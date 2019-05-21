'It stuck and it’s him:' Why Guy Fieri's hairstyle won't ever change

Other than being known as the mayor of Flavortown, acclaimed Santa Rosa chef Guy Fieri is recognized for his iconic look: spiky hair with frosted tips and a goatee to match.

But his wife, Lori Fieri, fondly remembers the time before he went bleach blond. She recently told People magazine that when she met Guy in 1992 at a restaurant he was managing, he had dark hair and a clean-shaven face.

“He wore a suit to work every day,” she said. “Now I look at him and I’m like, ‘Where’s that man I married with the whole clean look?'”

Guy told People that his hairstyle, popularized in the ‘90s by groups such as NSYNC, came about sort of by accident. He asked his friend and hairdresser Christina Jones to give him whatever hairstyle she wanted.

“I get done and I’m like, ‘You gonna wash that out, that shampoo?’” he recalled. “She goes, ‘No, that’s your hair color.’ I’m like, ‘My what!’”

At first, the color was temporary, and he changed it seasonally, Lori said. But since then, the spiky blond tips stuck with the Food Network star.

“I always say, ‘When are you going to change your haircut?’ But it stuck and it’s him,” Lori said. “I tease him every once in a while. And I do want a little change sometimes. But that’s like me changing my hair to black. I mean, I’m not going to do that for him, so.”

Aside from the jokes, Lori said that Guy is a “fantastic person,” despite his outdated hairstyle.

“At the end of the day, I look at him and I still genuinely like him,” she said. “Starting from the time we wake up in the morning, he pretty much has me laughing.”