Stephen Curry surprises Ayesha Curry with epic 30th birthday party

Celebrity chef and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry celebrated her 30th birthday on Saturday, and her Warriors star husband Stephen Curry surprised her with an epic, Caribbean-themed party party in San Francisco, according to her Instagram account.

Ayesha posted several glamorous photos from the night’s festivities, including a post in which she poses with her husband wearing vibrantly colored clothing and holding a bottle of champagne.

“Husband of the century right here. My heart is beyond full,” Ayesha said in her post. “What a beginning to the next chapter of my life! The story is just getting interesting.”

Ayesha sure was in for an interesting night, as several of her friends made it to the Bay Area to join in on the surprise party, including actresses Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Tamera Mowry, Sabina Gadecki and Mia Wright. The star-studded birthday bash was filled with drinking, dancing and love.

As Warriors fans probably noticed, her superstar husband wasn't playing Saturday night, which might have explained the team's big loss to the Mavericks, 126-91.