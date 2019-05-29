Downtown Santa Rosa to come alive during 32nd annual Sonoma County LGBTQ Pride Celebration

On the first of June, downtown Santa Rosa will come alive with pride and inclusivity.

People of all ages will weave alongside Fourth Street and Mendocino Avenue, watching a procession of colorful floats, esteemed guests and elaborately dressed community members march in the name of love.

The vibrant and lively parade will lead to Old Courthouse Square, where folks will be greeted by a spirited spectacle of music, crafts, food, and most of all, open arms.

Inspired by a rich history of community activism for gay rights and liberation, the 32nd annual Sonoma County LGBTQ Pride Celebration will highlight diversity, queer culture and its overarching theme for 2019: the year of love.

The “Stonewall to Sonoma” parade, an homage to the 1969 Stonewall riots, will feature such honored guests as Miss Sonoma County Rhiannon Jones, Supreme Court marriage equality plaintiff Jim Obergefell, advocate for LGBTQ seniors Gary “Buzz” Hermes and more. At the “Love in the Square” festival, attendees will be treated to performances by singer Janice Robinson, sister duo act REYNA, vocalist-instrumentalist Spencer Ludwig, drag performer Tatianna (Joey Santolini) and aspiring local artists.

People of all ages are welcome to the free pride parade and festival, where more than 80 vendors and exhibitors will offer tasty festival food, drinks, handmade art, resources and support. The festivities begin June 1, with the parade stepping off at 11 a.m. and the festival following immediately after at noon.

The parade and festival lie at the heart of the annual pride celebration, which spans three days of exciting events to promote and support Sonoma County’s vast LGBTQ community.

Check out the list of events below for more pride-filled fun:

Fireside chat with Jim Obergefell

What: Obergefell, plaintiff in the Obergefell vs. Hodges marriage equality Supreme Court case, will join community partners Equality Vines and Out in the Vineyard for a conversation around LGBTQ equality and the current political landscape. The $25 fireside chat (for people 21 or older) will include wines and bites.

When: Friday, May 31, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Astro Motel, 323 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa

Neon Love: Pride weekend kickoff party

What: At this hip nightclub, guests can mingle at the bars and lounge areas, dance to DJs and live artists, and admire performances by go-go and pole dancers to kick off the weekend’s pride festivities. The event is for people 21 or over and tickets are $10, or $300 for a VIP table complete with bottle service. All proceeds benefit Sonoma County Pride.

When: Friday, May 31, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Where: Casa Del Mar, 3660 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa

LGBT Sonoma County history timeline

What: Six curated panels will trace LGBTQ history in Sonoma County, including the start of the local trans movement, Santa Rosa’s first pride parade, a 50th anniversary panel of the Stonewall Uprising and more.

When: Saturday, June 1, noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Old Courthouse Square and Fourth Street, Santa Rosa

Love Shack: Official pride after-party

What: Hosted by LGBTQ social networking group Santa Rosa Gaydar, this festival after-party will feature beats by DJ Jimmy Hits to dance along to and a lively drag show highlighting local performers. This 21-and-over event is $10, with a fun surprise gift for the first 50 people at the door.