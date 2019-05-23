Howard Stern calls 'wild' Donald Trump one of his top guests of all time

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
May 23, 2019, 2:21PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Howard Stern went on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert Tuesday to promote his new collection of interviews. On the radio host's short list of favorite guests? Donald Trump.

"He was one of the best - top five - guests of all time," said Stern. "He was wild. And I thought I was wild!"

Stern remembers the billionaire gamely grading women on attractiveness and saying whatever was on his mind.

"He was completely unfiltered. He was talking about his daughter was the most attractive woman he'd ever met and how much he thought she was hot," Stern told Colbert.

Stern insisted that Trump really didn't want to be president, instead only wanting to up audience numbers for "The Apprentice" and earn a bigger paycheck. Despite that, Trump asked Stern, a big-time Hillary Clinton supporter, to speak at the Republican National Convention. He declined.

Stern's book, "Howard Stern Comes Again," is out now.

See the portion of the video about Trump here:

See the whole interview here:

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine