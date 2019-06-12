Things to do this week in Sonoma County, June 14-June 23

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 12, 2019, 11:37AM
Updated 4 hours ago

Country music fans can watch Tim McGraw and Old Dominion take the stage this weekend. If country isn't your thing, coming up is the Sonoma-Marin Fair, wine events and more.

Friday, June 14

Country Summer Music Festival: Jake Owen, Tim McGraw and Old Dominion headline the three-day festival. Through Sunday, Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $99-$379. For more information, call 615-815-8925 or visit countrysummer.com.

Hot Buttered Rum: Progressive bluegrass band, Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

Trebuchet: Indie rock quartet from Petaluma. Plus The Y Axes and Kurupi. 8 p.m. Phoenix Theater, Petaluma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

"A Chorus Line": Transcendence Theatre Company’s Broadway Under the Stars season opener. 7:30 p.m. Through June 30. Jack London Park, Glen Ellen. Tickets are $45-$145. For more information, call 877-424-1414 or visit transcendencetheatre.org.

Oceans Flamenco en Vivo: Water-themed Flamenco with dancer Savannah Fuentes and accompanying musicians. 8 p.m. Santa Rosa Arts Center. Tickets are $23-$35. For more information, visit brownpapertickets.com.

"Half Life": World premiere musical love story. Opens 8 p.m. Main Stage West, Sebastopol. Tickets are $15-$30. Through June 30. For more information, call 707-823-0177 or visit mainstagewest.com.

David Luning: Americana artist, plus singer-songwriter Jade Jackson. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $18-$20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

The BluesBurners: Funk, rock and rhythm and blues. Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m. gates 5:30 p.m. Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Obi Kaufmann: "The State of Water – Understanding California’s Most Precious Resource": 7 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, Sebastopol. Free admission. For more information, call 707-823-2618 or visit copperfieldsbooks.com.

Oakmont Jazz Club presentation: Vocalists Bobbe Norris and Kenny Washington with The Larry Dunlap Trio. 7 p.m. Berger Center, Oakmont, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $35. For more information, call 707-539-1611.

“Cinematic Masterpieces”: The outdoor monthly summer film series kicks off with “The Godfather." Wine, cocktails and food will be available at 7 p.m. Through Sept. 20. Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/hyatt-cinematic.

Saturday, June 15

Petaluma Drinks! Beer, wine, spirits and cider producers host tastings. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, various Petaluma locales. Tickets are $65. For more information, visit petalumadrinks.com.

Monica da Silva & Chad Alger: Indie Nova, Brazilian-American duo. 8 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

Tim Flannery & The Lunatic Fringe: Original music, proceeds support the former San Francisco Giants coach’s anti-bullying nonprofit. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets are $40. For more information, call 707-996-9756 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

High Tide: Beach Boys tribute, Rockin’ Concert summer music series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts.

Amir Kabiri: Los Angeles-based standup comic, plus Nina G., The Laugh Cellar presentation. 7 p.m. Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, call 707-318-3845 or visit crushersofcomedy.com.

Real Neato Music Festival: Nine bands, including world music by La Gente SF and John Courage. 2-10 p.m. Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $25-$35. For more information, visit realneato.com.

A Celebration of World Music: Performers include tenor Mete Tasin and soprano Ekin Ozdogan. 7:30 p.m. Cloverdale Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $30. For more information, call 707-894-3222 or visit cloverdaleperformingarts.com.

Sunday, June 16

Father’s Day Bubbles, Brews and BBQ: Barbecue buffet, wine, beer and live music by Ricky Ray. Noon-2 p.m. Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards, Sonoma. Tickets are $45-$75. For more information, call 707-933-1917 or visit gloriaferrer.com.

"Grass Roots": Cannabis from Prohibition to present day. Exhibit opens 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Through Sept. 15. Museum of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $7-$10. For more information, call 707-579-1500 or visit museumsc.org.

Paperback Writer: Beatles tribute band, Rockin’ Concert summer music series. Noon-3 p.m. Village Court, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com/free-rockin-concerts.

Father’s Day & World Giraffe Day: Serengeti bus trek, barbecue, games and activities. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Safari West, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $29-$60. For more information, call 707-566-3667 or visit safariwest.com/calendar/fathers-day-world-giraffe-day.

Monday, June 17

"A Hard Day’s Night": Vintage Film Series, first full-length Beatles film, 1964. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 707-996-2020 or visit sebastianitheatre.com.

Tuesday, June 18

"Deconstructing The Beatles": An in-depth look at "Abbey Road," side one. 7 p.m. Rialto Cinemas, Sebastopol. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com/sebastopol.

Gator Nation: New Orleans rhythm and blues, Tuesdays in the Plaza. 6-8 p.m. Healdsburg Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-431-3301 or visit ci.healdsburg.ca.us/335/summer-concert-series.

Wednesday, June 19

Sonoma-Marin Fair: Opening day, noon-11 p.m. Loverboy concert at 8 p.m, Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma. Tickets are $12-$18. Through June 23. For more information, call 707-283-3247 or visit sonoma-marinfair.org.

Bill Callahan: Singer-songwriter and guitarist. 6 p.m. Redwood Barn, Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma. Tickets are $40. For more information, call 707-938-5277 or visit gunbun.com.

Wines & Sunsets: The BluesBurners funk-rock-blues band opens the 14-week summer music series. 5:30 p.m. Paradise Ridge, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information, visit shop.prwinery.com/calendar.

Thursday, June 20

Drake White: Soulful country singer-songwriter, native Alabaman. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets are $22-$25. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Friday, June 21

"BLACK-WHITE and one hint of color": Opening reception for international, juried exhibition. 6-7:30 p.m. Through July 28. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

Yarn: Original Americana band. Friday Night Live summer concert series. 6:30 p.m. Cloverdale Plaza. Free admission. For more information, call 707-894-4410 or visit cloverdaleartsalliance.org.

"Mamma Mia!": Hit musical featuring ABBA songs. Opens 8 p.m. Through Aug. 10. Performance Pavilion, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa campus. Tickets are $25-$28. For more information, call 707-527-4307 or visit summerrep.com.

Jim Jefferies: Comedy Central and Netflix star, "The Night Talker" tour. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39.50-$49.50, VIP is $179. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

The Big Fit: Pop, funk and rock (formerly Frobeck). Funky Fridays summer concert series. 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., Hood Mansion, Santa Rosa. Tickets cost $10. For more information, call 707-833-6288 or visit funkyfridays.info.

Saturday, June 22

Experience Alexander Valley: Exclusive experiences, from blending seminars with winemakers to brunch and bocce in the vineyards. Various times, June 22-23, Alexander Valley wineries and vineyards. Tickets are $125-$200. For more information, call 707-431-2894 or visit alexandervalley.org/experience-alexander-valley-event.

Alanis Morissette: Alternative rock singer-songwriter-musician, acoustic program. Summer Concert Series season opener. 6 p.m. Rodney Strong Vineyards, Healdsburg. Tickets are $99-$149. For more information, call 707-431-1533 or visit rodneystrongconcertseries.com/lineup/.

Aaron Lewis: Country artist, plus opener Ben Danaher. 5 p.m. SOMO Village Event Center, Rohnert Park. Tickets are $46-$171 (meet-and-greet). For more information, visit somoconcerts.com/aaron-lewis.

Vicious Rumors: Power metal band, 40th anniversary “Road Rage” tour. 8 p.m. House of Rock, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, call 707-791-3482 or visit rockstaruniversity.com.

Indigo Girls: Grammy-winning folk-rock duo. 8 p.m. Luther Burbank Center, Santa Rosa. Tickets are $39-$55. For more information, call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Steelin’ Dan: Ten-piece Steely Dan tribute band. 8:30 p.m. Mystic Theatre, Petaluma. Tickets cost $20. For more information, call 707-775-6048 or visit mystictheatre.com.

Sunday, June 23

Claude Bourbon: Finger-picking guitar master, medieval and Spanish blues. 5-7 p.m. Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $18-$22. For more information, call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

‘El Bolero de Raquel’: Spanish language comedy with English subtitles. 2 p.m. Raven Film Center, Healdsburg. Free admission. For more information, call 707-480-5608 or visit corazonhealdsburg.org/movies.

Two Lions Band: Folk music, Sunset Music Series. 4 p.m.-sunset. The Ranch at Lake Sonoma, Geyserville. Free admission. For more information, call 707-494-4449 or visit theranchatlakesonoma.com.

Stax City: Blues and soul. Sunday Concerts at the Terrace. 1-4 p.m. Village Terrace, Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. Free admission. Benefits Piner-Olivet Education Foundation. For more information, call 707-545-3844 or visit mvshops.com.

Q for the Blue: Barbecue, swimming, kids’ activities; benefits nonprofit Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS). 11 a.m. Rio Nido Roadhouse. Tickets are $20-$40. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/2272983479583154.

Christian Foley-Beining: Jazz guitarist, Sunday Afternoons on the Patio summer music series. 2-4 p.m. Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Free admission. For more information, call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

