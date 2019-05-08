Things to do this week in Sonoma County, May 10-May 19

Country music fans are in luck with performances by LeAnn Rimes, Little Big Town and Brad Paisley this week. Don't panic if you're not an avid concertgoer. There's also markets, drama performances and plenty of festivals.

Friday, May 10

Pete Escovedo Orchestra: Legendary percussionist and his Latin Jazz Orchestra. 6:30 and 9 p.m. May 10-11, Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $19-$39. For more information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.

LeAnn Rimes: Country and pop singer. 9 p.m. Ballroom at Graton Resort, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35-$45. For more information, visit gratonresortcasino.com/live-entertainment.

Santa Rosa Junior College Concert Choir and Chamber Singers: "For All of Us," Jody Benecke, director. 7:30 p.m. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, visit music.santarosa.edu/events.

"LUNGS": Drama following a couple’s surprising lifecycles. 8 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets are $15-$30. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

Finger-Style Guitar Summit: Steel-string acoustic guitarists. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sebastopol Community Cultural Center Annex. Tickets are $22-$25. For more information, call 707-824-1858 or visit socofoso.com/event/finger-style-guitar-summit.

Sonoma State University Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Concert Band: Season finale. 7:30 p.m. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Ticket are $8. For more information, call 707-664-4246 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, May 11

di Rosa Days: Art experiences, pop-up talks, food, music, nature walks. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, Napa. Tickets are $5-$30. For more information, call 707-226-5991 or visit dirosaart.org/di-rosa-days.

Transcendence Theatre Company: "Swing Into Spring" musical theater performance, wine tasting, food trucks. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chateau St. Jean, Kenwood. Tickets are $40, VIP for $75. For more information, call 707-257-5784 or visit chateaustjean.com/visit/events-winery.

The Blues Night: Local blues musicians, popular and classic blues-influenced songs. 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

William Tyler: Country singer and guitarist, plus Vetiver solo. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $15-$18. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Let the Love Flow: Open house and art sale; flood relief benefit. Noon-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Sunday, May 12

Art Garfunkel: Solo artist and half of the Grammy-winning and chart-topping former duo Simon & Garfunkel. 8 p.m. Uptown Theatre, Napa. Tickets are $60-$100. For more information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

The Church: Australian psychedelic rock band, ‘Starfish’ 30th anniversary show. 6 p.m. Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets are $40. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Neil Gaiman: Award-winning, best-selling author of works including "American Gods" and "Coraline." 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $45-$59. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Mother’s Day Open Garden: Rose garden in full bloom, 650 varieties. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Russian River Rose Company, Healdsburg. $2 donation. For more information, call 707-433-7455 or visit russian-river-rose.com.

Mother’s Day: Mothers admitted free in celebration of Mother’s Day. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa. For more information, call 707-579-4452 or visit schulzmuseum.org.

"The British Are Coming" and ‘Saved by the ’90s’: Student musicians from Santa Rosa’s School of Rock. 1:30 and 5 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, Sebastopol. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-829-7300 or visit hopmonk.com/sebastopol.