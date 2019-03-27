Things to do this week in Sonoma County, March 29-April 7

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 27, 2019, 10:45AM
Updated 49 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Whether you are into music, theater or beer, there's plenty to do coming up in Sonoma County. Take a look.

Friday, March 29

"A Perfect Ganesh": Middle-aged friends search for meaning in India. Opens 8 p.m. Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $28-$30. Through April 14. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org.

"Heathen Valley": Haunting southern epic set in remote 1860s Appalachian Mountains. Opens 8 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets are $15-$30. Through April 14. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

"Barbecue Apocalypse": The world crumbles as couples gather for a midsummer barbecue. Opens 8 p.m. Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $16-$26. Through April 20. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit spreckelsonline.com.

Santa Rosa Junior College Jazz Band: "Jazz Night," Pete Estabrook, director. 7:30 p.m. Newman Auditorium, SRJC, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, call 707-527-4249 or visit music.santarosa.edu.

Kip Moore: "Room to Spare" acoustic tour. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39-$56, VIP $89-$159. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Andrea Granahan: Book launch, "Loving David," a man’s epic love and courage facing death. 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Admission is free. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Solid Air: West Coast folk-rock and Americana, with percussionist Vic Carberry. 8:30-11 p.m. A’roma Roasters, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information, call 707-576-7765, aromaroasters.com.

Saturday, March 30

Art of Dessert: Fine dining, premium bar, auctions and one-of-a-kind desserts. 5:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $250, benefits LBC. For more information, call 707-800-7505 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sonoma Bach: "Sacred Realms – Agnus Dei," featuring Green Mountain Consort. 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, St. Seraphim, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, call 707-347-9491 or visit sonomabach.org.

Anne Akiko Meyers and Jason Vieaux: Internationally acclaimed violinist and guitarist. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

IrieFuse: Reggae band formed in Marin County, original music. 9 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $13-$15. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/Sebastopol.

Sunday, March 31

Levi Lloyd & Friends: Blues veteran, plus The Rhythm Rangers American roots music. April Foolery benefit for Sonoma County Dance Beat. 5-9 p.m. Redwood Café, Cotati. Tickets are $12-$15. For more information, visit socodancebeat.com/event/fifth-annual-april-foolery.

Delphi Trio: Classical repertoire. 3 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$35. For more information, visit 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Will Durst: Political satire, "Durst Case Scenario – And They’re Off," 4 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $19-$24. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Monday, April 1

"Without Words": Seventy original Peanuts strips without words. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$12. Through May 20. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, April 2

Cindy Derby: "How to Walk an Ant," unique picture book with a positive message. 4 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Wednesday, April 3

"Die Walkure": Met Opera Live, Wagner’s Romantic musical drama. Noon and 6 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $18-$26. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol

Thursday, April 4

"The Sound of Music": Classic 1965 musical, audience participation, costume contest, prizes. 6:30 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10-$15. Benefits Occidental Community Choir. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol.

Aldo López-Gavilán and Ilmar Gavilán: Brothers perform original compositions; pianist and violinist, respectively. 6 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, Napa. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit festivalnapavalley.org.

Powerlines: "A New Play Festival with Hard Hats." Plays by Sonoma State University students. 7:30 p.m. Ives Hall, SSU, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $6. For more information, visit sonoma.edu.


Jazz Caliente: Guitarist and composer Lee Waterman’s Latin jazz ensemble. THE Jazz Club, 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Trashion Week: Exhibit of repurposed Barbies kicks off Trashion Week. Barbie Sneak Peek, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sonoma Community Center. Tickets are $1. Events through April 12. For more information, visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/trashion-fashion.

Monterey Jazz Festival Tour: 60th Anniversary Celebration, classic and original jazz. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Friday, April 5

Crystel Collaboration: Jazz vocalist Julie (Crystel) Lester and the Collaboration Jazz Band. 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-874-9392, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Flood recovery concert: Andy Graham, Stony Point Ramblers, Whispering Light, Twin Soles and Jason Farnham. 6 p.m. Enmanji Temple, Sebastopol. Tickets are $17. Benefits Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Steven Rowley: Novelist’s "The Editor" reveals a family secret and an unexpected friendship. 6 p.m. Thumbprint Cellars, Healdsburg. Admission is free. For more information, call 707-433-9270 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Spring Book Fair: Sonoma County Library sale, titles for kids, teens and adults. Opens 3-7 p.m. Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building. Admission is free. Through April 8. For more information, visit sonomacounty.libcal.com.

Low Cut Connie: Rock band, plus Santa Rosa-based Hose Rips. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $14-$16. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

The Musers: CD release, high-energy original folk and rock music. 8 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets are $18-$20. For more information, visit brownpapertickets.com.

Tallis Scholars: Sacred vocal music of the Renaissance. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information, visit 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu.

Bennett Friedman Quartet: Jazz concert with Randy Vincent, Brian Ho and Lorca Hart. 8 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information, visit music.santarosa.edu.

"Family Album": UPside Dance Company explores family dynamics. Opens 7 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18.50-$25, VIP $100. Through April 7. For more information, visit upsidedance.com.

Saturday, April 6

Occidental Fool’s Parade: 14th annual Fool’s Parade and celebration. 1 p.m. downtown Occidental, festivities follow at Occidental Center for the Arts. Admission is Free. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Pick of the Vine: Food, auctions, wine and craft beer tastings. 6-9 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $65-$75. Benefits Senior Advocacy Services. For more information, call 707-526-4108 or visit pickofthevine.org.

Pacific Cultures Day: Children’s activities and demonstrations including hula, candy lei-making and weaving. Noon-4 p.m. April 6, Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10, kids free. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Tartan Day Whisky Tasting: Whisky and food pairings, Napa Valley Museum pop-up exhibit. 6-8 p.m. CIA at Copia, Napa. Tickets are $65-$75. For more information, call 707-944-0500 or visit napavalleymuseum.org.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: ‘Free Spirit,’ Norman Gamboa, conductor. 7:30 p.m. April 6, 2 p.m. April 7, Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-584-6945 or visit socophil.org.

Battle of the Brews: Craft beer, food, live music. VIP Craft Cup, 1-8 p.m., $100; Main Event, 4-8 p.m. Tickets are $50. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Benefits underserved youth. For more information, visit battleofthebrews.com.

Väsen: Swedish acoustic trio performing rock, jazz, traditional and classical influences. 8 p.m. Community Church of Sebastopol. Tickets $25-$30. For more information call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Shakespeare Shorts: Bay Area performers compete for best of the Bard, plus music by Chris Newton. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Sunday, April 7

Violinist Gary McLaughlin: Bach selections with commentary, 5 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Healdsburg. Admission is free, $12 suggested donation. Benefits homeless ministries. For more information, visit bravenewmusic.org.

Roz Chast and Patty Marx: Presentation and book signing, "Why Don’t You Write My Eulogy Now So I Can Correct it? A Mother’s Suggestions." 3 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30, includes book. For more information, visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Ariel String Quartet: Chamber concert series, "A Unique Perspective." 4 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $18.75-$29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.

Brian Regan: Stand-up comic and "Loudermilk" actor. 7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $52.50-$57.50. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony: "The Composer Is Dead," murder-mystery, Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. 3 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12-$18. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine