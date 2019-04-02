Things to do this week in Sonoma County, April 5-April 14

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 2, 2019

From books to beer, there's plenty going on around Sonoma County.

Friday, April 5

Crystel Collaboration: Jazz vocalist Julie (Crystel) Lester and the Collaboration Jazz Band. 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Flood recovery concert: Andy Graham, Stony Point Ramblers, Whispering Light, Twin Soles and Jason Farnham. 6 p.m. Enmanji Temple, Sebastopol. Tickets are $17. Benefits Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Steven Rowley: Novelist’s "The Editor" reveals a family secret and an unexpected friendship. 6 p.m. Thumbprint Cellars, Healdsburg. Free. For more information, call 707-433-9270 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Spring Book Fair: Sonoma County Library sale, titles for kids, teens and adults. Opens 3-7 p.m. Friday, Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building. Free. Through Monday. For more information, visit sonomacounty.libcal.com.

Low Cut Connie: Rock band, plus Santa Rosa-based Hose Rips. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $14-$16. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Tallis Scholars: Sacred vocal music of the Renaissance. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Bennett Friedman Quartet: Jazz concert with Randy Vincent, Brian Ho and Lorca Hart. 8 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information, visit music.santarosa.edu.

"Family Album": UPside Dance Company explores family dynamics. Opens 7 p.m. Friday, 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18.50-$25, VIP $100. Through Sunday. For more information, visit upsidedance.com.

"Madagascar Jr.": Musical adventure as animal friends escape from Central Park Zoo. 7 p.m. Friday, Sonoma Community Center. Tickets are $15. Through Sunday. For more information, visit thetheaterschool.com/madagascarjr.

"Favorite Things": Non-juried, intergenerational exhibit. Opening reception 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. Through May 12. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Saturday, April 6

Occidental Fool’s Parade: 14th annual Fool’s Parade and celebration. 1 p.m. Downtown Occidental, festivities follow at Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Pick of the Vine: Food, auctions, wine and craft beer tastings. 6-9 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $65-$75. Benefits Senior Advocacy Services. For more information, call 707-526-4108 or visit pickofthevine.org.

Pacific Cultures Day: Children’s activities and demonstrations including hula, candy lei-making and weaving. Noon-4 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10, kids free. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Sonoma County Philharmonic: "Free Spirit," Norman Gamboa, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-584-6945 or visit socophil.org.

Battle of the Brews: Craft beer, food, live music. VIP Craft Cup, 1-8 p.m., $100; Main Event, 4-8 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Benefits underserved youth. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit battleofthebrews.com.

Väsen: Swedish acoustic trio performing rock, jazz, traditional and classical influences. 8 p.m. Community Church of Sebastopol. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Shakespeare Shorts: Bay Area performers compete for best of the Bard, plus music by Chris Newton. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Viva Espana: Sol Flamenco concert and flamenco dance performance. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Sonoma County Festival for Peace, Love and Unity: Live music, DJ, art, performances, speakers, holistic healers. 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Arlene Francis Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit brownpapertickets.com.

Sunday, April 7

Violinist Gary McLaughlin: Bach selections with commentary, 5 p.m. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Healdsburg. Free, $12 suggested donation. Benefits homeless ministries. For more information, visit bravenewmusic.org.

Roz Chast and Patty Marx: Presentation and book signing, "Why Don’t You Write My Eulogy Now So I Can Correct it? A Mother’s Suggestions." 3 p.m. Sunday, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $30, includes book. copperfieldsbooks.com.

Ariel String Quartet: Chamber concert series, "A Unique Perspective." 4 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $18.75-$29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu.

Brian Regan: Stand-up comic and "Loudermilk" actor. 7 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $52.50-$57.50. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony: "The Composer Is Dead," murder-mystery, Francesco Lecce-Chong, conductor. 3 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $12-$18. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Evening of Raga Music: Indian music, Christopher Ris, sarod, and Dana Pandey, tablas. 7:30 p.m. Cinnabar Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 763-8920 or visit cinnabartheater.org.

