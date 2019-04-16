Things to do this week in Sonoma County, April 19-April 28

DIANE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 16, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Love Prince? Comedy? You're in luck. Here's what coming up in entertainment around Sonoma County.

Friday, April 19

The Purple Ones: Prince tribute band. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Jesus Christ Superstar": Rock opera, Santa Rosa Junior College presentation. Opens 7:30 p.m. Maria Carrillo High School Auditorium, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $12-$22. Through May 5. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu/current-season.

"Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike": Barbs fly and laughs ensue as middle-aged siblings bicker and complain about their lives. Opens 8 p.m. Raven Theater, Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$25. Through May 5. For more information, call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Epic Friday Night Comedy: Headliner Eric Blake, plus Chris Ferdinandson and Kala Keller. 8 p.m. Epicenter, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-367-2370 or visit totalbern.com.

Mozart’s "Requiem": Good Friday concert featuring St. Cecilia Choir, Cantiamo, Incarnation Orchestra and soloists. 8 p.m. Church of the Incarnation, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-579-2604, incarnationsantarosa.org.

Saturday, April 20

Matthew Montfort and Antoine Lamman: Guitar and Arabic percussion duet. 2 p.m. Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. For more information, call 707-308-3020 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

Peter Van Gelder: Sitar master and visiting tabla master Dana Pandey, North Indian classical ragas concert. 7:30 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Sonoma Modern | Contemporary: Sonoma County’s historic and contemporary artists. Opening day, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. Tickets are $5-$15. Through June 16. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org.

Villalobos Brothers: Contemporary Mexican music featuring high-octane fiddling. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $25-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

"Reflectivity": Artists respond to climate change. Opening day, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Healdsburg Center for the Arts. Free. Through June 2. For more information, call 707-431-1970 or visit healdsburgcenterforthearts.org.

Easter Carnival: Arts and crafts, games, face painting, animal show. 10 a.m.-noon. Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville. Tickets are $12, reservations required. For more information, call 707-857-1400 or visit francisfordcoppolawinery.com.

Skating with the Easter Beagle: Ice skating, Easter eggs, prizes, photos. 12:30-3:30 p.m. Snoopy’s Home Ice, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5, free skate rentals. For more information, call 707-546-7147 or visit snoopyshomeice.com.

California Redwood Chorale: "Goodnight Moon" and other selections by living American composers, poet Dana Gioia. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Sunday, April 21

Earth Day Celebration: Wine tasting, orchard hike, vineyard tour, lawn games, live music, fishing, farm-fresh goods. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21, Bell Mountain Ranch, Healdsburg. Tickets are $40, kids free, reservations required. For more information, call 707-431-8845 or visit medlockames.com/events.

Hunt for the Hare: Brunch, egg hunt and Hunt for the Hare tour. 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Safari West, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $40-$75, reservations required. For more information, call 707-566-3667 or visit safariwest.com/calendar/hunt-for-the-hare.

Monday, April 22

"The Human Element": Arthouse Screening Series, climate change documentary and panel discussion. 6 p.m. Raven Film Center, Healdsburg. Tickets are $12-$15 advance, $2 for students. For more information, call 707-893-7150 or visit avfilmsociety.org.

Tuesday, April 23

White Denim: Rock ’n’ roll band from Austin, Texas. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $16-$18. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Jacqueline Winspear: ‘The American Agent – A Maisie Dobbs Novel.’ 7 p.m. Tuesday, Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Wednesday, April 24

"Family in Transition": Documentary; father in small Israeli town reveals he’s a transgender woman. 7 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $9.50-$11.75. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol.

Thursday, April 25

Scotty McCreery: Country singer/songwriter. 8 p.m. Thursday, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39-$59. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Stand Up Science with Shane Mauss: Comedic look at science. 8 p.m. Thursday, Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Poetry readings: Barbara Brauer, Camille Norton and Sonoma County Poet Laureate Maya Khosla. 7 p.m. Thursday, Readers’ Books, Sonoma. Free. For more information, visit sixteenrivers.org.

Friday, April 26

Dorian Wind Quintet: Chamber music concert, ‘Polished & Passionate.’ 7:30 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $18.75-$29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu/chamber-concerts#6.

People’s Music: Hoytus & New Paradise, Stony Point Ramblers, Washington Hill, Whispering Light. 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15, benefits OCA. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Chicano Batman: Los Angeles-based Latino band; soul, rock, tropical and psychedelic mixes. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $32-$35. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Dirty Cello: High-energy blues and bluegrass to rock and covers. 8 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $12-$22. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Gil Shaham: Internationally celebrated violinist in recital with pianist Akira Eguchi: 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, April 27

30th annual Passport to Dry Creek Valley: Wine and food festival. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 27-28, 40-plus Dry Creek Valley wineries, northern Sonoma County. Tickets are $92.50-$150, $50 for designated drivers. For more information, visit drycreekvalley.org/events/passport-dry-creek-valley/.

Butter and Egg Days: Activities and entertainment 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., kids’ parade 11:30 a.m., main parade at noon, downtown Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-9348 or visit petalumadowntown.com/butter-and-egg-days-parade.

Food and Wine Spring Fling: Tastings from 30-plus gourmet restaurants and wineries. 1-4 p.m. downtown Guerneville. Tickets are $30-$50. For more information, call 707-869-9000 or visit russianriver.com/events/russian-river-food-wine-spring-fling/.

Phil Kopczynski: Award-winning stand-up comic with a following on YouTube Channel. 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Blossoms, Bees & Barnyard Babies: Sonoma County Farm Trails’ Spring Tour. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27-28, various locations. Free to nominal fees. Maps and required reservations. For more information, visit farmtrails.org.

Earth Day OnStage Festival: Earth-friendly exhibitors, entertainment, kids’ activities, food, beer and wine garden. Noon- 4 p.m. Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit srcity.org/2139/Earth-Day-OnStage.

Myla Goldberg: "Feast Your Eyes," original portrait of a mother and artist. 6 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Healdsburg. Free. For more information, call 707-433-9270 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Sonoma Bach: "Spring Returns – An Affirming Flame;" David Parsons, organ. 8 p.m. April 27, 3 p.m. April 28, Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, call 707-347-9491 or visit sonomabach.org.

Jackie Ryan and Larry Vuckovich Quartet: Jazz performance. 5:30 and 8 p.m. Bodega Harbour Yacht Club, Bodega Bay. Tickets are $35-$45, $55 for VIP. For more information, visit hjentertainmentgroup.com.

Sunday, April 28

Kelseyville Olive Festival: Olives and olive oils, vendors, family activities, olive mill tours. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chacewater Winery & Olive Mill, Kelseyville. Free. For more information, visit lakefrc.org/special-events/kof/.

Snoopy’s Home Ice 50th Anniversary: Public skating at 1969 prices, Peanuts characters. 12:30-2 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. Snoopy’s Home Ice, Santa Rosa. Tickets are 75 cents to $1.25, 75-cent hot dog lunch. For more information, call 707-546-7147 or visit snoopyshomeice.com.

Day Under the Oaks: Open house, education fair, entertainment and activities. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Free. For more information, visit duo.santarosa.edu.

"Music of the Knights": Santa Rosa Symphony Pops Series; Michael Berkowitz, conductor. 3 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37-$90. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Lucius: Acoustic tour fronted by Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig. 5 p.m. Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets are $47. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine