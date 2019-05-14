Things to do this week in Sonoma County, May 17-May 26

It's Rose Parade time again! Also, Salute to 'American Graffiti,' comedians, wine events and more.

Friday, May 17

Santa Rosa Junior College Orchestra and Symphonic Band: "Circadian Rhythms" 7:30 p.m. Jackson Theater, Sonoma Country Day School, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, contact music.santarosa.edu.

Faster Pussycat: Los Angeles rock band, plus Dead Fervor rock band. 8 p.m. House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Space Orchestra: Tribute to Joe Cocker’s "Mad Dogs & Englishmen;" Petaluma Music Festival fundraiser. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Faceless": Courtroom drama exploring faith and identity and calling for more humanity. Opens 7:30 p.m. 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18-$28. Through June 2. For more information, call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

"Gloria Through the Ages": Exploration from Vivaldi through Rutter; Santa Rosa Symphonic Chorus. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, Glaser Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 707-527-4999, ext. 9228, or visit santarosasymphonicchorus.com.

Earik Beann: "Pointe Patrol," how nine people saved their neighborhood during the Tubbs fire. 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-578-8938 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Saturday, May 18

Luther Burbank Rose Parade & Festival: 125th annual celebration. Festival 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Courthouse Square, parade 10 a.m., downtown Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit roseparadefestival.com.

Salute to "American Graffiti": Meet the film’s stars, visit vendors, view classic cars, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., cruising 4-8 p.m. in downtown Petaluma. Spectators free. For more information, call 707-762-3394 or visit americangraffiti.net.

Paula Poundstone: Stand-up comic, author and humorist. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $29-$45. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Solid Air: Folk-rock and Americana group, with Steve Barbieri on guitar and vocals. 8:30-11 p.m. A’Roma Roasters, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit solidairmusic.com.

Lake County Wine Adventure: Explore Lake County Winery Association wineries and tasting rooms, many with added adventures. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lake County wine region. Tickets are $50-$70, $25 designated driver. For more information, visit lakecountywineries.org/events.

Signature Sonoma Valley: Legends Dinner Showcase, collector wines, capstone event. 6:30 p.m. Durell Vineyards, Sonoma. Tickets are $350. For more information, call 707-935-0803 or visit sonomavalleywine.com/signature-sonoma-valley.

Sunday, May 19

'Grease': Mountain Play Theater stages the rockin’ 1950s musical. Opens 2 p.m. at the Cushing Memorial Amphitheatre, Mount Tamalpais. Tickets are $20-$45. Through June 16. For more information, call 415-383-1100 or visit mountainplay.org.

Monophonics: Bay Area soul band, plus Americana musician Jesse Ray Smith. 7:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18-$23. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Matsuri!: Japanese Arts Festival featuring Japanese food, clothing, crafts, art and entertainment. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Juilliard Park, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit sonomamatsuri.com.

City Lights Poets: Poetry reading with Edmund Berrigan, Garrett Caples and John Coletti. 7 p.m. North Bay Letterpress Arts, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, visit northbayletterpressarts.org.

"The Heart of the Goddess": Hallie Iglehart Austen book launch, joined by archaeomythologist Joan Marler. 3-5 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Free. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Valley of the Moon Music Festival First Taste: "Tchaikovsky and His Patron Nadezhda von Meck." 5:30 p.m., Madrone Estate, Valley of the Moon Winery, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit valleyofthemoonmusicfestival.org.