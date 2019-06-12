Things to do this week in Sonoma County, June 14-June 23

Country music fans can watch Tim McGraw and Old Dominion take the stage this weekend. If country isn't your thing, coming up is the Sonoma-Marin Fair, wine events and more.

Friday, June 14

Country Summer Music Festival: Jake Owen, Tim McGraw and Old Dominion headline the three-day festival. Through Sunday, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $99-$379. For more information, call 615-815-8925 or visit countrysummer.com.

Hot Buttered Rum: Progressive bluegrass band, Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Trebuchet: Indie rock quartet from Petaluma. Plus The Y Axes and Kurupi. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

"A Chorus Line": Transcendence Theatre Company’s Broadway Under the Stars season opener. 7:30 p.m. Through June 30. Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $45-$145. For more information, call 877-424-1414 or visit transcendencetheatre.org.

Oceans Flamenco en Vivo: Water-themed Flamenco with dancer Savannah Fuentes and accompanying musicians. 8 p.m. Santa Rosa Arts Center. Tickets are $23-$35. For more information, visit brownpapertickets.com.

"Half Life": World premiere musical love story. Opens 8 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets are $15-$30. Through June 30. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

David Luning: Americana artist, plus singer-songwriter Jade Jackson. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18-$20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

The BluesBurners: Funk, rock and rhythm and blues. Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m. gates 5:30 p.m. Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Obi Kaufmann: "The State of Water – Understanding California’s Most Precious Resource": 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free admission. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Oakmont Jazz Club presentation: Vocalists Bobbe Norris and Kenny Washington with The Larry Dunlap Trio. 7 p.m. Berger Center, Oakmont, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $35. For more information, call 707-539-1611.

“Cinematic Masterpieces”: The outdoor monthly summer film series kicks off with “The Godfather." Wine, cocktails and food will be available at 7 p.m. Through Sept. 20. Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/hyatt-cinematic.



Saturday, June 15

Petaluma Drinks! Beer, wine, spirits and cider producers host tastings. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, various Petaluma locales. Tickets are $65. For more information, visit petalumadrinks.com.

Monica da Silva & Chad Alger: Indie Nova, Brazilian-American duo. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Tim Flannery & The Lunatic Fringe: Original music, proceeds support the former San Francisco Giants coach’s anti-bullying nonprofit. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets are $40. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

High Tide: Beach Boys tribute, Rockin’ Concert summer music series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts.

Amir Kabiri: Los Angeles-based standup comic, plus Nina G., The Laugh Cellar presentation. 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Real Neato Music Festival: Nine bands, including world music by La Gente SF and John Courage. 2-10 p.m. Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $25-$35. For more information, visit realneato.com.