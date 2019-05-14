Things to do this week in Sonoma County, May 17-May 26

DIANE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 14, 2019

It's Rose Parade time again! Also, Salute to 'American Graffiti,' comedians, wine events and more.

Friday, May 17

Santa Rosa Junior College Orchestra and Symphonic Band: "Circadian Rhythms" 7:30 p.m. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, contact music.santarosa.edu.

Faster Pussycat: Los Angeles rock band, plus Dead Fervor rock band. 8 p.m. House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Space Orchestra: Tribute to Joe Cocker’s "Mad Dogs & Englishmen;" Petaluma Music Festival fundraiser. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Faceless": Courtroom drama exploring faith and identity and calling for more humanity. Opens 7:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18-$28. Through June 2. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

"Gloria Through the Ages": Exploration from Vivaldi through Rutter; Santa Rosa Symphonic Chorus. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, Glaser Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-527-4999, ext. 9228, or visit santarosasymphonicchorus.com.

Earik Beann: "Pointe Patrol," how nine people saved their neighborhood during the Tubbs fire. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Saturday, May 18

Luther Burbank Rose Parade & Festival: 125th annual celebration. Festival 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Courthouse Square, parade 10 a.m., downtown Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit roseparadefestival.com.

Salute to "American Graffiti": Meet the film’s stars, visit vendors, view classic cars, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., cruising 4-8 p.m. in downtown Petaluma. Spectators free. For more information, call 707-762-3394 or visit americangraffiti.net.

Paula Poundstone: Stand-up comic, author and humorist. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $29-$45. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Solid Air: Folk-rock and Americana group, with Steve Barbieri on guitar and vocals. 8:30-11 p.m. A’Roma Roasters, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit solidairmusic.com.

Lake County Wine Adventure: Explore Lake County Winery Association wineries and tasting rooms, many with added adventures. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lake County wine region. Tickets are $50-$70, $25 designated driver. For more information, visit lakecountywineries.org/events.

Signature Sonoma Valley: Legends Dinner Showcase, collector wines, capstone event. 6:30 p.m. Durell Vineyards, Sonoma. Tickets are $350. For more information, call 707-935-0803 or visit sonomavalleywine.com/signature-sonoma-valley.

Sunday, May 19

'Grease': Mountain Play Theater stages the rockin’ 1950s musical. Opens 2 p.m. at the Cushing Memorial Amphitheatre, Mount Tamalpais. Tickets are $20-$45. Through June 16. For more information, call 415-383-1100 or visit mountainplay.org.

Monophonics: Bay Area soul band, plus Americana musician Jesse Ray Smith. 7:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Matsuri!: Japanese Arts Festival featuring Japanese food, clothing, crafts, art and entertainment. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit sonomamatsuri.com.

City Lights Poets: Poetry reading with Edmund Berrigan, Garrett Caples and John Coletti. 7 p.m. North Bay Letterpress Arts, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, visit northbayletterpressarts.org.

"The Heart of the Goddess": Hallie Iglehart Austen book launch, joined by archaeomythologist Joan Marler. 3-5 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Valley of the Moon Music Festival First Taste: "Tchaikovsky and His Patron Nadezhda von Meck." 5:30 p.m., Madrone Estate, Valley of the Moon Winery, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.

Windsor Green Beer & Wine Festival: Unlimited tastings, local purveyors. Benefits Fit for Equality school anti-bullying initiatives. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Windsor Town Green. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Monday, May 20

Stacey Abrams: Copperfield’s Books presentation, "Lead from the Outside." Memoir/leadership handbook for outsiders. 7 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $40, includes book. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Taj Mahal: Acclaimed Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist blues singer-songwriter and film composer. 8 p.m., Lincoln Theater, Yountville. Tickets are $39-$69. For more information, call 707-944-9900 or visit lincolntheater.com.

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio: Musical benefit for Jerry Knight’s River Theater; also The Blues Defenders. 7:30 p.m., Redwood Cafe, Cotati. Tickets are $35-$40. For more information, call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Tuesday, May 21

Andy Warhol: "From A to B and Back Again," Warhol retrospective. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Tickets are $29-$35. Through Sept. 2. For more information, call 415-357-4000 or visit sfmoma.org.

Wednesday, May 22

Bolshoi Ballet: "Carmen Suite" and "Petrushka," double-bill Russian ballet. 1 and 6:30 p.m., Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $16-$21. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol.

The Lemonheads: Alternative rock band from Boston, plus rock musician Tommy Stinson. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $28-$33. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com..

Thursday, May 23

"The Belle of Amherst": Jennifer King in Sonoma Arts Live one-woman show portraying poet Emily Dickenson. Opens 7:30 p.m., Sonoma Community Center. Tickets are $25-$40. Through June 2. For more information, call 707-938-4626 or visit sonomaartslive.org.

Portrait Party: Artists pose for and paint portraits in small groups. 5-8 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Suggested donation is $10. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

"Charlotte’s Web": Windsor Performing Arts Academy production; classic tale of friendship between a special spider and a beloved pig. 7 p.m. Thursday and May 24, Brooks Elementary School, Windsor. Free. For more information, call 707-838-3341 or visit windsorperformingarts.net.

Spyro Gyra: Jazz fusion band blending funk, rhythm and blues and pop music since the 1970s. 8 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $28-$48. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Friday, May 24

The Funky Dozen: Ukiah-based party band. Wilson Artisan Wines Summer Music Series season opener. 6-8:30 p.m., deLorimier Winery, Geyserville. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit wilsonartisanwines.com.

Moonalice: Variety of genres, plus musical improvisations. 7:30 p.m. May 24, Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives: Grammy-winning country singer, songwriter and musician. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $28-$40, VIP tickets are $99-$179. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Billy Nobody": Pegasus Theater Company production written by Sonoma County playwright Stanley Rutherford. Opens 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Guerneville. Pay-what-you-can. Through June 9. For more information, visit pegasustheater.com.

Christian Nodal: Award-winning 19-year-old Mexican regional soloist; "Ahora" tour. 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $61-$131. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, May 25

SonoMusette: Concert highlighting the sound and spirit of mid-20th century Paris. 7:30 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Clara Bijl: Comedian raised in the French Alps; observational humor with a European twang. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Carnaval San Francisco: Global cuisine, music, dance, arts and crafts. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 25-26, Harrison Street (between 16th and 24th streets), San Francisco. Free. For more information, call 415-206-0577 or visit carnavalsanfrancisco.org.

The Sons of Champlin: Rock band formed in Marin in the 1960s. 8 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $27-$31. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Petaluma Adobe Living History Day: Reenactments and hands-on activities from 1840s Mexican California rancho life. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park. Tickets are $2-$3. For more information, call 707-762-4871 or visit sonomaparks.org.

Sunday, May 26

Bottle Shock – A Little Street Music: Wine tasting, live music. Tasting room opens 11 a.m., music 2-5 p.m., Taft Street Winery, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, visit taftstreetwinery.com.

