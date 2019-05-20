Things to do this week in Sonoma County, May 24-June 2

DIANE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 20, 2019, 1:31PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Lots of big names are heading our way including Katy Perry and Moonalice. Also coming up is the Mendocino Film Festival, Healdsburg Jazz Festival and more.

Friday, May 24

The Funky Dozen: Ukiah-based party band. Wilson Artisan Wines Summer Music Series season opener. 6-8:30 p.m., deLorimier Winery, Geyserville. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit wilsonartisanwines.com.

Moonalice: Variety of genres, plus musical improvisations. 7:30 p.m., Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives: Grammy-winning country singer, songwriter and musician. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. General admission tickets are $28-$40, VIP tickets are $99-$179. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

"Billy Nobody": Pegasus Theater Company production written by Sonoma County playwright Stanley Rutherford. Opens 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Guerneville. Pay-what-you-can. Through June 9. For more information, visit pegasustheater.com.

Christian Nodal: Award-winning 19-year-old Mexican regional soloist; "Ahora" tour. 8 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $61-$131. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Saturday, May 25

SonoMusette: Concert highlighting the sound and spirit of mid-20th century Paris. 7:30 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Clara Bijl: Comedian raised in the French Alps; observational humor with a European twang. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Carnaval San Francisco: Global cuisine, music, dance, arts and crafts. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Harrison Street (between 16th and 24th streets), San Francisco. Free. For more information, call 415-206-0577 or visit carnavalsanfrancisco.org.

The Sons of Champlin: Rock band formed in Marin in the 1960s. 8 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $27-$31. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Petaluma Adobe Living History Day: Reenactments and hands-on activities from 1840s Mexican California rancho life. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park. Tickets are $2-$3. For more information, call 707-762-4871 or visit sonomaparks.org.

Sunday, May 26

Bottle Shock – A Little Street Music: Wine tasting, live music. Tasting room opens 11 a.m., music, 2-5 p.m., Taft Street Winery, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, visit taftstreetwinery.com.

Monday, May 27

Memorial Day: Ceremony with special guests, refreshments and tours of veterans’ graves. Noon, Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery, Franklin gate. Free. For more information, call 707-543-3279 or visit srcity.org/1080/tours-events.

Tuesday, May 28

Derek Hough: Solo dance show featuring ballroom and tap to salsa and hip hop. 7:30 p.m., Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $69.50-$89.50. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Puddles Pity Party: Singing clown mixing humor with musical interpretations of popular songs. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. General admission tickets are $30-$35, VIP tickets are $97.50. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Wednesday, May 29

Donna McKechnie: Sonoma Speaker Series, Tony Award-winning actress, Cassie in the original Broadway cast of “A Chorus Line.” Includes Transcendence Theatre Company performance. 7 p.m., Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma. Tickets are $35-$75. For more information, call 707-696-8378 or visit sonomaspeakerseries.com.

Thursday, May 30

"Rocketman": Musical fantasy about Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years. Advance show 7 p.m., Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $9.50-$11.75. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol.

Pride & Joy: Party band; Concert Under the Stars summer concert series season opener. 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Mendocino Film Festival: Indie and international films and events. Through June 2, venues in Fort Bragg and Mendocino. Film tickets are $5-$12. For more information, call 707-937-0171 or visit mendocinofilmfestival.org.

Friday, May 31

Healdsburg Jazz Festival: Ten-day festival opens with virtuosos Ralph Towner and Paul McCandless. 7:30 p.m., Soda Rock Winery, Healdsburg. Tickets are $45. For more information, call 707-620-4412 or visit healdsburgjazzfestival.org.

Jennifer Dumpert: ‘Liminal Dreaming – Exploring Consciousness at the Edge of Sleep.’ 7 p.m., Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Big Sam’s Funky Nation: Power funk band; Friday Night Live summer concert series season opener. 6:30 p.m., Cloverdale Plaza. Free. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

The Brothers Comatose: Americana band, mix of bluegrass, country and rock. 8:30 p.m., Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18-$20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Lee Vanderveer Band: Americana band blending blues, rock and California soul. 8-11 p.m., Coyote Sonoma, Healdsburg. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 707-433-4444 or visit coyotesonoma.com.

Saturday, June 1

Gary Weiner: "Released at Last" CD release party and the vocalist’s 70th birthday. 7:30 p.m., Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Auction Napa Valley: Charity Live Auction Celebration with world-class wines, Katy Perry performance, reception, dinner and party with Ayesha Curry. 2-9 p.m., Meadowood Napa Valley. Tickets are $2,000. Sold out. For more information, visit auctionnapavalley.org.

"Ein deutsches Requiem": Sonoma Bach’s Major Works Series, Brahms’ Requiem. 8 p.m. June 1, 3 p.m. June 2, Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit sonomabach.org.

Wine Country Quilt Show: Moonlight Quilters of Sonoma County annual quilt show. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 2, Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets are $5-$12. For more information, visit mqsc.org/annual-quilt-show.

Sonoma County Pride: LGBTQ Pride parade kicks off at 11 a.m., Fourth Street and Mendocino Avenue; festival follows noon-6 p.m., Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, visit sonomacountypride.org.

Jessica Inserra: Material includes growing up as a gay woman in a colorful New York Italian family. 7 p.m., Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

RockSoberFest: Music, comedy and dancing at a substance-free venue; acts include Clean Sweep, Stefanie Keys, Levi Lloyd & Friends. Noon-7 p.m. June 1-2, Mendocino County Fairgrounds, Boonville. Tickets are $10-$25. For more information, call 415-578-0125 or visit cleanandsobermusicfest.org.

Unauthorized Rolling Stones: Tribute band; Rockin’ Concerts summer concert series season opener. Noon-3 p.m., Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

High Times Cannabis Cup NorCal: Cannabis vendors, growers and experiences, plus live music. Noon June 1-2, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. General admission tickets are $50-$55, VIP tickets are $90. For more information, visit cannabiscup.com/event/high-times-cannabis-cup-norcal-2019/2.

Sunday, June 2

Summer Sundays: Live music performed by Jason Bodlovich, lawn games, food and wine available. Monthly summer series opener. Noon-4 p.m., Notre Vue Estate Winery & Vineyards, Windsor. Free. For more information, visit notrevueestate.com.

Blues Brunch & Live Music: Blues musician Guy Davis, food and wine. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Davis Family Vineyards, Healdsburg. Tickets are $35, includes a glass of wine. For more information, visit davisfamilyvineyards.com.

Del Sol Goes Cuban: Marin jazz ensemble performing pre-revolutionary Cuban songs. Santa Rosa Symphony League fundraiser. 2-4 p.m., Sandra Jordan barn, Healdsburg. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/4209778.

Denise Perrier: Vocalist, performing with the Michael Brandeburg Jazz Trio; Sunday Terrace summer concert series season opener. 1-4 p.m., Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine