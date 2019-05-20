Things to do this week in Sonoma County, May 24-June 2

Lots of big names are heading our way including Katy Perry and Moonalice. Also coming up is the Mendocino Film Festival, Healdsburg Jazz Festival and more.

Friday, May 24

The Funky Dozen: Ukiah-based party band. Wilson Artisan Wines Summer Music Series season opener. 6-8:30 p.m., deLorimier Winery, Geyserville. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit wilsonartisanwines.com.

Moonalice: Variety of genres, plus musical improvisations. 7:30 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives: Grammy-winning country singer, songwriter and musician. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. General admission tickets are $28-$40, VIP tickets are $99-$179. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Billy Nobody": Pegasus Theater Company production written by Sonoma County playwright Stanley Rutherford. Opens 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Guerneville. Pay-what-you-can. Through June 9. For more information, visit pegasustheater.com.

Christian Nodal: Award-winning 19-year-old Mexican regional soloist; "Ahora" tour. 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $61-$131. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, May 25

SonoMusette: Concert highlighting the sound and spirit of mid-20th century Paris. 7:30 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Clara Bijl: Comedian raised in the French Alps; observational humor with a European twang. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Carnaval San Francisco: Global cuisine, music, dance, arts and crafts. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Harrison Street (between 16th and 24th streets), San Francisco. Free. For more information, call 415-206-0577 or visit carnavalsanfrancisco.org.

The Sons of Champlin: Rock band formed in Marin in the 1960s. 8 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $27-$31. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Petaluma Adobe Living History Day: Reenactments and hands-on activities from 1840s Mexican California rancho life. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park. Tickets are $2-$3. For more information, call 707-762-4871 or visit sonomaparks.org.

Sunday, May 26

Bottle Shock – A Little Street Music: Wine tasting, live music. Tasting room opens 11 a.m., music, 2-5 p.m., Taft Street Winery, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, visit taftstreetwinery.com.

Monday, May 27

Memorial Day: Ceremony with special guests, refreshments and tours of veterans’ graves. Noon, Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery, Franklin gate. Free. For more information, call 707-543-3279 or visit srcity.org/1080/tours-events.

Tuesday, May 28

Derek Hough: Solo dance show featuring ballroom and tap to salsa and hip hop. 7:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $69.50-$89.50. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Puddles Pity Party: Singing clown mixing humor with musical interpretations of popular songs. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. General admission tickets are $30-$35, VIP tickets are $97.50. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Wednesday, May 29

Donna McKechnie: Sonoma Speaker Series, Tony Award-winning actress, Cassie in the original Broadway cast of “A Chorus Line.” Includes Transcendence Theatre Company performance. 7 p.m., Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma. Tickets are $35-$75. For more information, call 707-696-8378 or visit sonomaspeakerseries.com.

Thursday, May 30

"Rocketman": Musical fantasy about Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years. Advance show 7 p.m., Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $9.50-$11.75. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol.

Pride & Joy: Party band; Concert Under the Stars summer concert series season opener. 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.