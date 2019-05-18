Pay TV services race to find the next ‘Game of Thrones’

LOS ANGELES — The “Game of Thrones” finale Sunday means viewers will get their last taste of the blood and the Westerosi fight that has been spilling it.

But back in Hollywood, the battle is still very much underway. Even after House Lannister, Targaryen or Stark end up controlling the Iron Throne (or all of them in a fatal heap), premium television networks will continue waging war, seeking a new show to rule the world “Thrones” created.

Netflix, Apple, Amazon and Showtime have all been feverishly working to reconstruct the scale, acclaim, relevance and — not to be underestimated — subscriber-attracting properties of the HBO smash.

“There is an arms race going on for event television,” said a veteran TV executive who has spent years at a premium platform, using the term for the expensive and location-heavy show with big-canvas plotlines. “There could be multiple winners. Or there could be no winners at all.”

Netflix has “The Witcher,” based on a supernatural-monster literary franchise that has spawned a series of acclaimed video games; Showtime has “Halo,” based on one of the most popular video-game franchises of all time. Amazon seeks to bring viewers back to the Shire with “Lord of the Rings”; Apple is hoping to finally give life to Isaac Asimov’s sweeping “Foundation.” And HBO is going back to the well, developing a “Game of Thrones” prequel starring Naomi Watts.

The scramble isn’t happening just because the end of “Thrones” will leave a massive audience looking for their next epic (or, lately, a target for social-media outrage). For networks it’s about taking advantage of a new set of rules. Swords-and-scepters was once overlooked material — the stuff of a Tolkien adaptation in the movie theater every few years and, at best, a niche show on weekly television.

Yet “Thrones’” has turned in to the dragon that lays the golden eggs. It has averaged some 18 million viewers per episode this season, more than 50 percent above even the much-watched “The Sopranos” finale. HBO Now subscribers spiked by 91 percent during the seventh season.

That success has changed how executives think, increasing the acceptable risks and price tags for a new genre series. (Budgets for a “Thrones” episode can now come in at more than $10 million, several times that of most high-end series.) Their logic is that not only is it worth making shows in categories like fantasy and science fiction, it’s worth spending a lot on them, too.

Given how elusive a hit can be amid the present TV crowds, that means a lot of executives could soon be taking a bath.

Consumers? They could be swimming in event-TV content.

The battle unfolds

David Nevins was looking a little nervous.

The executive at CBS and Showtime, HBO’s longtime pay-TV rival, had just finished talking about its prized video-game adaptation “Halo” to reporters in a Beverly Hills hotel last summer. He didn’t offer many details on the science-fiction show, about an interstellar war between humans and the alien coalition called The Covenant. But journalists knew the stakes.

“Will this be your ‘Game of Thrones?’ a reporter asked Nevins.

“This will be our ‘Halo,’ ” he said, then made a distinction. “It’s a different genre — futuristic, space-based science fiction, not fantasy.” A few people in the room bought it, anyway.