hospital where he had been admitted for alcohol abuse and threatening self-harm, according to the report. It also listed a history of mental-health and alcohol problems.

He last spoke to someone about 24 hours before paramedics declared him dead in his apartment on a Sunday morning, the report states.

For 27 years, St. John played struggling alcoholic and ladies’ man Neil Winters on the CBS soap opera, “The Young and the Restless.”

He was nominated for 11 daytime Emmys, winning twice, for outstanding younger actor in a drama series, in 1992 and supporting actor in 2008.

He died four years after the death of his 24-year-old son, and St. John had spoken on social media about his struggles with grief.

He had become engaged to model Kseniya Mikhaleva in September.

St. John’s last episode of “The Young and the Restless” aired in the week following his death. A story line that pays tribute to both Kristoff and his character is set to start in late April.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine