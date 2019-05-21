'It stuck and it’s him:' Why Guy Fieri's hairstyle won't ever change

MACI MARTELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 20, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Other than being known as the mayor of Flavortown, acclaimed Santa Rosa chef Guy Fieri is recognized for his iconic look: spiky hair with frosted tips and a goatee to match.

But his wife, Lori Fieri, fondly remembers the time before he went bleach blond. She recently told People magazine that when she met Guy in 1992 at a restaurant he was managing, he had dark hair and a clean-shaven face.

“He wore a suit to work every day,” she said. “Now I look at him and I’m like, ‘Where’s that man I married with the whole clean look?'”

Guy told People that his hairstyle, popularized in the ‘90s by groups such as NSYNC, came about sort of by accident. He asked his friend and hairdresser Christina Jones to give him whatever hairstyle she wanted.

“I get done and I’m like, ‘You gonna wash that out, that shampoo?’” he recalled. “She goes, ‘No, that’s your hair color.’ I’m like, ‘My what!’”

At first, the color was temporary, and he changed it seasonally, Lori said. But since then, the spiky blond tips stuck with the Food Network star.

“I always say, ‘When are you going to change your haircut?’ But it stuck and it’s him,” Lori said. “I tease him every once in a while. And I do want a little change sometimes. But that’s like me changing my hair to black. I mean, I’m not going to do that for him, so.”

Aside from the jokes, Lori said that Guy is a “fantastic person,” despite his outdated hairstyle.

“At the end of the day, I look at him and I still genuinely like him,” she said. “Starting from the time we wake up in the morning, he pretty much has me laughing.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine