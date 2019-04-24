Russian River Jazz & Blues Festival canceled for second year in a row

The 2019 Russian River Jazz & Blues Festival, which was scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 7-8 at Johnson’s Beach in Guerneville, has been postponed for financial reasons until 2020.

This is the second year in a row the event has been canceled by Omega Events, producer of the festival.

“We are truly disappointed with the postponement, especially since so many fans travel to Sonoma County each year and look forward to enjoying the beauty of Guerneville and its neighboring towns,” said Rich Sherman, Omega’s president, said in a press release statement.

“We thank the owners of Johnson’s Beach for doing everything in their power to rally community support, but time ran out on our efforts for 2019,” Sherman continued.

Founded in 1918 by Frank and Gertie Johnson, the Johnson’s Beach venue has become a local tradition and legend. Stewarded first by the Johnsons and then the Rounds family for its first 50 years, Johnson’s Beach continued to thrive under the care of the Harris family for another 47 years, until Dan Poirier and Nick Moore bought it in 2015.

“In history, the blues festival took place in June and then the Russian River Jazz Festival was in September,” Dan Poirier, co-owner and general manager at Johnson’s Beach, explained last year. “That lasted until 2010. Then the two festivals were merged into one event in the fall. We’re going back to the old format this year, because it’s our centennial.”

However, while the combined 100th Johnson’s Beach anniversary party and blues festival was held as planned in June 2018, the jazz festival never happened that year.

In an email statement Wednesday, Poirier and Moore expressed regret that they could not produce the festival themselves.

“As the owners of Johnson’s Beach, we have enjoyed a long relationship with Omega. Our team acknowledges their hard work in trying to make this event happen in 2019. Although we considered coordinating the event ourselves, our focus needs to be on running the day-to-day operations of the beach and on ensuring that our guests have the best experience possible,” they said.

“To that end, we will continue to work with Omega to bring the event back in 2020,” the statement continued. “However, we are actively exploring the opportunity to partner with other production companies to create new outdoor concerts on the beach.”

Sherman of Omega expressed both regrets and hope.

“In 2007, when we purchased the events from the former owner, Lupe DeLeon, who was ailing at the time, it was our intention to save the festival for Sonoma County,” Sherman’s statement said.

“As we look ahead, we are seeking financial and strategic partners who can help stabilize the festival, and grow the events in 2020 and beyond,” he said.

For any questions, please contact info@russianriverfestivals.com.