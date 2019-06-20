‘Live from Here’ radio show to perform at Green Music Center

A crazy caravan is on a collision course with one of the acoustic marvels of the world, and its cheerful ringmaster, Chris Thile, wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Live From Here,” the Saturday night variety show from American Public Media, visits Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center on July 20, providing a front row seat to the traveling spectacle, packed wall to wall with music and comedy. Its first visit to the North Bay offers the rare chance at an in-person experience with the national roadshow, which invites audience participation and is like little else on public radio today.

The former “A Prairie Home Companion” program hosted by Garrison Keillor for a 42-year run has gone modern, with a rebrand and Thile as its host since late 2016. The show maintains the roots established by its previous longtime caretaker, as well as its ties to classic Americana, all the while letting the gifted and engaging Thile continue to spread his wings and make it his own.

“It’s almost like there’s just a sound in my head and my collaborators’ heads that keeps evolving and I think we get a little closer to it with every show,” Thile said by phone last month from a bustling Brooklyn coffee shop. “I’m really pleased with how the show is going, but also am just totally obsessive about ways in which it can be improved, and do feel like we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible.”

Thile, 38, is perhaps better known as the singer-mandolinist of folk ensemble Punch Brothers and bluegrass trio Nickel Creek. Each group is a multiple Grammy nominee, with both winning awards for best folk album, most recently Punch Brothers for 2018’s “All Ashore.” In particular, his musical talents — he was also bestowed a so-called genius grant from the MacArthur Foundation in 2012 — shine each week in what otherwise acts as a two-hour jam session with storytelling and comedic detours sprinkled in whenever Thile comes up for air.

Although he’s used to performing — be it with two touring bands, or a handful of other musical side projects — the variety approach is a whole different animal, he said. Each show is built especially for its setting, and, because it’s recorded live, it’s dynamic by its very nature.

“Things are a bit more open-ended and unscripted,” Thile said comparing it to playing a concert. “It’s a high-wire act and I like it, and it’s been really fun to see with all of those revolving, unfixed aspects. It’s a variety show in every last sense.”

Comedian Tom Papa, who is the show’s head writer, likens it almost to a spiritual experience.

“I tell people that it’s kind of like a revival,” said the 50-year-old New Jersey native. “It starts off with some music and some comedy, and slowly goes along and just puts a spell over the whole room. People end up standing and cheering in their seats. They walk in and then leave in a better mood.”

Aside from helping write several weekly skits, the author and podcast host also presents his “Out in America” segment that relays humorous anecdotes specific to the location. That, too, he said, is created almost entirely in the days leading up to showtime, from plane chitchat and “aggressively eavesdropping on conversations” along the journey to offer a one-off performance never to be done again.