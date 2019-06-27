Fourth of July guide: Where to watch fireworks in Sonoma County 2019

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 27, 2019, 1:59PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Fourth of July revelers will find an extravaganza of fun around Sonoma County this year, with five days of patriotic celebrations marking Independence Day.

From hometown parades to concerts, barbecues to carnivals, there’s something happening daily starting Wednesday (July 3) through July 7 — along with multiple fireworks displays. At the neighboring Marin County Fair in San Rafael, fireworks shoot off nightly from Wednesday (July 3) through July 7.

There’s also an opportunity to enjoy that all-American, nine-inning pastime when local baseball teams the Sonoma Stompers and the Healdsburg Prune Packers host home games on the Fourth of July.

Don your finest red, white and blue and join the fun at celebrations extending from morning to night. Many are free; most of those with admission fees supporting charitable causes.

Check venues for restrictions on tailgating, pop-up tents, outside alcohol (or food, in some cases), dogs and personal fireworks; also for updates on musical lineups and ticket pricing.

Click through the gallery to learn about festivities around the region.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine