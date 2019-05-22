Guy Fieri receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The mayor of Flavortown and Santa Rosa's favorite celebrity chef Guy Fieri received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Watch the ceremony here:

"Can’t believe it’s happenin’!" Fieri wrote in a Sunday tweet. "Big thanks to @WalkofFameStar."

Guest speakers included actor Matthew McConaughey and Fieri's son, Hunter.

"We have just a few television chefs on our historic stellar walk and we are so proud to add him to our mix of Walk of Fame stars,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement. “We’re ready to cook up some fun and bring Flavortown to Hollywood!”

People can be included on the Walk of Fame via a nomination on their behalf. Anyone, even a fan, can nominate a celebrity for a slot on the coveted sidewalk as long as the celebrity or their management agrees.

Out of approximately 200 nominations submitted each year, the selection committee picks 20-24 people to receive the honor.