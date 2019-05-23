No charges for actor Rick Schroder after abuse reports

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 23, 2019, 8:37AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors have declined to file charges against actor Rick Schroder after an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office said in documents Tuesday that Schroder's girlfriend on May 1 told a 911 operator he punched her at his home in Malibu.

But prosecutors say she was uncooperative with deputies when they arrived, and the next day said she suspected he hit her by accident because she startled him as he was sleeping.

They also declined to file charges after an arrest about a month earlier in an incident that Schroder's girlfriend two days later called "a big misunderstanding."

The 49-year-old Schroder is known for starring in the TV series "Silver Spoons" and "NYPD Blue."

An email to his publicist seeking comment wasn't immediately returned.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine