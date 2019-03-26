Tour offers close look at 18 outdoor artworks at Oliver Ranch

DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 26, 2019, 12:59PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A lucky group of art lovers will get a private tour April 6 of the Oliver Ranch in Geyserville, home to 18 large works designed by noted artists specifically for the ranch site.

A benefit for Sonoma County Wine Library, the tour will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a reserve tasting from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the Francis Ford Coppola Winery. 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville.

The ranch is open to the public only through fundraising tours for nonprofit groups. This tour is limited to 50 participants. At last report, 15 spaces were left, said Jesse Shaw of the wine library board of directors.

Tickets cost $100 and are available at brownpapertickets.com.

In 1985, ranch owners Steven and Nancy Oliver commissioned their first piece. The most recent addition is Ann Hamilton’s The Tower, where commissioned dance, poetry, theater and music performances take place.

For more information, phone Shaw at 707-799-2724.

You can reach staff writer Dan Taylor at 707-521-5243 or dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine