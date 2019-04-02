Things to do this week in Sonoma County, April 5-April 14

From books to beer, there's plenty going on around Sonoma County.

Friday, April 5

Crystel Collaboration: Jazz vocalist Julie (Crystel) Lester and the Collaboration Jazz Band. 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Flood recovery concert: Andy Graham, Stony Point Ramblers, Whispering Light, Twin Soles and Jason Farnham. 6 p.m. Enmanji Temple, Sebastopol. Tickets are $17. Benefits Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Steven Rowley: Novelist’s "The Editor" reveals a family secret and an unexpected friendship. 6 p.m. Thumbprint Cellars, Healdsburg. Free. For more information, call 707-433-9270 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Spring Book Fair: Sonoma County Library sale, titles for kids, teens and adults. Opens 3-7 p.m. Friday, Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building. Free. Through Monday. For more information, visit sonomacounty.libcal.com.

Low Cut Connie: Rock band, plus Santa Rosa-based Hose Rips. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $14-$16. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Tallis Scholars: Sacred vocal music of the Renaissance. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Bennett Friedman Quartet: Jazz concert with Randy Vincent, Brian Ho and Lorca Hart. 8 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information, visit music.santarosa.edu.

"Family Album": UPside Dance Company explores family dynamics. Opens 7 p.m. Friday, 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18.50-$25, VIP $100. Through Sunday. For more information, visit upsidedance.com.

"Madagascar Jr.": Musical adventure as animal friends escape from Central Park Zoo. 7 p.m. Friday, Sonoma Community Center. Tickets are $15. Through Sunday. For more information, visit thetheaterschool.com/madagascarjr.

"Favorite Things": Non-juried, intergenerational exhibit. Opening reception 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. Through May 12. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Saturday, April 6

Occidental Fool’s Parade: 14th annual Fool’s Parade and celebration. 1 p.m. Downtown Occidental, festivities follow at Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Pick of the Vine: Food, auctions, wine and craft beer tastings. 6-9 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $65-$75. Benefits Senior Advocacy Services. For more information, call 707-526-4108 or visit pickofthevine.org.

Pacific Cultures Day: Children’s activities and demonstrations including hula, candy lei-making and weaving. Noon-4 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10, kids free. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: "Free Spirit," Norman Gamboa, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-584-6945 or visit socophil.org.

Battle of the Brews: Craft beer, food, live music. VIP Craft Cup, 1-8 p.m., $100; Main Event, 4-8 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Benefits underserved youth. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit battleofthebrews.com.

Väsen: Swedish acoustic trio performing rock, jazz, traditional and classical influences. 8 p.m. Community Church of Sebastopol. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Shakespeare Shorts: Bay Area performers compete for best of the Bard, plus music by Chris Newton. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.