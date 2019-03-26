Childish Gambino, Paul Simon, Twenty One Pilots headline 2019 Outside Lands festival

Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots and Paul Simon will headline the 2019 Outside Lands festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, organizers announced Tuesday.

Other big names set for the August festival include Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Blink-182, Mavis Staples and Lil Wayne.

More than 75 artists will take the stage. See the full lineup here.

Three-day passes for the festival set for Aug. 9-11 are $385 to $1,595 and go on sale March 28 at ﻿www.sfoutsidelands.com.

The event, in its 12th year, is being put on by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly and Starr Hill Presents.