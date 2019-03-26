Tour offers close look at 18 outdoor artworks at Oliver Ranch

A lucky group of art lovers will get a private tour April 6 of the Oliver Ranch in Geyserville, home to 18 large works designed by noted artists specifically for the ranch site.

A benefit for Sonoma County Wine Library, the tour will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a reserve tasting from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the Francis Ford Coppola Winery. 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville.

The ranch is open to the public only through fundraising tours for nonprofit groups. This tour is limited to 50 participants. At last report, 15 spaces were left, said Jesse Shaw of the wine library board of directors.

Tickets cost $100 and are available at brownpapertickets.com.

In 1985, ranch owners Steven and Nancy Oliver commissioned their first piece. The most recent addition is Ann Hamilton’s The Tower, where commissioned dance, poetry, theater and music performances take place.

For more information, phone Shaw at 707-799-2724.

