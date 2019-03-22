Regina Carter, Billy Hart to star at summer Healdsburg Jazz Festival 2019

Headliners for the 10-day jazz, Healdsburg Jazz Festival, festival include the Joey DeFrancesco Trio with Billy Hart, the Regina Carter Quintet presenting “Simply Ella,” Parlour Game with Jenny Scheinman and Allison Miller, Harold López-Nussa Quartet with Mayquel González, and Tunisian artist Dhafer Youssef.

Now in its 21st year, the festival runs May 31 through June 9 at various Healdsburg venues, also offering concerts at the Jackson Theater in Santa Rosa.

Admission prices for festival events range from free to $75. Tickets go sale to the general public April 1.

For information, visit healdsburgjazz.org or call 707-433-4633.

“Each year, we broaden our scope, bringing in artists from the far stretches of the globe,” Jessica Felix, founder and artistic director of Healdsburg Jazz Festival, said in a statement. “For 2019, we are privileged to invite Tunisian artist — by way of Europe —Dhafer Youssef and Havana, Cuba’s pianist-composer Harold López-Nussa. We further have many leading women voices in the jazz world, including Carla Bley, Regina Carter, Jenny Scheinman and Allison Miller.”

This year, Healdsburg Jazz Festival also commemorates the 50th birthday of renowned jazz label ECM Records with three concerts, featuring Ralph Towner with Paul McCandless, DeJohnette-Coltrane-Garrison, Carla Bley Trio with Steve Swallow and Andy Sheppard, and the Ethan Iverson-Mark Turner Duo.

“Over the course of 21 amazing years, Healdsburg Jazz Festival has the great fortune of presenting an array of visionary ECM artists,” Felix said. “What an honor it is to kick off the festival in celebration of the iconic label’s 50th Anniversary.”

The schedule of featured events:

Friday, May 31 – Ralph Towner with Paul McCandless at Soda Rock Winery

Saturday, June 1 – DeJohnette-Coltrane-Garrison, at the Raven Theater

Sunday, June 2 (double bill) – Carla Bley Trio with Steve Swallow and Andy Sheppard; and the Ethan Iverson and Mark Turner Duo, at the Raven Theater

Saturday, June 1 – Landmark Vineyards, Hop Kiln Estates, afternoon free concert

Sunday, June 2 – Blues Brunch with Guy Davis, at Guy Davis Winery

Monday, June 3 – Calvin Keys and Jeff Chambers at the Dry Creek Kitchen jazz & wine dinner

Tuesday, June 4 – King Street Giants, free concert in the Healdsburg Plaza

Wednesday, June 5 – Parlour Game, featuring Jenny Scheinman and Allison Miller, at Spoonbar

Thursday, June 6 – Jazz Night at the Movies, with Mark Cantor at the Raven

Friday, June 7 – Harold Lopez-Nussa Quartet featuring Mayquel Gonzalez, at Paul Mahder Gallery

Saturday, June 8 (double bill) – Joey DeFrancesco Trio with Billy Hart; and the Regina Carter Quintet, “Simply Ella,” at the Jackson Theater

Sunday, June 9 – Dhafer Youssef Quartet, at the Jackson Theater

Also, the festival’s Jazz Village will be open every day, and its Jazz Village Campus on weekday afternoons.

