Nightbeats: Terrapin Crossroads presents all-woman festival lineup

FOR THE LOVE OF CLOUT: After 45 international music festivals and conferences pledged to tackle gender inequality last year,, the number of female artists booked at major festivals appeared to go up.

Sure, Outside Lands had its first female headliner for its 10-year anniversary and closed out 2018 with its second female headliner.

This year, “Beychella,” following Beyonce’s legendary Coachella performance, proved women of color could not only hold their own among the sea of male headliners but exceed any other performance in the festival’s history.

Yet as the number of disappointing bills roll out this summer and festivals recycle the same headliners, it seems as though the clout for equality has dimmed and festivals have fallen back into tried-but-true patterns of shunning women from that coveted closing slot.

There is, however, a glimmer of hope. As festivals like YOLA and Femme It Forward sprout across the nation boasting all-female rosters, events like these have created a ripple effect here in Sonoma County.

Kicking off at Terrapin Crossroads in San Rafael, Summer Sirens Festival offers a night of female-fronted acts including Portland folk duo Shook Twins, Oakland’s T Sisters and Bay Area songstress Elliott Peck. Even though the lineup is composed of only three acts, the “festival” is worth picking up a ticket. Unlike most festivals, you won’t be left asking: where are all the women? — they’ll be onstage.

Details: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, Terrapin Crossroads, 100 Yacht Club Dr, San Rafael.$20- $25. terrapincrossroads.net

CALL ME AT MONDAVI: St. Paul and the Broken Bones is a band you’d take your dad to see, but it still has enough hipster draw to check out with old college friends.

Delivering the type of soul, funk and brass numbers only found in the Deep South, a quick listen satisfies old souls who love acts such as Otis Redding or James Brown while bringing something new to the table.

Led by singer Paul Janeway, a man who’d likely fit the mold for a typical Sonoma County resident, the energetic eight-piece ensemble brings fourth Alabama flavor you can’t overlook. Songs like “Call Me” demanding the type of dancing that makes your eyes close and shoulders sway.

Of course, with festival season in full swing, you’ll find the band at a great deal of summer fests and alongside big-ticket acts like the Rolling Stones, but why bother with crowded stadiums when you can catch St. Paul and The Broken Bones at Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville while enjoying a nice glass of wine.

Although the ticket prices are a bit steep, this show is part of the Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert series that began 50 years ago, and has donated more than $2.5 million to support Napa Valley-based charitable music organizations. This year, Robert Mondavi Winery will donate all proceeds from ticket sales to the Napa Valley Unified School District’s Music Programs, so those splurging on concert tickets can rest easy knowing money spent on tickets will go toward supporting local music.

Attendees picking up standard general admission tickets should make sure to get to the venue early to reserve a good spot on the lawn, and remember outside food, ice chests and oversized bags or purses are no longer allowed.

Dinner tickets are available for an additional fee, and both concert and dinner include end-of-the-night fireworks, so sweaters are a must have even though it might not appear that way during the day.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Robert Mondavi Winery, 7801 St. Helena Highway, Oakville. $85- $225. robertmondaviwinery.com

