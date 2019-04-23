Things to do this week in Sonoma County, April 26-May 5

DIANE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 23, 2019

From music to wine, here's what's coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, April 26

Dorian Wind Quintet: Chamber music concert, ‘Polished & Passionate.’ 7:30 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $18.75-$29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu/chamber-concerts#6.

People’s Music: Hoytus & New Paradise, Stony Point Ramblers, Washington Hill, Whispering Light. 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15, benefits OCA. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Chicano Batman: Los Angeles-based Latino band; soul, rock, tropical and psychedelic mixes. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $32-$35. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Dirty Cello: High-energy blues and bluegrass to rock and covers. 8 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $12-$22. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Gil Shaham: Internationally celebrated violinist in recital with pianist Akira Eguchi: 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, April 27

30th annual Passport to Dry Creek Valley: Wine and food festival. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 40-plus Dry Creek Valley wineries, northern Sonoma County. Tickets are $92.50-$150, $50 designated driver. For more information, visit drycreekvalley.org/events/passport-dry-creek-valley/.

Butter and Egg Days: Activities and entertainment 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., kids’ parade 11:30 a.m., main parade at noon, downtown Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-9348 or visit petalumadowntown.com/butter-and-egg-days-parade.

Food and Wine Spring Fling: Tastings from 30-plus gourmet restaurants and wineries. 1-4 p.m. downtown Guerneville. Tickets are $30-$50. For more information, call 707-869-9000 or visit russianriver.com/events/russian-river-food-wine-spring-fling/.

Phil Kopczynski: Award-winning stand-up comic with a following on YouTube Channel. 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Blossoms, Bees & Barnyard Babies: Sonoma County Farm Trails’ Spring Tour. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. various locations. Free to nominal fees. For maps and required reservations, visit farmtrails.org.

Earth Day OnStage Festival: Earth-friendly exhibitors, entertainment, kids’ activities, food, beer and wine garden. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit srcity.org/2139/Earth-Day-OnStage.

Sonoma Bach: ‘Spring Returns – An Affirming Flame;’ David Parsons, organ. 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, call 707-347-9491 or visit sonomabach.org.

Jackie Ryan and Larry Vuckovich Quartet: Jazz performance. 5:30 and 8 p.m. Bodega Harbour Yacht Club, Bodega Bay. Tickets are $35-$45, $55 for VIP. For more information, visit hjentertainmentgroup.com.

Sunday, April 28

Snoopy’s Home Ice 50th Anniversary: Public skating at 1969 prices, Peanuts characters. 12:30-2 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Snoopy’s Home Ice, Santa Rosa. Tickets are 75 cents to $1.25, 75-cent hotdog lunch. For more information, call 707-546-7147 or visit snoopyshomeice.com.

Day Under the Oaks: Open house, education fair, entertainment and activities. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Free. For more information, visit duo.santarosa.edu.

"Music of the Knights": Santa Rosa Symphony Pops Series; Michael Berkowitz, conductor. 3 p.m. Sunday, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37-$90. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Lucius: Acoustic tour fronted by Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig. 5 p.m. Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets are $47. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Family Adventure Day: Easy walk, 11 a.m., kids’ art project, farm animal visit, noon-2 p.m. Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Free, $10 parking. For more information, call 707-938-5216 or visit jacklondonpark.com.

Monday, April 29

Museum Mondays for Little Ones: Earth Day-themed activities for kids 1 to 5 and their caregivers. 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5 per child. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, April 30

Gungor: Grammy-nominated duo, "The End of the World Tour." 8 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $23-$38. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Friends! – The Musical Parody": Fast-paced, uncensored return to TV’s Central Perk. 7:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25-$45. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, May 1

"Pacific World – The History That Binds Us to the Sea": Influences and artifacts. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. Through June 2. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Thursday, May 2

Charged Particles: Jazz with elements of Latin, funk, classical and other genres. 7:30 p.m. THE Jazz Club, Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Healdsburg Jazz Gala: Cocktail reception, dinner, auction, jazz performances. 6-10 p.m. Mayacama Golf Club, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $250, VIP for $375. For more information, call 707-433-4633 or visit healdsburgjazzfestival.org.

David Brooks: Coffee, pastries and discussion of "The Second Mountain – The Quest for a Moral Life." 8 a.m. Thursday, Copperfield’s Books, Petaluma. Tickets are $32, includes book. For more information, call 707-762-0563 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

"Differing Views": Six photographers, six perspectives. Opening reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arts Guild of Sonoma. Free. Through June 2. For more information, call 707-996-3115 or visit artsguildofsonoma.org.

Friday, May 3

"This Random World": Intersecting lives and missed connections. Opens 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, VIP for $40. Through May 26. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit leftedgetheatre.com.

Santa Rosa Junior College Spring Dance Concert: "Out of the Box," various dance styles. Opens 7 p.m. Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Theater. Tickets are $10-$18. Through May 5. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu/current-season#dance.

Occidental Community Choir: "40 Years of Music from Home." 8 p.m. May 3, Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10. Through May 12, also in Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Monster Truck Spring Nationals: Racing, Quad Wars, Skull Crusher and more. 7:30 p.m. May 3, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$21.50. Through May 4. For more information, visit wgasmotorsports.com/santa-rosa--may-2019-.html.

Hey Jude: Beatles tribute and music of the 1960s and ’70s. 8 p.m. May 3, Coyote Sonoma, Healdsburg. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-433-4444 or visit coyotesonoma.com.

Slimmy B: Rap artist, plus special guest Kiing Rod, both from Vallejo. 8 p.m. May 3, Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Saturday, May 4

Authors on the Plaza: Former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins, bestselling author Roger McNamee, live music, book sales. 5-7:30 p.m. Sonoma Plaza. Free. For more information, visit svauthorsfest.org.

SoCo Art Fest: Art show, live music and entertainment, kids’ activities. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4-5, (music noon-3 p.m.) Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Beverage sales benefit Becoming Independent. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Dennis Gaxiola: Stand-up comic and writer, Laugh Cellar presentation. 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Film Fest Petaluma: International short film screenings and discussions with filmmakers. Noon, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $10-$30. For more information, call 707-778-3687 or visit petalumafilmalliance.org.

Trevor McSpadden: Old-school country vocalist and guitarist. 8 p.m. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, Penngrove. Tickets are $8. For more information, call 707-795-5118 or visit twinoaksroadhouse.com.

IPA 10K: 10K run, 8 a.m.; awards ceremony, 9:30 a.m.; Brewfest, live music and craft beer, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Barlow, Sebastopol. Tickets are $83 for race fee, $35 for Brewfest, $90 for VIP. For more information, visit ipa10k.com.

Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival: Live music, seafood, art, crafts, kids’ activities, demonstrations. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4-5, Westside Park, Bodega Bay. Tickets are $12-$25. For more information, visit bbfishfest.org.

"Rafiki": Love story between two Kenyan women in a country criminalizing homosexuality. 1 p.m. May 4, Raven Film Center, Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$12, $2 for students. For more information, call 707-893-7150 or visit avfilmsociety.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony: Season finale, "From Russia with Love." 7:30 p.m. May 4, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $24-$87. Through May 6. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

Sunday, May 5

58th annual ChickenQue: 4-H open house and chicken barbecue. 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 5, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Free, $13 meal. For more information, call 707-565-2381 or visit cesonoma.ucanr.edu/4H/Events/ChickenQue/.

VOENA: Youth chorus celebrating 25 years and over 35 cultures. 4 p.m. Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com.

"Kinetics – Art in Motion": Movement works by 14 contemporary California artists. Opening day, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. Through Aug. 11. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org/kinetics.

