Howard Stern calls 'wild' Donald Trump one of his top guests of all time

Howard Stern went on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert Tuesday to promote his new collection of interviews. On the radio host's short list of favorite guests? Donald Trump.

"He was one of the best - top five - guests of all time," said Stern. "He was wild. And I thought I was wild!"

Stern remembers the billionaire gamely grading women on attractiveness and saying whatever was on his mind.

"He was completely unfiltered. He was talking about his daughter was the most attractive woman he'd ever met and how much he thought she was hot," Stern told Colbert.

Stern insisted that Trump really didn't want to be president, instead only wanting to up audience numbers for "The Apprentice" and earn a bigger paycheck. Despite that, Trump asked Stern, a big-time Hillary Clinton supporter, to speak at the Republican National Convention. He declined.

Stern's book, "Howard Stern Comes Again," is out now.

