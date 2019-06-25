Piff the Magic Dragon brings mirth to Mystic Theatre

For British comedian and stage magician John vander der Put — much better known as Piff the Magic Dragon — it all started with the costume.

“My sister had this costume stuffed under the bed. I think it was supposed to be a crocodile. And I wore it to a party,” Piff recalled.

Before the party was over, he had discovered his stage persona. Now, the upgraded green, patched coveralls, with a hood that looks like a dragonesque variation on a court jester’s cap, have become his trademark.

Piff will appear — magically, of course — Saturday at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma with his card tricks, his dry one-liners, his Las Vegas showgirl assistant, Jade, and the show’s dog star, Mr. Piffles, “The World’s ONLY Magic Performing Chihuahua.”

“Mr. Piffles is always with us,” Piff said. “That’s really who people come to see.”

He’s coy about his obvious twist on the title of a famous folk song by Peter, Paul and Mary.

“You may have heard of my younger brother,” he teases. “Steve.”

Has he heard from the trio’s survivors, Peter and Paul, creators of “Puff”?

“No. I hope not to.”

While learning card tricks is usually a roundabout road to fame as a stage performer, that was what fascinated him first.

“I learned card tricks playing poker with my friends,” Piff said. “I used to go around to parties and restaurants and do card tricks. I was making jokes, and I got a little sarcastic. Sometimes people got upset.”

It was time to put a bit more distance between him and the audience, so he went onstage. As early as 2012, he was playing to full houses at comedy rooms in the United Kingdom, but it was his run as a contestant and finalist during the 10th season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2015 that established his professional career.

“America’s much friendlier to dragons,” Piff quipped during a recent phone interview. “In the U.K., they like to slay them. Their patron saint is St. George the dragon slayer.”

Now he’s in the fourth year of his residency at Las Vegas’ Flamingo Hotel and Casino. The room where he performs was recently renamed the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre in his honor. He’s also been touring the U.S. and Canada for the past four years.

“We perform at the Flamingo five days, Sunday through Thursday, and on Friday and Saturday we go out of town,” he said.

Although Las Vegas is his home base, Piff said he finds good audience response out on the road.

“When we go to theaters, the reception tends to be warmer than in Las Vegas. In Las Vegas, our show is just one of many things people are there to do,” he said.

“I do love Las Vegas, but we want to do TV and Broadway eventually,” Piff added. “A medieval illusion show would be really funny, something big like Cirque du Soleil. And someday, perhaps we’ll open a Piffland amusement park and lose all our money, maybe in Reno, where the land is cheapest and least radioactive.”

