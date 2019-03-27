Things to do this week in Sonoma County, March 29-April 7

Whether you are into music, theater or beer, there's plenty to do coming up in Sonoma County. Take a look.

Friday, March 29

"A Perfect Ganesh": Middle-aged friends search for meaning in India. Opens 8 p.m. Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $28-$30. Through April 14. For more information, call 707-763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org.

"Heathen Valley": Haunting southern epic set in remote 1860s Appalachian Mountains. Opens 8 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets are $15-$30. Through April 14. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

"Barbecue Apocalypse": The world crumbles as couples gather for a midsummer barbecue. Opens 8 p.m. Spreckels Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $16-$26. Through April 20. For more information, call 707-588-3400 or visit spreckelsonline.com.

Santa Rosa Junior College Jazz Band: "Jazz Night," Pete Estabrook, director. 7:30 p.m. Newman Auditorium, SRJC, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, call 707-527-4249 or visit music.santarosa.edu.

Kip Moore: "Room to Spare" acoustic tour. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39-$56, VIP $89-$159. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Andrea Granahan: Book launch, "Loving David," a man’s epic love and courage facing death. 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Admission is free. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Solid Air: West Coast folk-rock and Americana, with percussionist Vic Carberry. 8:30-11 p.m. A’roma Roasters, Santa Rosa. Admission is free. For more information, call 707-576-7765, aromaroasters.com.

Saturday, March 30

Art of Dessert: Fine dining, premium bar, auctions and one-of-a-kind desserts. 5:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $250, benefits LBC. For more information, call 707-800-7505 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sonoma Bach: "Sacred Realms – Agnus Dei," featuring Green Mountain Consort. 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, St. Seraphim, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, call 707-347-9491 or visit sonomabach.org.

Anne Akiko Meyers and Jason Vieaux: Internationally acclaimed violinist and guitarist. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

IrieFuse: Reggae band formed in Marin County, original music. 9 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $13-$15. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/Sebastopol.

Sunday, March 31

Levi Lloyd & Friends: Blues veteran, plus The Rhythm Rangers American roots music. April Foolery benefit for Sonoma County Dance Beat. 5-9 p.m. Redwood Café, Cotati. Tickets are $12-$15. For more information, visit socodancebeat.com/event/fifth-annual-april-foolery.

Delphi Trio: Classical repertoire. 3 p.m. Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$35. For more information, visit 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Will Durst: Political satire, "Durst Case Scenario – And They’re Off," 4 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $19-$24. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Monday, April 1

"Without Words": Seventy original Peanuts strips without words. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$12. Through May 20. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, April 2

Cindy Derby: "How to Walk an Ant," unique picture book with a positive message. 4 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.