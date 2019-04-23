Things to do this week in Sonoma County, April 26-May 5

From music to wine, here's what's coming up in Sonoma County.

Friday, April 26

Dorian Wind Quintet: Chamber music concert, ‘Polished & Passionate.’ 7:30 p.m. Newman Auditorium, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $18.75-$29.75. For more information, call 415-392-4400 or visit communityed.santarosa.edu/chamber-concerts#6.

People’s Music: Hoytus & New Paradise, Stony Point Ramblers, Washington Hill, Whispering Light. 7:30 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15, benefits OCA. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Chicano Batman: Los Angeles-based Latino band; soul, rock, tropical and psychedelic mixes. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $32-$35. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Dirty Cello: High-energy blues and bluegrass to rock and covers. 8 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $12-$22. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

Gil Shaham: Internationally celebrated violinist in recital with pianist Akira Eguchi: 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$85. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

30th annual Passport to Dry Creek Valley: Wine and food festival. 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 40-plus Dry Creek Valley wineries, northern Sonoma County. Tickets are $92.50-$150, $50 designated driver. For more information, visit drycreekvalley.org/events/passport-dry-creek-valley/.

Butter and Egg Days: Activities and entertainment 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., kids’ parade 11:30 a.m., main parade at noon, downtown Petaluma. Free. For more information, call 707-762-9348 or visit petalumadowntown.com/butter-and-egg-days-parade.

Food and Wine Spring Fling: Tastings from 30-plus gourmet restaurants and wineries. 1-4 p.m. downtown Guerneville. Tickets are $30-$50. For more information, call 707-869-9000 or visit russianriver.com/events/russian-river-food-wine-spring-fling/.

Phil Kopczynski: Award-winning stand-up comic with a following on YouTube Channel. 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Blossoms, Bees & Barnyard Babies: Sonoma County Farm Trails’ Spring Tour. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. various locations. Free to nominal fees. For maps and required reservations, visit farmtrails.org.

Earth Day OnStage Festival: Earth-friendly exhibitors, entertainment, kids’ activities, food, beer and wine garden. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit srcity.org/2139/Earth-Day-OnStage.

Sonoma Bach: ‘Spring Returns – An Affirming Flame;’ David Parsons, organ. 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, call 707-347-9491 or visit sonomabach.org.

Jackie Ryan and Larry Vuckovich Quartet: Jazz performance. 5:30 and 8 p.m. Bodega Harbour Yacht Club, Bodega Bay. Tickets are $35-$45, $55 for VIP. For more information, visit hjentertainmentgroup.com.

Snoopy’s Home Ice 50th Anniversary: Public skating at 1969 prices, Peanuts characters. 12:30-2 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Snoopy’s Home Ice, Santa Rosa. Tickets are 75 cents to $1.25, 75-cent hotdog lunch. For more information, call 707-546-7147 or visit snoopyshomeice.com.

Day Under the Oaks: Open house, education fair, entertainment and activities. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Free. For more information, visit duo.santarosa.edu.

"Music of the Knights": Santa Rosa Symphony Pops Series; Michael Berkowitz, conductor. 3 p.m. Sunday, Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $37-$90. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.