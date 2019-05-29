Nightbeats: RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant performs at Santa Rosa Pride

Lip-sync for your pride

Pride events should happen regularly, not just once a year. Luckily, there is a plethora of upcoming Pride celebrations all throughout Sonoma County.

Put together by Sonoma County Pride, an organization dedicated to enhancing the lives and well-being of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI) community and allies, the shindig kicks off May 31 and goes until June 9.

The two-weekend party includes nine special events and those who don’t want to miss a beat can pick up an “All-Access Pride Passport,” which allows entry to all Sonoma County Pride events. But fear not, the people who can’t afford a $175 dollar pass can also catch a number of these events for less than $20 or free.

The first weekend includes a parade, a dance party at Casa Del Mar, a drag show at La Rosa featuring local queens, as well as the family-friendly ”Pride in the park” at Julliard Park with drag storytime and a doggie diva contest. The second weekend showcases a film festival at Third Street Cinema following a variety night curated by North Bay Cabaret at the Lagunitas Taproom including drag, burlesque and circus acts.

But the biggest highlight takes place Saturday. The Love In The Square Festival is free and features pop singer Janice Robinson, indie-synth duo REYNA and RuPaul season two star Tatianna.

Details: Noon- 6p.m. Saturday, June 1, Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free - $175. Sonomacountypride.org

Railroad Party

With festival tickets priced in the hundreds all summer, there’s really no better way to spend the day than by checking out free music in the heart of Santa Rosa.

Back for its fifth year, The Railroad Square Music Festival boasts killer live music over four different stages and a swoon-worthy lineup to boot. This year features more than 20 performers including Kendra McKinley, John Courage, King Dream, La Agencia, Ismay, Down Dirty Shake, Joshua James Jackson, Caitlin Jemma, and Royal Jelly Jive — a soulful little band you might have caught at BottleRock 2019.

True to its tradition, the fest has an assortment of local food, wine and craft beer. With delicious options to choose from, Railroad Square Music Festival is a good spot to grab a bite with friends, sip on a few drinks and not feel too guilty about spending money on a night out because the tickets are free. Plus, with the SMART train dropping attendees off smack dab in the middle of the event, there’s a built-in designated driver for those who plan on having more than one or two drinks.

There is also a limited number of VIP tickets available for guest who want access to exclusive snacks, wine tastings, a free drink ticket, privet bathrooms, a special reserved area near the main stage and other surprises.

Remember the event is rain or shine, so check the weather before leaving the house and dress accordingly. The event is usually so much fun, people stick around despite the weather (trust me, I’ve seen a few soggy, dancing festivalgoers over the years.)

Make sure to check out the Railroad Square Music Festival website closer to the event for the full line-up, artists set times and updates.

Tip: There’s also a free bike valet for those who live nearby.

Details: Noon- 7 p.m. Sunday, June 9, Historic Railroad Square, Davis and Fourth Streets, Santa Rosa. Free- $50. Railroadsquaremusicfestival.com

