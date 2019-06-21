Santa Rosa resident marks 25 years in ‘Beach Blanket Babylon’ cast

Who in show biz ever holds down the same job for 25 straight years? If you said “nobody,” you lose.

Doug Magpiong of Santa Rosa, one of the stars of the perennial satirical revue “Beach Blanket Babylon” in San Francisco, will mark a quarter century with the show on Thursday, June 27.

“When I started, I thought it would just be for a couple of years,” he said, “but it has been such a great gig all these years that I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The gig comes to an end on New Year’s Eve, when “Beach Blanket Babylon” goes dark forever after a 45-year run, shut down at last by its producer, Jo Schuman Silver, whose late husband Steve Silver created the show in 1974.

“I had to find the right time to do it and I feel this is the right time,” she said in April when the closure was announced.

That will leave Magpiong, 55, at liberty for the first time in a long time, and he admits his feelings are painfully mixed, but he also confesses he won’t mind a break from doing at least half a dozen shows a week year after year.

“It’s a little bittersweet. I’ve tried for the past five years to picture myself doing something else but it’s difficult, mainly because this is such a great job. There’s always something different,” Magpiong said.

“I do know that I know that I’m not going to pursue anything professionally right away,” he added. “I grew up a dancer and eventually I’d love to choreograph some musicals, maybe for children or community theater, especially locally. I have a knack for creating simple steps that everybody can learn.”

In the meantime, he hopes to develop his Santa Rosa property, where he has lived since 1991, into a getaway spot for visitors to Wine Country.

“Believe it not, I want to get into Airbnb,” he said. “I have a big place up here and I only use a small portion of it.”

Born in Hawaii, Magpiong moved with his family at age 10 to Foster City in San Mateo County, where he studied dance. He won a scholarship and thought he might build a career as a dancer until he landed a role with “Beach Blanket Babylon,” which now has been his occupation for nearly half his life.

The musical is known for its iconic hats and spoofs of political and pop culture, and while topical references are constantly added to or subtracted from the script, the basic story never changes: Snow White wanders in search of romance, meeting various outrageous characters, until she finally meets Elvis and falls in love.

“I play Elvis, so I marry Snow White every night,” Magpiong said. “She comes out in this big huge hat. It opens up and she’s got the seven dwarves in it.”

He even gets to improvise a little.

“If you don’t change things up, you become a bit of a robot,” he said. “One night I went down on one knee to propose to Snow White and the director liked it, so we kept it.”

Since the show pulls many of its jokes from the headlines of the day, he also has found himself playing political figures, including a current stint as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

“There’s a couple of Donald Trump numbers in there, too, but I think the show has gotten too political,” Magpiong said. “I think want to get away from all that. But we do have a funny parody of ‘Sound of Music,’ about the von Trump family, with Melania as Maria. I play Donald Jr. in a little sailor suit.”

It’s the women in the show who get to wear the famous giant “Beach Blanket Babylon” hats, but Magpiong gets his share of costume fun.

“All my wigs are big, and sometimes that’s an issue, when they start to come loose,” he said.

In a live show, anything can happen, he said, and that makes it fun for both fans and performers.

“It’s a pretty well-oiled machine, but sometimes things go wrong and you have to roll with it,” Magpiong said. “The audience loves that.”