Monday, April 8

Ruth Reichl: Food writer and restaurant critic, "Save Me the Plums – My Gourmet Memoir." 7:30 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, San Rafael. Tickets are $40-$55, including book. For more information, call 415-524-2800 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Tuesday, April 9

"See Something, Say Something": Trio of artists addresses important issues of our time. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Museums of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. Through April 20. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Wednesday, April 10

"The Golden Age": Bolshoi Ballet production. Historic ballet set in the roaring ’20s. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $16-$21. For more information, call 707-829-3456 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Lisa See: Female friendship and family secrets during shifting geopolitics on a Korean island. "The Island of Sea Women." 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707- 823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Garden Bros Circus: Aerialists, contortionists, jugglers, clowns and more. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$26, VIP $36. For more information, call 941-343-2378 or visit gardenbroscircus.com.

Thursday, April 11

Home Free: A cappella country band singing Nashville country standards and pop country. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are$35-$49, VIP $98-$238. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Friday, April 12

Alice Kuipers: "Polly Diamond and the Super Stunning Spectacular School Fair." 4 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Michael Levitin: Book launch, "Disposable Man." Debut novel tackling themes of loss, male identity and the search for meaning. 7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Buddy Guy: Octogenarian Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, with guest Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49-$89. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Trashion Fashion Week Wrap-up Party: Trashion Fashion contestants and awards, recycled crafts, repurposed Barbie exhibit. 5-7:30 p.m. Sonoma Community Center. Sliding scale. For more information, call 707-938-4626 or visit sonomacommunitycenter.org/trashion-fashion.

Paula Cole: American jazz and folk classics from the 1930s to the ’60s. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Saturday, April 13

Blues Night: Local artists performing blues-influenced music including jazz, funk and swing. 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Garagiste Wine Festival: Wine tasting, 40 small-lot wineries, 2-5 p.m. VIP seminar and tasting, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets are $55-$115, designated driver $10. For more information, visit californiagaragistes.com/2019-sonoma-fest.

Sebastopol Apple Blossom Parade & Festival: Parade, 10 a.m. April 13, Main Street, free. Festival 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 14, Ives Park. Tickets are $8-$10. For more information,. call 707-823-3032 oe visit appleblossomfest.com.

Tomatomania: Tomato seedlings and supplies, workshops, advice. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 14, Cornerstone Sonoma. Free. For more information, call 707-933-3010 or visit cornerstonesonoma.com.

Fazioli & Friends: Benefit concert featuring one-of-a-kind 10-foot grand piano and musicians Ken Peters, Roy Zajac and Scattered Winds. 2 p.m. April 13-14, private Calistoga home. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit srsymphonyleague.org.

TaikoProject: "Surrounding Suns," critically acclaimed American-style Taiko drummers from Los Angeles. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Dancing with the Stars and Stripes: Dance competition benefiting Veterans Resource Centers. 7:30 p.m. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $40, VIP $80-$105. For more information, visit dancingwiththestarsandstripes.org.

Corduroy: Pearl Jam tribute band, plus Soundgarden/Alice in Chains tribute band Alice in the Garden. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $13-$20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Evening of Jewish Humor: Comedy showcase, headliner Cathy Ladman. 7:30 p.m. Glaser Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25. VIP, including 6:45 p.m. reception, $100. For more information, call 707-528-4222 or visit jccsoco.org.

"Frozen, Jr": Modern Disney classic featuring Princesses Anna and Elsa. Young Actors Studio presentation. Spring gala, 4 p.m. Left Edge Theatre, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$50. Through April 20. For more information, visit youngactors.studio/frozen.

Caravana del Amor: Iconic Latino oldies artists Leo Dan, King Clave and Nestor Daniel. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $66-$109. 707-546-3600, lutherburbankcenter.org.

Earth Day: Nature walks, kids activities, exhibits, arts and crafts, entertainment and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Quarryhill Botanical Garden, Glen Ellen. Free. $10 parking. For more information, call 707-996-3166 or visit quarryhillbg.org.

Sunday, April 14

Earth Day: Twenty-plus conservation, research and wildlife rescue organizations present displays. 10 a.m. Safari West, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45-$93 for Safari Adventures. For more information, call 800-616-2695 or visit safariwest.com.

"Beauty and the Beast": A curse, a spell-bound castle and the power of love and compassion. 3 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$17. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Koli Kohler: Sonoma County singer-songwriter’s ‘How I Am’ album release party. 5 p.m. Local Barrel, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-890-5433 or visit localbarrelsr.com.

