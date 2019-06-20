‘Live from Here’ radio show to perform at Green Music Center

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 20, 2019, 8:19AM
Updated 2 hours ago

If You Go

What: “Live From Here”

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 20

Where: Green Music Center, Weill Hall + Lawn, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park

Admission: $25-$85

Information: 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu

A crazy caravan is on a collision course with one of the acoustic marvels of the world, and its cheerful ringmaster, Chris Thile, wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Live From Here,” the Saturday night variety show from American Public Media, visits Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center on July 20, providing a front row seat to the traveling spectacle, packed wall to wall with music and comedy. Its first visit to the North Bay offers the rare chance at an in-person experience with the national roadshow, which invites audience participation and is like little else on public radio today.

The former “A Prairie Home Companion” program hosted by Garrison Keillor for a 42-year run has gone modern, with a rebrand and Thile as its host since late 2016. The show maintains the roots established by its previous longtime caretaker, as well as its ties to classic Americana, all the while letting the gifted and engaging Thile continue to spread his wings and make it his own.

“It’s almost like there’s just a sound in my head and my collaborators’ heads that keeps evolving and I think we get a little closer to it with every show,” Thile said by phone last month from a bustling Brooklyn coffee shop. “I’m really pleased with how the show is going, but also am just totally obsessive about ways in which it can be improved, and do feel like we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible.”

Thile, 38, is perhaps better known as the singer-mandolinist of folk ensemble Punch Brothers and bluegrass trio Nickel Creek. Each group is a multiple Grammy nominee, with both winning awards for best folk album, most recently Punch Brothers for 2018’s “All Ashore.” In particular, his musical talents — he was also bestowed a so-called genius grant from the MacArthur Foundation in 2012 — shine each week in what otherwise acts as a two-hour jam session with storytelling and comedic detours sprinkled in whenever Thile comes up for air.

Although he’s used to performing — be it with two touring bands, or a handful of other musical side projects — the variety approach is a whole different animal, he said. Each show is built especially for its setting, and, because it’s recorded live, it’s dynamic by its very nature.

“Things are a bit more open-ended and unscripted,” Thile said comparing it to playing a concert. “It’s a high-wire act and I like it, and it’s been really fun to see with all of those revolving, unfixed aspects. It’s a variety show in every last sense.”

Comedian Tom Papa, who is the show’s head writer, likens it almost to a spiritual experience.

“I tell people that it’s kind of like a revival,” said the 50-year-old New Jersey native. “It starts off with some music and some comedy, and slowly goes along and just puts a spell over the whole room. People end up standing and cheering in their seats. They walk in and then leave in a better mood.”

Aside from helping write several weekly skits, the author and podcast host also presents his “Out in America” segment that relays humorous anecdotes specific to the location. That, too, he said, is created almost entirely in the days leading up to showtime, from plane chitchat and “aggressively eavesdropping on conversations” along the journey to offer a one-off performance never to be done again.

Papa also plays the Uptown Theatre in Napa on July 13, so is likely to bring his A-game to poke fun at Wine Country attendees for the Rohnert Park date a week later.

Each episode of “Live From Here” also includes guest performances that by themselves would draw a crowd. Thile’s musical connections have helped garner heavyweights of the recording industry, with recent appearances from Ben Folds, Bruce Hornsby and the Boston alternative rock band Guster.

In October, when the show was broadcast from the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival in San Francisco, Thile was joined on stage by Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham, followed by folk band Hurray for the Riff Raff, to show off just a little of his range, and savant-like musical catalogue.

For the appearance at Green Music Center, guests include Swedish indie rock singer-guitarist The Tallest Man on Earth and singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno, whose Latin-inspired style spans blues, jazz and soul. Author and National Public Radio science reporter Lulu Miller is also scheduled to appear.

July’s show is the second visit to the venue for Thile in only a year, after the Punch Brothers played there last August, and he’s salivating at another opportunity.

“That hall is one of the acoustic marvels of the world,” said Thile, who is originally from Southern California. “It’s just a very special place to make music. I don’t even know how the magic trick is performed, but it’s both precise and flattering. Somehow, (the warts) are there, but they seem like beauty marks.”

Embarking upon its fourth season this fall, the “Live From Here” program will — for at least a 10-show run — take up residency in New York City, where Thile now makes his home. The change will broaden the assortment of guests even more out the nation’s cultural capital and also forge more time to rehearse, though will also likely mean a revolving cast.

It also means fewer chances, since Thile took the reins, to catch the show on tour, as he and Papa continue to tinker away at its format from a home base. It’s always with the goal of paying homage to what Keillor constructed for a cult-like radio audience for more than four decades.

“The Sonoma show is definitely your last chance to see our crazy caravan out on the road (this year),” said Papa, who lives in Los Angeles but frequents the Big Apple for standup gigs and his SiriusXM podcast. “I’m a New Yorker at heart. It’s yet another excuse to keep me coming to New York.”

If “Live From Here” ends up extending its stay at New York’s The Town Hall auditorium, then that makes the stopover in Rohnert Park all the more special. Either way, Thile and Co. plan to pull out all the stops in delivering a memorable Wine Country performance for lucky ticketholders, and those who will tune in on the dial later on.

“I really want to take full advantage of where we’ll be,” said Thile. “What comes out of the ground in that neck of the woods — the relationship between humankind and the earth — is some of its brightest display there. I’d love for the show to be a reflection of that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

