Things to do this week in Sonoma County, May 10-May 19

DIANE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 8, 2019

Country music fans are in luck with performances by LeAnn Rimes, Little Big Town and Brad Paisley this week. Don't panic if you're not an avid concertgoer. There's also markets, drama performances and plenty of festivals.

Friday, May 10

Pete Escovedo Orchestra: Legendary percussionist and his Latin Jazz Orchestra. 6:30 and 9 p.m. May 10-11, Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $19-$39. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

LeAnn Rimes: Country and pop singer. 9 p.m. Ballroom at Graton Resort, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$45. For more information, visit gratonresortcasino.com/live-entertainment.

Santa Rosa Junior College Concert Choir and Chamber Singers: "For All of Us," Jody Benecke, director. 7:30 p.m. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, visit music.santarosa.edu/events.

"LUNGS": Drama following a couple’s surprising lifecycles. 8 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

Finger-Style Guitar Summit: Steel-string acoustic guitarists. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets are $22-$25. For more information, call 707-824-1858 or visit socofoso.com/event/finger-style-guitar-summit.

Sonoma State University Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Concert Band: Season finale. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Ticket are $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, May 11

di Rosa Days: Art experiences, pop-up talks, food, music, nature walks. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, Napa. Tickets are $5-$30. For more information, call 707-226-5991 or visit dirosaart.org/di-rosa-days.

Transcendence Theatre Company: "Swing Into Spring" musical theater performance, wine tasting, food trucks. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chateau St. Jean, Kenwood. Tickets are $40, VIP for $75. For more information, call 707-257-5784 or visit chateaustjean.com/visit/events-winery.

The Blues Night: Local blues musicians, popular and classic blues-influenced songs. 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

William Tyler: Country singer and guitarist, plus Vetiver solo. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $15-$18. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Let the Love Flow: Open house and art sale; flood relief benefit. Noon-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Sunday, May 12

Art Garfunkel: Solo artist and half of the Grammy-winning and chart-topping former duo Simon & Garfunkel. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $60-$100. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

The Church: Australian psychedelic rock band, ‘Starfish’ 30th anniversary show. 6 p.m. Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets are $40. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Neil Gaiman: Award-winning, best-selling author of works including "American Gods" and "Coraline." 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45-$59. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Mother’s Day Open Garden: Rose garden in full bloom, 650 varieties. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Russian River Rose Company, Healdsburg. $2 donation. For more information, call 707-433-7455 or visit russian-river-rose.com.

Mother’s Day: Mothers admitted free in celebration of Mother’s Day. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

"The British Are Coming" and ‘Saved by the ’90s’: Student musicians from Santa Rosa’s School of Rock. 1:30 and 5 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.

"Words": Poetry, monologues and short plays, "Life, Love and Liberty" theme. All ages. 8-11 p.m. Kaleidoscope Cabaret, Petaluma. Free. For more information, email usewords2@gmail.com.

Monday, May 13

"Wrestle": Challenges and triumphs of an Alabama high school wrestling team. Indie Lens Pop-Up. 1 and 7 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Michelle Lambert: Edgy, energetic music with the singer and her acoustic guitarist. 7 p.m. Central Santa Rosa Library. Free. For more information, call 707-308-3020 or visit sonomalibrary.org/locations/central-santa-rosa-library.

Tuesday, May 14

Live in the Vineyard Goes Country: Musicians including Brad Paisley and Little Big Town, plus food and wine events. Napa Valley venues Tuesday through Thursday. Radio contest admission only. For more information, visit liveinthevineyardgoescountry.com.

Wednesday, May 15

‘Kinetics – Art in Motion’: Movement works by 14 contemporary California artists. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through Aug. 11. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or museumsc.org/kinetics.

Miller-MacDonald-Cormier: Celtic trio featuring Scottish Gaelic song and stepdance. 7:30 p.m. Camellia Inn, Healdsburg. $25-$30, dessert and beverages included. For more information, call 707-433-8182 or visit camelliainn.com/events.

Wednesday Night Market: Season opener, country musician McKenna Faith. 5-8:30 p.m. through Aug. 28. Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit wednesdaynightmarket.org.

Thursday, May 16

Kathy Kallick Band: Americana Night season finale; West Coast bluegrass band. 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org/americana-night.

Signature Sonoma Valley: Wine immersion weekend kickoff event; Large Format Bottle Party. 6:30 p.m. Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma. $1,500/weekend package. For more information, visit sonomavalleywine.com/signature-sonoma-valley/svv-thursday-events/ssv-largeformat.

Keb’ Mo’: Grammy-winning American roots musician. 7:30 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Ticket are $39-$59, VIP $149. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Art at the Source: Western Sonoma County artists, opening reception for preview exhibit. 6-8 p.m. through June 9. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit artatthesource.org/preview-exhibits.

William Shatner: On stage following a screening of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." 7:30 p.m. Marin Center, San Rafael. Tickets are $39.75-$79.75. For more information, call 415-473-6800 or visit marincounty.org.

Wine & Sunset: BluesBurners, food, wine and art; benefits Museum of Sonoma County. 5:30-8 p.m. Love Court at Paradise Ridge, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$55. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Friday, May 17

Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Festival: Opens with a technical conference and barbecue May 17. Various times and locations through May 19. Tickets are $25-$175. For more information, visit avwines.com/pinot-noir-festival.

Santa Rosa Junior College Orchestra and Symphonic Band: ‘Circadian Rhythms.’ 7:30 p.m. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, visit music.santarosa.edu/events.

Tusk: Five-member Fleetwood Mac tribute band. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $29. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Faster Pussycat: Los Angeles rock band, plus with Dead Fervor rock band. 8 p.m. House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Space Orchestra: Tribute to Joe Cocker’s ‘Mad Dogs & Englishmen;’ Petaluma Music Festival fundraiser. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Saturday, May 18

Luther Burbank Rose Parade & Festival: 125th annual celebration. Festival 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Old Courthouse Square, parade 10 a.m., downtown Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit roseparadefestival.com.

Salute to "American Graffiti": Meet film’s stars, visit vendors, view classic cars, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., cruising 4-8 p.m., downtown Petaluma. Spectators free. For more information, call 707-762-3394 or visit americangraffiti.net.

Paula Poundstone: Stand-up comic, author and humorist. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $29-$45. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sunday, May 19

"Arrangiarsi": Pizza, wine and film screening with director Matteo Troncone and veteran actor and writer Peter Coyote. 7 p.m. Muscardini Cellars, Kenwood. Tickets are $70-$85. For more information, call 707-939-7862 or visit svma.org/event/arrangiarsi-al-fresco.

"Grease": Mountain Play Theater stages the rockin’ 1950s musical. Opens 2 p.m. through June 16. Cushing Memorial Amphitheatre, Mount Tamalpais. Tickets are $20-$45. For more information, call 415-383-1100 or visit mountainplay.org.

Monophonics: Bay Area soul band, plus Americana musician Jesse Ray Smith. 7:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Matsuri!: Japanese Arts Festival featuring Japanese food, clothing, crafts, art and entertainment. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit sonomamatsuri.com.

City Lights Poets: Poetry reading with Edmund Berrigan, Garrett Caples and John Coletti. 7 p.m. North Bay Letterpress Arts, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, visit northbayletterpressarts.org.

