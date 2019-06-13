Alanis Morissette to perform pregnant and empowered in Healdsburg

Alanis Morissette has visited friends in wine country a few times over the years since she was 21, after the release of her 1995 Grammy Award-winning alternative rock album “Jagged Little Pill.”

“I’ve gone up there for some escapes and beauty. I love that area so much,” Morissette said about Sonoma County in a Friday interview.

Morissette will be back in Healdsburg on June 22 for the opening show of the popular Rodney Strong Vineyards Summer Concert Series.

The singer-songwriter of emotionally-charged hit songs like “You Oughta Know” and “Hand in My Pocket” has stayed busy in the last few years. Now 45, Morissette is married to hip hop artist Souleye, and they have two children with a third on the way. A rock musical inspired by “Jagged Little Pill” ran in Cambridge, Massachusetts last summer to sold out shows and critical acclaim.

The musical is now coming to Broadway for previews on Nov. 7 and an official opening on Dec. 5.

We caught up by phone with Morissette, who was at her recording studio Friday in Los Angeles working on her new album. She spoke candidly about mental health, motherhood, how her artistry has evolved, the musical and her upcoming show at Rodney Strong Vineyards.

“A lot of really fun stuff going on right now,” she said.

Morissette also revealed the name of a song she wrote exclusively for the Broadway musical: “Smiling.” She said a version of the song will also be on her new album next year.

Q: Many women look up to you for your raw expression through music, for being a feminist icon, and for having the strength to show vulnerability. How does it feel?

A: It’s an honor and I just feel like we’re all in this together in so many ways. My style of leadership has always been communal and inclusive. So if anyone ever wants to look to me for any kind of inspiration or assurance or comfort it is my honor. I really take great pride in seeing people as accurately as I possibly can. I think a lot of times people are inspired because I actually make great attempts to see them — see every aspect of their intellect or their emotional or their relational or their spiritual sides.

Q: What can people who attend your June 22 show in Healdsburg expect from your performance?

A: Basically, it’s an acoustic show. We perform songs from the last 25 years of music, and these are bandmates whom I’ve been playing with for — wow, some of them I met in 2001, so almost 20 years we’ve been playing together. There will be a little bit of banter. We jump all over the place from some songs people know to some that are a little more buried. And I’m pregnant, so they can also expect a very pregnant lady singing for them.

Q: How far along are you in your pregnancy?

A: I’ll be waddling. [Laughs.] I’ll be trying not to waddle, but I’ll be waddling. I’m well into my third trimester.

Q: How is the new album coming along?

A: The songs are all written. It’s likely going to be coming out early next year at some point.