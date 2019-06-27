Fourth of July guide: Where to watch fireworks in Sonoma County 2019

Fourth of July revelers will find an extravaganza of fun around Sonoma County this year, with five days of patriotic celebrations marking Independence Day.

From hometown parades to concerts, barbecues to carnivals, there’s something happening daily starting Wednesday (July 3) through July 7 — along with multiple fireworks displays. At the neighboring Marin County Fair in San Rafael, fireworks shoot off nightly from Wednesday (July 3) through July 7.

There’s also an opportunity to enjoy that all-American, nine-inning pastime when local baseball teams the Sonoma Stompers and the Healdsburg Prune Packers host home games on the Fourth of July.

Don your finest red, white and blue and join the fun at celebrations extending from morning to night. Many are free; most of those with admission fees supporting charitable causes.

Check venues for restrictions on tailgating, pop-up tents, outside alcohol (or food, in some cases), dogs and personal fireworks; also for updates on musical lineups and ticket pricing.

Click through the gallery to learn about festivities around the region.