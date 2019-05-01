Things to do this week in Sonoma County, May 3-May 12

DIANE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 1, 2019

Willie Nelson tops the list of big name performers heading to Sonoma County in the coming days. Music not your thing? There's also monster trucks, dance and much, much more.

Friday, May 3

"This Random World": Intersecting lives and missed connections. Opens 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, VIP $40. Through May 26. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit leftedgetheatre.com.

Santa Rosa Junior College Spring Dance Concert: "Out of the Box," various dance styles. Opens 7 p.m. Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Theater. Tickets are $10-$18. Through Sunday. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu/current-season#dance.

Occidental Community Choir: "40 Years of Music from Home." 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10. Through May 12, also in Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Monster Truck Spring Nationals: Racing, Quad Wars, Skull Crusher and more. 7:30 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$21.50. Through Saturday. For more information, visit wgasmotorsports.com.

Hey Jude: Beatles tribute and music of the 1960s and 1970s. 8 p.m. Coyote Sonoma, Healdsburg. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-433-4444 or visit coyotesonoma.com.

Slimmy B: Rap artist, plus special guest Kiing Rod, both from Vallejo. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Brian Fies: "A Fire Story – A Graphic Memoir" book signing. 4:30-6 p.m. Corrick’s, Santa Rosa. Plus Art at the Source opening until 7 p.m. Free. For more information, call 707-546-2423 or visit corricks.com.

Saturday, May 4

Authors on the Plaza: Former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins, bestselling author Roger McNamee, live music, book sales. 5-7:30 p.m. Sonoma Plaza. Free. For more information, visit svauthorsfest.org.

SoCo Art Fest: Art show, live music and entertainment, kids’ activities. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (music noon-3 p.m.) Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Beverage sales benefit Becoming Independent. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Dennis Gaxiola: Stand-up comic and writer, Laugh Cellar presentation. 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Film Fest Petaluma: International short film screenings and discussions with filmmakers. Noon, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $10-$30. For more information, call 707-778-3687 or visit petalumafilmalliance.org.

Trevor McSpadden: Old-school country vocalist and guitarist. 8 p.m. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, Penngrove. Tickets are $8. For more information, call 707-795-5118 or visit twinoaksroadhouse.com.

IPA 10K: 10K run, 8 a.m.; awards ceremony, 9:30 a.m.; Brewfest, live music and craft beer, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Barlow, Sebastopol. Race fee is $83, $35 for Brewfest, $90 for VIP. For more information, visit ipa10k.com.

Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival: Live music, seafood, art, crafts, kids’ activities, demonstrations. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Westside Park, Bodega Bay. Tickets are $12-$25. For more information, visit bbfishfest.org.

"Rafiki": Love story between two Kenyan women in a country criminalizing homosexuality. 1 p.m. Raven Film Center, Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$12, $2 for students. For more information, call 707-893-7150 or visit avfilmsociety.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony: "From Russia with Love," Conductor Laureate Bruno Ferrandis, pianist Olga Kern. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $24-$87. Through May 6. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.

TedX Talk: "Santa Rosa Junior College – Inspiring Involvement," guest speakers and networking. 1 p.m. Newman Auditorium, SRJC, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $30-$50. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/tedxsantarosajuniorcollege.

Global Guitar Summit: World music duo; guitarist Matthew Montfort and Vishal Nagar, tabla. 2 p.m. Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library. Free. For more information, call 707-584-9121 or visit sonomalibrary.org/locations/rohnert-park-cotati-regional-library.

"Don Martin and other Masters of California Post-War Art": Opening reception. 4-8 p.m. Calabi Gallery, Santa Rosa. Free. Through July 6. For more information, call 707-781-7070 or visit calabigallery.com.

"May the Fourth Be with You": R-rated North Bay Cabaret "Star Wars" variety show. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $20-$30. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

"White Right – Meeting the Enemy": White supremacist hate in the U.S. Guest speaker, former racist skinhead Arno Michaelis. 7 p.m. Congregation Shomrei Torah, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-5519 or visit cstsr.org.

Sunday, May 5

58th annual ChickenQue: 4-H open house and chicken barbecue. 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Free, $13 for meal. For more information, call 707-565-2381 or visit cesonoma.ucanr.edu/4H/Events/ChickenQue.

VOENA: Youth chorus celebrating 25 years and over 35 cultures. 4 p.m. Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com.

Monday, May 6

History of the North Pacific Coast Railway: Presentation highlighting the history, impacts and major personalities of the railway. 7 p.m. Monday, Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. For more information, call 707-308-3020 or visit sonomalibrary.org.

Tuesday, May 7

Tuesday Night Market: Valley of the Moon Certified Farmers’ Market season opener. 5:30 p.m.-dusk Tuesday, Carlos Herrera Band, 6-8 p.m., Sonoma Plaza. Free. For more information, visit sonomaplazamarket.org.

Mac DeMarco: Canadian indie rock singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. 7 p.m. Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets are $65. For more information, visit 707-938-5277, gunbun.com.

Willie Nelson & Family: Country music legend and longtime activist. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $103-$173. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Wednesday, May 8

Ukulele Beyond the Basics: Scott Gifford teaches ukulele and music theory. 7-8 p.m. Central Santa Rosa Library. Free, registration required. For more information, call 707-308-3020 or visit sonomacounty.lib.cal.com.

Ben Haggard and Noel Haggard: Country musicians, sons of late country music legend Merle Haggard. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $22-$24. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Santa Rosa Junior College Jazz Combos: Guitarist Dave MacNab, guest artist; Bennett Friedman, director. 7:30 p.m. Newman Auditorium, SRJC, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit music.santarosa.edu/events.

Thursday, May 9

Davell Crawford & Charmaine Neville: New Orleans rhythm and blues musicians. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $15-$35. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

Robin Trower: English rock guitarist and vocalist, plus guitarist Katy Guillen. 8 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $59-$63. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Pill Head": Arthouse sci-fi/comedy by Petaluma filmmaker Daedalus Howell. 7 and 9 p.m. Roxy Stadium 14, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $8.50-$11.50. For more information, visit culturedept.com/pillhead.

Kronos Quartet with Mahsa Vahdat: Grammy-winning ensemble, “Music for Change – The Banned Countries” concert. 7:30 p.m. Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$55. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Kevin Russell & Friends: CD release party, rockabilly and country music; special guest, steel guitarist Bobby Black. 8 p.m. Redwood Cafe, Cotati. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Friday, May 10

Pete Escovedo Orchestra: Legendary percussionist and his Latin Jazz Orchestra. 6:30 and 9 p.m. May 10-11, Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $19-$39. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

LeAnn Rimes: Country and pop singer. 9 p.m. Ballroom at Graton Resort, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$45. For more information, visit gratonresortcasino.com/live-entertainment.

Santa Rosa Junior College Concert Choir and Chamber Singers: "For All of Us," Jody Benecke, director. 7:30 p.m. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, visit music.santarosa.edu/events.

"LUNGS": Drama following a couple’s surprising lifecycles. 8 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets are $15-$30. Through May 26. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

Finger-Style Guitar Summit: Steel-string acoustic guitarists. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets are $22-$25. For more information, call 707-824-1858 or visit socofoso.com/event/finger-style-guitar-summit.

Sonoma State University Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Concert Band: Season finale. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Ticket are $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, May 11

di Rosa Days: Art experiences, pop-up talks, food, music, nature walks. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. , di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, Napa. Tickets are $5-$30. For more information, call 707-226-5991 or visit dirosaart.org/di-rosa-days.

Transcendence Theatre Company: "Swing Into Spring" musical theater performance, wine tasting, food trucks. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chateau St. Jean, Kenwood. Tickets are $40, VIP for $75. For more information, call 707-257-5784 or visit chateaustjean.com/visit/events-winery.

The Blues Night: Local blues musicians, popular and classic blues-influenced songs. 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

William Tyler: Country singer and guitarist, plus Vetiver solo. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $15-$18. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Let the Love Flow: Open house and art sale; flood relief benefit. Noon-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Sunday, May 12

Art Garfunkel: Solo artist and half of the Grammy-winning and chart-topping former duo Simon & Garfunkel. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $60-$100. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

The Church: Australian psychedelic rock band, ‘Starfish’ 30th anniversary show. 6 p.m. Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets are $40. For more information, call 707-938-5277, or visit gunbun.com.

Neil Gaiman: Award-winning, best-selling author of works including "American Gods" and "Coraline." 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45-$59. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Mother’s Day Open Garden: Rose garden in full bloom, 650 varieties. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Russian River Rose Company, Healdsburg. $2 donation. For more information, call 707-433-7455 or visit russian-river-rose.com.

Mother’s Day: Mothers admitted free in celebration of Mother’s Day. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

"The British Are Coming" and ‘Saved by the ’90s’: Student musicians from Santa Rosa’s School of Rock. 1:30 and 5 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

"Words": Poetry, monologues and short plays, "Life, Love and Liberty" theme. All ages. 8-11 p.m. Kaleidoscope Cabaret, Petaluma. Free. For more information, email usewords2@gmail.com.

