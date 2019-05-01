Things to do this week in Sonoma County, May 3-May 12

Willie Nelson tops the list of big name performers heading to Sonoma County in the coming days. Music not your thing? There's also monster trucks, dance and much, much more.

Friday, May 3

"This Random World": Intersecting lives and missed connections. Opens 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $25, VIP $40. Through May 26. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit leftedgetheatre.com.

Santa Rosa Junior College Spring Dance Concert: "Out of the Box," various dance styles. Opens 7 p.m. Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Theater. Tickets are $10-$18. Through Sunday. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit theatrearts.santarosa.edu/current-season#dance.

Occidental Community Choir: "40 Years of Music from Home." 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10. Through May 12, also in Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Monster Truck Spring Nationals: Racing, Quad Wars, Skull Crusher and more. 7:30 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $15-$21.50. Through Saturday. For more information, visit wgasmotorsports.com.

Hey Jude: Beatles tribute and music of the 1960s and 1970s. 8 p.m. Coyote Sonoma, Healdsburg. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-433-4444 or visit coyotesonoma.com.

Slimmy B: Rap artist, plus special guest Kiing Rod, both from Vallejo. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $25. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

Brian Fies: "A Fire Story – A Graphic Memoir" book signing. 4:30-6 p.m. Corrick’s, Santa Rosa. Plus Art at the Source opening until 7 p.m. Free. For more information, call 707-546-2423 or visit corricks.com.

Saturday, May 4

Authors on the Plaza: Former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins, bestselling author Roger McNamee, live music, book sales. 5-7:30 p.m. Sonoma Plaza. Free. For more information, visit svauthorsfest.org.

SoCo Art Fest: Art show, live music and entertainment, kids’ activities. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, (music noon-3 p.m.) Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. Beverage sales benefit Becoming Independent. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Dennis Gaxiola: Stand-up comic and writer, Laugh Cellar presentation. 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Film Fest Petaluma: International short film screenings and discussions with filmmakers. Noon, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $10-$30. For more information, call 707-778-3687 or visit petalumafilmalliance.org.

Trevor McSpadden: Old-school country vocalist and guitarist. 8 p.m. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, Penngrove. Tickets are $8. For more information, call 707-795-5118 or visit twinoaksroadhouse.com.

IPA 10K: 10K run, 8 a.m.; awards ceremony, 9:30 a.m.; Brewfest, live music and craft beer, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Barlow, Sebastopol. Race fee is $83, $35 for Brewfest, $90 for VIP. For more information, visit ipa10k.com.

Bodega Bay Fisherman’s Festival: Live music, seafood, art, crafts, kids’ activities, demonstrations. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Westside Park, Bodega Bay. Tickets are $12-$25. For more information, visit bbfishfest.org.

"Rafiki": Love story between two Kenyan women in a country criminalizing homosexuality. 1 p.m. Raven Film Center, Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$12, $2 for students. For more information, call 707-893-7150 or visit avfilmsociety.org.

Santa Rosa Symphony: "From Russia with Love," Conductor Laureate Bruno Ferrandis, pianist Olga Kern. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $24-$87. Through May 6. For more information, call 707-546-8742 or visit srsymphony.org.