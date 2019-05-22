Sonoma Harvest Music Festival grows to two weekends

The second annual Sonoma Harvest Music Festival will be expanded to two weekends this fall, Sept. 14-15 and Sept. 21-22, at the B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen, the producers of the festival announced Wednesday.

The festival was introduced last September, drawing 6,000 fans in two days, by BottleRock Presents, also the producers of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival,

“The inaugural Sonoma Harvest Music Festival was a tremendous success in 2018, so we’ve doubled the fun,” said Dave Graham a partner in BottleRock Presents, in a press release. “The festival will now be two full weekends in 2019, with each weekend offering a unique lineup of terrific artists.”

Lineups for the 2019 Sonoma Harvest Music Festival weekends will be announced at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 10, and passes for both weekends will be available at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12.

The 2018 festival starred The Avett Brothers and The Heart and The Head. For updates and details about the festival, visit sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com.

The venue has a rich history of hosting music events. The winery was founded in 1984 by Bruce Cohn, longtime manager of the Doobie Brothers band. Cohn launched his classic rock festival there in 1987, drawing as many as 6,000 people over two days annually for 28 years.

Santa Rosa-based Vintage Wine Estates bought the winery in 2015.

